NBA Rumor: Mike Miller To The Heat

Not to kill the drama for tonight, but FoxSports.com tweeted that the Miami Heat has offered Mike Miller a five-year deal worth $27-30 million. There seems to be a deadline tonight for Miller to accept this.

As a team under the salary cap, the Heat don’t have the mid-level exception, which could be used in this situation at just under $6 million. So a deal like this would have to come out of their available space to sign LeBron James.

Miller would fit in perfectly in South Beach as a shooter next to Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, but this could throw a small wrench into the LeBron sweepstakes.

If the rumor is true, the Big Trio would have to take another small pay cut in order to play together. And as Goodman noted, “Miller has been told by Miami that the team is ‘confident’ LeBron is coming. Miller could likely earn more money with New York Knicks.

What do you think? Is Miller a good fit for the Heat? Will this hurt/help their chances at LeBron?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.