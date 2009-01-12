NBA Trade Rumor: Mike Conley To The Bucks

The only guy whose name is featured in more trade rumors than Raymond Felton is Mike Conley. Yesterday reports surfaced that the Grizzlies and Bucks have talked about a deal that would send Conley to Milwaukee for Ramon Sessions and Joe Alexander.

My first reaction to this, from the Bucks’ standpoint, is why? Conley is averaging a measly 7.5 points and 3.1 assists as a point guard, not to mention shooting a dismal 41.4% from the field. Sessions on the other hand is averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 assists in only 24 minutes a game and has shown tremendous potential.

While straight up I could consider this trade to be fair, the addition of first-round pick Alexander makes me wonder why the Bucks are willing to part with two young building blocks. Although time has been hard to come by, when given the minutes, Alexander has produced, delivering 15 points in 25 minutes against the Lakers and 14 points in 32 minutes against the Nuggets.

Interestingly enough, the Grizzlies turned down a deal that would have sent Conley to the Blazers for Travis Outlaw earlier this season, but after the recent Darius Miles debacle, one can only assume that deal is dead in its tracks.

If the Grizzlies can pull it off, I love this deal for them. Getting rid of Conley (who already lost his starting spot earlier this season) and adding two more pieces to a team loaded with talent and potential, will allow them to make some noise in years to come.

Would you make this deal?

Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal

