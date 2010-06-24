NBA Trade Rumor: Monta Ellis On The Block

Golden State made the first big splash during the offseason on Tuesday night by sending Corey Maggette to Milwaukee for some scraps. That may have just been the starting point for a franchise that is in the midst of changing ownership.

Some teams, including clubs like Detroit and Oklahoma City, have been working the phones to move up in the Draft. Predicting what Golden State is going to do is never easy. They seem to do the exact opposite of whatever is rationally smart.

But, the Warriors are sitting on the 6th pick in the Draft and are willing to move it. The problem is, after the Top five, there aren’t any other standout prospects, and Golden State is asking for a lot in return.

ESPN’s Chad Ford is saying they could be looking to make another huge deal by involving Monta Ellis:

He makes $11 million the next three seasons, and has a player option for 2013-2014 at $11 million as well. But as Ford writes, it’s a contract that comes along with any team that wants their No. 6 pick in Thursday night’s draft. So it seems unlikely any team would bite. But if Maggette and Ellis are both off the books by the time new ownership comes to Golden State, they’ll be inheriting a young team with some payroll flexibility.

It may be unlikely, but so is everything with Golden State. The Warriors like Ekpe Udoh enough to Draft him, but they would much rather clear out even more cap space.

What do you think? Which team would be willing to bite and take on Ellis?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.