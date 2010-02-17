NBA Trade Rumor: Mike Conley On The Block

It’s been known for months now that Mike Conley had to earn his keep in Memphis. And after a five-game losing streak, that has the Grizzlies sitting back at .500, apparently his time is up. So if you’re in search of a point guard, and Sergio Rodriguez doesn’t do it for you, then Conley could be your guy.

According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, two sources have said that Conley can be had in exchange for cap relief and a good first-round pick. With Jamaal Tinsley playing well, Rodriguez’s name surfacing in trade talks and Marcus Williams on the roster, it looks like Conley’s days could be numbered.

While it is unlikely that a trade will get done before tomorrow’s deadline, I could see the Lakers or Celtics making an offer. Both team’s need a backup point guard, and even if the C’s do end up getting Nate Robinson, he’s more of a two. The biggest problem with Conley though is the $4,913,007 he’s set to make next season.

What do you think? Do you see Conley being moved? If so, to what team?

