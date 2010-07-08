NBA Rumor: Mike Miller To The Heat

Not to kill the drama for tonight, but FoxSports.com tweeted that the Miami Heat has offered Mike Miller a five-year deal worth $27-30 million. There seems to be a deadline tonight for Miller to accept this.
As a team under the salary cap, the Heat don’t have the mid-level exception, which could be used in this situation at just under $6 million. So a deal like this would have to come out of their available space to sign LeBron James.
Miller would fit in perfectly in South Beach as a shooter next to Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, but this could throw a small wrench into the LeBron sweepstakes.
If the rumor is true, the Big Trio would have to take another small pay cut in order to play together. And as Goodman noted, “Miller has been told by Miami that the team is ‘confident’ LeBron is coming. Miller could likely earn more money with New York Knicks.
What do you think? Is Miller a good fit for the Heat? Will this hurt/help their chances at LeBron?
regardless of the MIA paycut, that picture alone makes mike miller a free agency loser.
Something isnt making sense.
The cap space is enough for $15.6 million each for the “Big 3”..
You’re telling me that they are all willing to forfeit $2 million EACH so mike freakin miller can play with them?
I think this is a sign that LeBron isn’t going to Miami.
Cleveland or New York. This Miami thing is a smokescreen.
Yeah… what the hell is that crap. It looks like my 2nd grade school photo.
That picture/his hair, makes me all kinds of uncomfortable
@Eric – w/ no state income tax, they’ll still pocket the same amount as they woulda in a place like NY. Not saying they’ll take pay cuts, but the bottom line stays the same. Also, Mike’s boys w/ LeBron, so it can’t hurt…
This looks like a smokescreen to land Lebron and/or keep the Cavs from signing Miller with the midlevel exception (though he might make more somewhere). Can’t believe anything the Heat are putting out there now. Unless they have traded Beasley, each of the “stars” would have to take a $2 million paycut in addition to the cut they are already taking to play together.
why does everyone seem to want this guy, he has looked like crap for like 4 years
Wow. Mike Miller looks exactly like this ugly lesbian I went to school with in that picture.
I’m on the same page as Celts fan… Miller and James are good friends. Could be a last ditch manouvre to land the ringless king.
@the cynic…. bcuz of Lebron’s friendship. If Von Wafer was LBJ’s brother teams would be lining up for him too.
funny to me how much impact income tax has now.. gives miami some wiggle room. 2 miilion pay cut may actually only be 1 million if compared to Ny I heard? either way south beach great locale…
How about because Miller is a 40%+ shooter from 3 point range who is a decent rebounder and passer and won’t kill you on defense?
The guy is an ideal 3rd or 4th option, Minnesota and Washington were terrible teams. He’d be a great role player for Miami, that would need outside shooting and wing depth.
LOL @ #1…definitely a not a good look for Mike
He would be a good addition to Miami, with or without LBJ
guys, am i the only one seeing the connection between john amaechi and mike miller??
maybe he’s got a book on the way as well…lmao
but seriously, i like the idea of mike miller in miami though i do think it’s a smokescreen at the moment.
Da Ghost has spoken…
Sincerely,
Da Ghost
who put up the WNBA pic to represent mike miller? kudos to you.
Say what you want about Miller’s hair or loos but he’s got a $30 mil contract, can you say that?
SD JC