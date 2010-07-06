NBA Trade Rumor: Leandro Barbosa to Cleveland

While Amar’e Stoudemire occupies the feature spot on Madison Square Garden’s marquee, the Phoenix Suns are exploring their options for how to replace their best (only?) interior threat. Because as much grief as Amar’e gets for being simply a byproduct of Steve Nash, the reality is that Nash thrived off Amar’e as much as Amar’e thrived off Nash.
In what would be a cost-cutting move to pave the way for signing another big man, the Suns are reportedly talking to a couple of teams about trading Leandro Barbosa. One deal would have Barbosa headed to Boston for Rasheed Wallace — a.k.a Rasheed Wallace’s Contract, since ‘Sheed himself may have played his last NBA game — but the more realistic option is a deal sending Barbosa to Cleveland for Jamario Moon and Delonte West.
Barbosa has $14.7 million and two years left on his contract, whereas Moon’s deal is expiring in 2011 and West is looking like a buyout at this point. More importantly than the players, the Suns could save about $3.5 million this season and get more room under the cap next summer to sign a max-contract guy.
For the Cavs, Barbosa would be a solid pickup. Byron Scott has said he wants the team to run, and with or without LeBron, Barbosa obviously excels in a track meet style of game. He could platoon at the two with Anthony Parker as a starter, or come off the bench as the second unit’s top scorer.
The Suns are making cost cutting moves…is that really news?
If I were a fans of the Suns (I do like them more than most teams, top 5 favs) I would be really pissed about how they manage the money. I’d refuse to support a team that won’t spend the money required to put the best team possible out there…making PURE financial moves is ok here and there, but it can’t be 100% of the motivation behind personal moves.
@Dime: “…the reality is that Nash thrived off Amar’e as much as Amar’e thrived off Nash”
I completely disagree.
Nash only needs teammates who can put the ball in the basket. There are a LOT of players in the league who fit the bill. He did it with Marion, Q-Rich, Diaw… he’s doing it with Frye, and Dudley. Amare needed Nash to get him the ball in his spots. There are only a handful of pg who can see the court as well as Nash can.
To say “Nash thrived off Amare” is like saying Nash thrived off of J-Richardson.
Nash will do what he does regardless who he plays with. Hakim Warrick is definitely not the player Amare is but he will look amazing playing beside Nash. Book it.
Agree with Jay on this. I would absolutely disagree that Nash thrived off of Amare as much as Amare thrived off of Nash.
As said before look at all the players that were with the Suns before and are no longer there. Which one is doing better since they are not playing with Nash?? Joe Johnson is the only one I could think of…but that was because of all the players around him. He was coming into his own and wanted his own team. Other than that…nada. Yet, Nash still is thriving no matter who they put around him.
Not saying Amare can’t do well in NY, but Nash did spoon feed him a ton.
Nash and Amare = 2way street
Nash had Dirk and wasn’t doin what he is doin now so it’s prolly the Suns team and system that allows Nash to go crazy…but remember for all his assists he is turnover prone
I agree with Jay. Steve Nash could make any set of players who are at the pro level succeed, assuming he doesn’t have a system that restricts his playmaking abilities. Hakim’s next contract is going to be another one of those “wtf” signings…book it!
Nash obviously loved having a finisher of Amare’s calibre around, but you just gotta look at that 05-06 season to see that Nash will be Nash with anyone on his team. He might be 5 years older but his game is pretty much the same.
Just another reason i’m feelin pessimistic about NY picking him up.
LMAO @ “Hakim’s next contract is going to be another one of those “wtf” signings…book it!”
Fuckin hilarious! There’s no better way to put it.
@ “Tha Boddy”
Of course it’s a 2-way street but to think the Amare/Nash on-court relationship is 50/50 is insane. There’s only one way to find out… let them play the games. Midway through the season Amare will want to kill Eddie House or Sergio Rodriguez or whoever the Knicks starting PG is and the Suns will still be running and gunning and playing fun open-court basketball.
@LMNOP
I agree. I just feel this feeling the Knicks just buried themselves with that contract. We’ll see how that soap-opera turns out after Amare grabs 1-2 rebs in a home game. Should be fun.
Remember when Amare missed a whole season and Boris Diaw started at PF they had a pretty good season as well. Where is Boris Diaw now? Or Shawn Marion? Or …? Nash and Jason Kidd should get half of all those contracts like Stoudamire, Marion, K-Mart, R Jefferson, …
this is why dime mag ranked the suns owner as one of the worst in the league. Dime is completely right because every move made shows penny-pinching ways. Steve Nash is too nice to say anything, but that man is so classy and talented that it is a sin teams have taken advantage of him so much and have not put quality players aroud him to win a championship. He is probably pissed amar’e is gone but he wont say anything because he is too classy.
how good is steve nash?
channing frye contract pre-phoenix – 4 million 2 yrs.
channing frye contract after phoenix stint – 30 million 5 yrs.
coincidence? i think not.
Amar’e won Rookie of the Year and averaged 20-9 before Nash got to Phoenix. Shawn Marion was an All-Star before Nash got to Phoenix. Frye spent the entire ’09 summer working on his three-point shot; it’s not like Nash hit the shots for him.
Obviously Nash helps these guys become better players, but don’t act like he’s turning shit into sugar.
It’s not like Nash was MVP caliber before he got to Phoenix. It was a perfect marriage with Nash, the system, D’Antoni and the personnel.
Cavs need to do this, Sarver is still going to try and move bigger salary guys. Barbosa on board will allow Mo Williams to be moved for whoever (if LBJ reups as he will be the primary ball handler)
Boston needs to move Sheeds contract to get a big man, not another small. No, Sheldon Williams is not gonna cut it. But if they can get Barbosa, that would help them a little. They need help in the scoring dept., but more so on the low block, not really on the perimeter.
And Amare was a beast before Nash, but Nash got him easy buckets all day. Nash was making Tim Thomas look like an all star when Amare was hurt. Amare didn’t make anyone else look like an allstar except for himself.
And don’t forget, Marion was still catching lobs from J. Kidd, then he got moved for Starbury, until Suns moved him for cap space.
Both Amare and Nash will do well without each other, but both will not be as exciting to watch. Nash lobs to Warrick won’t get them on national TV.
amare helped make nash better than nash helped make amare better.
all you can credit nash for doing with amare, is helping improve his fg%.
amare was allstar caliber and ROY before nash got to phoenix (for the 2nd time).
Nash was ok with dirk and finley, but not the caliber player he has been the last 4-5yrs.
and shawn marion was doing shit in phoenix that had NOTHING to do with nash.
shawn led the team in scoring, rebounding, minutes, blocks, steals, ft attempts, and all that shit. only stat he didnt lead the team was assists. and Nash was such a bitch in phoenix, that is was SHAWN MARION who was guarding tony parker (and timmy duncan) in them spurs/suns series (nash was guarding bruce bowen–like a punk puss bitch hiding).
it took a guy like shawn marion (with his game) to hide nashs weaknesses; even while he was winning mvps.
thats how a player(s) like marion (and amare) helped make nash better!
Nash was an All Star at Dallas, and while Amare averaged 20-9 his rookie year he’s had microfracture and eye surgery since then, and once you mess with the knee you are never the same. He can be explosive in stretches but is nowhere near consistent.
Nash got QRich, Diaw, Bell, Tim Thomas (whats he done since leaving) and now Amare paid and we saw what happened to Marion since leaving.
He keeps going, hard to believe with how old he is, his production hasn’t dropped too much and his D is the same (there is none except the occasional offense charges he can cause).
Bosh is a bitch, doesn’t want to go to CTown to play with Bron and doesn’t want to play center. Is he a max player? Seems like a pussy sometimes and definitely not a #1, but is better than Amare and Boozer at this stage of their careers and looking 5 years down the road.
Funny how every trade with the Cavs is shipping Delonte West out. Tell me he didn’t bang Bron’s mom, if he did that is some messed up shit.
Still funny to me whenever people bring up Marion and Amar’e having good years before Nash got there. They still had Starbury setting them up (when he was good), so it’s not like they were doing it on their own. Furthermore, they weren’t winning very many games, which if I’m not mistaken is the whole point.
If only the Knicks still had Stephon Marbury…is that what you’re getting at, Austin?