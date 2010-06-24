NBA Trade Rumor: Monta Ellis On The Block

Golden State made the first big splash during the offseason on Tuesday night by sending Corey Maggette to Milwaukee for some scraps. That may have just been the starting point for a franchise that is in the midst of changing ownership.
Some teams, including clubs like Detroit and Oklahoma City, have been working the phones to move up in the Draft. Predicting what Golden State is going to do is never easy. They seem to do the exact opposite of whatever is rationally smart.
But, the Warriors are sitting on the 6th pick in the Draft and are willing to move it. The problem is, after the Top five, there aren’t any other standout prospects, and Golden State is asking for a lot in return.
ESPN’s Chad Ford is saying they could be looking to make another huge deal by involving Monta Ellis:
He makes $11 million the next three seasons, and has a player option for 2013-2014 at $11 million as well.
But as Ford writes, it’s a contract that comes along with any team that wants their No. 6 pick in Thursday night’s draft. So it seems unlikely any team would bite.
But if Maggette and Ellis are both off the books by the time new ownership comes to Golden State, they’ll be inheriting a young team with some payroll flexibility.
It may be unlikely, but so is everything with Golden State. The Warriors like Ekpe Udoh enough to Draft him, but they would much rather clear out even more cap space.
What do you think? Which team would be willing to bite and take on Ellis?
why wouldn’t the twolves be all over this? #6 and monta for love
flynn, monta, johnson, jefferson, monroe could be legit
curry, randolph, love gives GS some nice young pieces moving forward. love is a perfect fit for GS.
The Toronto Raptors offer Calderon, Turkoglu, and the 13th pick and Golden State accepted. Then I woke up.
B Diddy back to the bay area and Monta to LA?
The salaries come pretty close.
#6 and Monta for…Love??? Please!!!
I can’t think of a better fit for Monta than where he’s at now GS.For the most part he’s one dimensional with just being a scorer.He’s plays like a 2 but barley has the size to play the point. He’s not a good defender and I could be wrong but I think he average too many turnovers. With all that I cant think of any team that should be willing to take on his contract and expect to get better
monta for iguodala Straight up
Cohan’s only goal now is to maximize the franchise’s price tag: every decision is being made to achieve that goal. It all comes down to what the two or three top bidders value more: $11M of additional cap space in ’11 or the team’s current marquee player and an elite NBA scorer. Personally, I want to see the Warriors play healthy for a year to know what talent we really have and how they play together before making another big move.
This article makes it sound like taking on Ellis is a bad thing.
I think his contract is reasonable and he still has room to grow. He definitely hasn’t been on a team that maximizes his potential.
If my Hawks were to lose Joe Jeezy, I’d be happy to see a trade for Ellis as a replacement.
alpha has no idea what his talkin about lol his 6’3..hows that not tall enough to play point guard hahah smh and he does get turnovers but that could be attributed to the frantic pace the warriors play and he doesnt play d? dont talk if you dont watch basketball point blank
@don I no doubt been wathcing bball while u were still swimming in your dad’s sac…and thats why I know players are not always true to the height they’re list as being…..and even if Ellis is a legit 6’3 he still has a slight frame and plays with the mindset of a 2 guard not a pg.I hear you on the turnover argument.
Yeah I said he’s not a good defender and you’ll argue this cause he’s made how many all defensive teams and plays for the team that led the league in opponents points allowed. GTFOH and get ya b-ball knowlegde weight up…way up
@don the Hawks don’t need another wing. They need a point guard and a center which they haven’t had in forever. I can’t remember the last time the Hawks had a decent center and I think I said Doc Rivers might have been the last good point guard we had which is really sad. They already had one of the best offenses. JJ was an inefficient scorer and mediocre defender. Hawks really need to play defense to have any sort of change to even make it into the Eastern Conference finals. As it looks now both Miami, Chicago, and Milwaukee will move up past the Hawks by the time the season starts and keeping Joe Johnson won’t change that so dump him and try to get stronger through the draft. They aren’t exactly selling out at the Philips area even with the success they had the lost few seasons. Another bad season or two won’t kill the franchise and might help them get a PG/C again.
I forgot they had Dikembe for awhile so he was the last good center they had who wasn’t utter trash or totally over the hill. Shaq right now would be an upgrade for the Hawks at center which is sad.
Get him to Cleveland. I consider him and D Rose to be of the same mold and its not gonna work out with him and Curry in GS. Cleveland has to force Lebron’s hand, trades have to be made. Should be interesting to see what happens.
Ellis honestly has to stay yes sure the warriors might free up some money with getting rid of him but what will they do with it. They have told us in the past with riley they wont spend any money to improve they just think hey he will be good later so we will take him and we will be great except that they suck at developing players (lately) that arent destined to be great anyway they are dumbasses and they should keep ellis for the well being of the team.
this whole story is epic fail.
one, it’s not hard to move monta if that was desired. the idea that you have to throw in the 6 pick to do immediately marks this rumor as false. grizz already offered mayo+thabeet; warriors could just accept that if they were eager to move him.
next, warriors are not looking to shed his salary. he sells tickets. maggette was the contract they wanted out of, and if there is a followup to that, it will be biedrins.