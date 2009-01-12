NBA Trade Rumor: Mike Conley To The Bucks

The only guy whose name is featured in more trade rumors than Raymond Felton is Mike Conley. Yesterday reports surfaced that the Grizzlies and Bucks have talked about a deal that would send Conley to Milwaukee for Ramon Sessions and Joe Alexander.
My first reaction to this, from the Bucks’ standpoint, is why? Conley is averaging a measly 7.5 points and 3.1 assists as a point guard, not to mention shooting a dismal 41.4% from the field. Sessions on the other hand is averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 assists in only 24 minutes a game and has shown tremendous potential.
While straight up I could consider this trade to be fair, the addition of first-round pick Alexander makes me wonder why the Bucks are willing to part with two young building blocks. Although time has been hard to come by, when given the minutes, Alexander has produced, delivering 15 points in 25 minutes against the Lakers and 14 points in 32 minutes against the Nuggets.
Interestingly enough, the Grizzlies turned down a deal that would have sent Conley to the Blazers for Travis Outlaw earlier this season, but after the recent Darius Miles debacle, one can only assume that deal is dead in its tracks.
If the Grizzlies can pull it off, I love this deal for them. Getting rid of Conley (who already lost his starting spot earlier this season) and adding two more pieces to a team loaded with talent and potential, will allow them to make some noise in years to come.
Would you make this deal?
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
We want to know YOUR favorite 15 current NBA players. Email your top 15 players to top15@dimemag.com and enter to win a free XBOX 360 and EA Sports game pack. Official rules can be seen at www.dimemag.com/rules.html
HELL NO!
But, I do understand the reasoning. Milwaukee, as they currently sit, has roughly the MLE available for next season to sign someone. They have Charlie V and Sessions as RFA’s and some other team is no doubt going to offer each of them over $5m per and the Bucks will lose both players.
I still think they should find takers for other players like Dan Gadzuric.
They need to do whatever it takes to keep Sessions. Charlie V I’m not as concerned with, but Sessions could be one of the best points in the league when he comes around fully.
why the hell would anyone want mike conley? the dude is a joke. a bum. living off his pops hype and odens nutt sack.
when was mike conley ever good?
milwaukee dont need his ass. he sucks.
the bucks need to find some minutes for joe alexander. homey can ball.
Conley’s hype needs to be transplanted onto Sessions, he’s the real deal, and Conley, ah, not so much.
if the Grizz get sessionss they will be a lot better a lot faster
I’ve seen about a dozen of these trade rumors. And only one of them actually happened. Yeah, I get that this is just a ‘rumor’, but come on, I could spit ridiculous trades from my mind everyday (Lebron for Mardy Collins; Eva Longoria for Andrea Bargnani) and people will eventually get tired of it.
Post Gilbert ‘I wet my pants last night!’ articles instead!
Has anyone noticed how all the guys from Florida (except Al Horford) and all the guys from OSU are all hype?
Brewer can’t guard a trash can, Noah can rebound but has no business being out there with his helter skelter offense, Oden, can’t stay healthy enough to play, Mike Conley just sucks ass and Cook should be in the D league.
This years freshman class, is roll over the sophs at all star weekend.
Apparently this is sitting on Kohl’s desk right now. And reasoning for the early jettison of Alexander is that Ersan Ilyasova (killing it for Barca in Euroleague) may be back next season.
Are Bucks set to play ‘Let’s Make a Deal’?
Posted by: gwoelfel on January 12, 2009 at 12:36AM EST
By GERY WOELFEL
It’s hardly a secret the Milwaukee Bucks have been working the phones to make a trade,
There have been continuous rumors forward Charlie Villanueva is being shopped and whispers about Michael Redd being dealt.
Backup guard Charlie Bell’s name has also been bandied about in trade talks and it is believed some teams have contacted the Bucks about the availability of veteran small forward Richard Jefferson.
The latest rumor to surface is the Bucks possibly trading backup point guard Ramon Sessions and forward Joe Alexander, who was the eighth overall selection in last June’s NBA draft, to the Memphis Grizzlies.
In return, the Bucks would obtain point guard Michael Conley Jr., who was the No. 4 overall selection in the 2007 draft.
The Bucks would also likely receive a future draft choice.
I’ve been told both teams have virtually agreed on the conditions of the trade and only Bucks owner Herb Kohl had to give his stamp of approval. Bucks general manager John Hammond, reached in North Carolina where he was on a scouting trip, said it was his policy not to comment on any trade speculation.
As a rookie last season, Conley played in 53 games and started 46. He averaged 9.4 points and 4.2 assists.
But Conley has struggled this season, starting only 18 of 37 games. He is averaging 7.5 points and 4.9 assists.
Sessions spent most of last season in the NBA’s D-League with Tulsa before becoming the Bucks starting point guard when Mo Williams got hurt.
Sessions played well then and is playing well now, although he has been used primarily as a back up to Luke Ridnour. Sessions is averaging 10.8 points and 4.5 assists.
Alexander has played sparingly behind veteran small forward Richard Jefferson. He has appeared in 27 games, averaging 4.1 points.
Conley, who worked out for the Bucks before last year’s draft, is making $3.63 million this season. He’ll earn $3.88M next season with a team option for $4.91M the following season.
Alexander is being paid $2.4 million this season and Sessions makes $711,000.
While the Bucks and Grizzlies may be in agreement on the aforementioned deal, neither team is under any pressure to consummate it quickly since the league-imposed trading deadline isn’t until Feb. 19.
* Billy McKinney, the Bucks’ scouting director, recently traveled to Europe and checked out several players, including Ersan Ilyasova.
Ilyasova, the Bucks’ second-round pick in 2005 who played in 66 games during the 2006-2007 season, is playing in Spain for FC Barcelona. The Bucks still retain his playing rights.
McKinney watched Ilyasova play and went out to dinner with him. He came away suitably impressed with the combo forward.
“He played very well,” McKinney said. “He’s a nice, multi-dimensional player. I don’t have any doubts he can play well at the NBA level.”
“It was good to see we have a very viable asset playing in our system.”
McKinney believes several other European teams will vie for Ilyasova’s services after the season, but didn’t dismiss the possibility of Ilyasova rejoining the Bucks.
What could work in the Bucks’ favor is that Ilyasova’s wife is from Milwaukee.
Full article: [my.journaltimes.com]
This is a classic “garbage in, gabage out” trade.
Agree with all the comments above about Mike Conley. There have been few players in recent memory who have tricked as many people into thinking he is an NBA player. Conley can’t even beat out Lowery and Mike James for PT which says A LOT.
Ramon Sessions and Joe A are equally questionable as NBA players. Joe is athletic but unlskilled. Ramon is skilled but unathletic.
If i were memphis i would do it in a hertbeat…
OOps…I meant Marko Jaric not Mike James
If Milwaukee can get a pick and maybe Darrell Arthur they have to do this. Just Conley isn’t enough. People don’t watch Sessions much, but as good as he is he has some fatal flaws. The main one being that he cannot dribble a basektball. Click my name and go to my very first post to read all about it.
Conley still has a world of potential, due to his incredible athleticism. He has plenty of time the dude is young as hell. No one can be written off as a bust before the age of 25. The Bucks loved his workout here a few years ago.
The dudes who really need to go are Redd and Jefferson. In the end for now its all about cap space and picks.
Sessions is the truth!!!!
if Grizz start Sessions, OJ, and Gay I may become a Grizz fan (if they somehow improve Darko id be a hugeeee fan)
I agree with you Jeremy on Redd/RJ, the $30 million logjam on the wings.
I forgot that Memphis has some PF’s that the Bucks could really use…
Throw Arthur in and I’m much more in favor of this.
People have no patience, Conley is going to be a solid PG when he figures out how to get his shot off in the lane without rushing it
agree with jeremy, just conley is not enough. sessions is hands down a better player. yea, he could use a little work on his ball handling but he’s got great court vison and can pass the ball. he has just as much potential as conley and should be the starter by next season with a little work. alexander is a bust. should’ve taken randolph. joe’s got no game whatsoever. trust me. conley, arthur would be ok. i’d even take milicic or warrick.
Let’s not get crazy and start throwing around Darko Milicic deals. We don’t want him here in the Mil.