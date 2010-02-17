NBA Trade Rumor: Mike Conley On The Block

It’s been known for months now that Mike Conley had to earn his keep in Memphis. And after a five-game losing streak, that has the Grizzlies sitting back at .500, apparently his time is up. So if you’re in search of a point guard, and Sergio Rodriguez doesn’t do it for you, then Conley could be your guy.
According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, two sources have said that Conley can be had in exchange for cap relief and a good first-round pick. With Jamaal Tinsley playing well, Rodriguez’s name surfacing in trade talks and Marcus Williams on the roster, it looks like Conley’s days could be numbered.
While it is unlikely that a trade will get done before tomorrow’s deadline, I could see the Lakers or Celtics making an offer. Both team’s need a backup point guard, and even if the C’s do end up getting Nate Robinson, he’s more of a two. The biggest problem with Conley though is the $4,913,007 he’s set to make next season.
What do you think? Do you see Conley being moved? If so, to what team?
Other NBA Trade Rumors:
– Spurs Trying To Move Richard Jefferson
– Sergio Rodriguez To The Grizzlies, Knicks Or Nets
– Nate Robinson To The Celtics
– Troy Murphy To The Bucks
he should be out of the league.. he owes all his money to greg oden
i say the spurs need to trade roger mason jr for conley. mason wants out, griz are interested, and want to shop conley for expiring contracts or draft pics. conley is a better shooter (or better % this season), plays decent D, and can handle the ball allowing hill to play a more natural 2 guard. spurs need a back up PG really and this would be a nice fit.
Damnit, why can’t the Knicks get rid of Eddy Curry so we could get him.
If you combine Duhon/Conley with a little bit of a basketball player what would you have? favor for DUKE for another favor from Oden’s agent mixed with a college analyst= NOTHING. They’re so bad they’d take away from the assistance. He was a lottery pick. Conley and Hassheem. And you wonder why teams struggle. LOLOLOLOLOLOL. To get paid to be bad. I couldn’t mess up like these guys blind. I’d go off the crowds reaction
NBA 2010 Where only these two could start? What are these guys fantasy stats? LOL? Has anyone ever killed in 2K10 or any game with these guys? Will they ever earn they’re salary? Could they volunteer to not play in the league. They’re an embarassment seriously to their hometown like the Knicks. Imagine someone saying I want to play like Chris Duhon or Conley these. He almost made A.I. retire. How do you make a H.O.F. question himself. He said okay I may have lost a step but I’m not that bad. Experiment failed. For this waist you could have had Jayson Williams from Duke at 70% & been better off. Even Shaun Livingston is better than him.
Wathcing them play. I can’t anymore. I’d seriously like to see them play summerball or rec. They have to suck. LMAO. Whoever vouched for them fixed the league real good. China Crosby from UVA would destroy Duhon. Sue Bird & Taurausi would kill the knicks starting guards. Kia Vaughn formerly from St.JOhns & UConn transfer. You get it. Candace Parker could contribute in this watered down league. She’s still better than her brother.
Ranger… What are you going to do when Duncan retires? What other teams or players do you like in the league?
@KnicksFan84
He’s the one guy they CAN’T move.
spurs have plenty of cash when duncan retires, but hey we (spurs fans) might just sit around and sob for a little while.
Thank God the Hawks drafted Horford over Conley! (And let me tell you, at the Hawks draft party that night, most of the local numbnuts here were upset Conley wasn’t drafted!)
It’s crazy how Conley and Oden were both “that deal” coming out of Ohio State three years ago and now they are virtually nobodys. Let’s hope they are slow developers on good teams like J. Oneal was….
Haha I was one of those numbnuts Diego. Conley looked ultra-quick and savvy in the tourney, and we never know what he would have done in this situation, but I’m definitely glad the Hawks took Horford.