NBA Trade Rumor: Monta Ellis To Knicks, David Lee to T-Wolves, Al Jefferson to Warriors

After the dust has settled from the first couple days of free agency, it’s time for the real fireworks to appear. So with Joe Johnson comfy in Atlanta, and Amar’e Stoudemire most likely en route to New York, you knew that the Knicks were going to continue making moves. One such move would be part of a three-way trade involving the Timberwolves and Warriors moving their biggest trade assets.
According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the deal would have David Lee wind up in Minnesota (a place he visited last week), Monta Ellis in New York and Al Jefferson in The Bay. Considering all three teams are looking to move their contracts, it seems like this trade would make sense.
New York gets a scoring guard that would most likely be an All-Star playing for Mike D’Antoni, while the Warriors get a legit big man that they haven’t really had since Chris Webber in 1993. As for the Timberwolves, they obviously covet Lee, despite re-signing Darko Milicic and inking Nikola Pekovic. And the only way they’re going to get him in a uniform is they can move Jefferson.
What do you think? Who would benefit the most from this trade?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Didn’t GSW already make a statement: no interest in Al Jefferson?
This move has already been shut down by GSW. They dont wan’t Big Al, he’s slow, pricey, can’t pass or defend.
The Warriors are intrigued by Lee, and it was only a matter of time before Jefferson’s name showed in trade rumors as Minnesota has made no secret of their desire to move him.
Jefferson has knee problems and is built for the half-court. Lee can play both styles yet flourishes more in the uptempo system.
This is a no brainer better deal for NEW YORK. In ellis, they get a player that can do it all on offense. He was top five in the league in scoring. Out of the 3 players, neither is a defensive presence so you have to base it all on offense.
Monte and amare ? pencil in a 100+ a nite. Watch out if Carmelo decudes to come to town as well.
Melo isn’t going anywhere. I don’t know why people think he is. He said just about 2 weeks ago that he intends on extending with Denver..
be quiet cpt!!!!
The Knicks and Amare Stoudemire have reportedly agreed on a five-year, $100 million contract.
Stoudemire is expected to make an official announcement at MSG within the hour. This deal was essentially done days ago, and it’s the reason Knicks officials made one more pitch to LeBron’s representatives on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether the last-ditch effort made a difference.
why would david lee want to sign with the knicks and then be shipped to minnesota?
what player willing wants to play for minnesota?
the wolves SUCK. and despite nj only winning 12 games, the wolves were the WORST team in the nba last year (not the nets–nets only won the fewest games, but minny was a waaaay worse team!).
i dont see this happening. and ny has too much respect for david lee to sign-n-trade him to a bum franchise like minny.
as for carmelo anthony, he might end up in ny as a free agent next year. his wife is in showbiz (if you call vh1 entertainment). and i think he was born in ny.
also…
the rumor on the table is a sign-n-trade with the knicks and the spurs. featuring david lee and tony parker. tonys wife is in showbiz, so you know that breezy gonna want to go to ny.
i hope this doesn’t happen. Monta is basically starbury V.2
great individual player, terrible point guard.
only way id be happy to see Monta in a Knicks uniform is if they get him in a straight salary dump for Eddys contract. otherwise this is just the start of another 10 years or misery in the garden.
sounds great for all squads, NY gets a certified offensive game every night esp. if Melo comes to town. Or I wouldn’t be surprised to see a David Lee/Tony Parker switch and the Spurs do some serious moves in the next couple weeks if since RJ blessed them w/ dropping that wash of a contract
NY GSW should just swap Monta for Lee. forget AL. Lee would fit well with GSW and … man o man.. id love to see monta in NY. he guna avg. 30pts a game there.
@post 8- name one off court incident where someone questioned montas character(other that the moped incident which doesnt determine his character honestly) and monta isnt a pg hes a undersized 2 and everybody who watches basketball knows that lol smh
is it just me or does an amare stoudemire and monta ellis combo sound a little bit like the stephon marbury and zach randolph combo the knicks had a few years back
No Random, Stoudemire isn’t as good of a rebounder as Randolph was.
soy el fan #1 en venezuela y el #2 despues de spike lee de este equipo,pienso que david lee ha sido muy importante como para dejarlo ir,pero con lbj todavia en el limbo y no estar seguro si va a firmar con nyk,creo que hay que actuar a traves del comercio de esta manera:monta ellis y anthony randolph por david lee y wilson chandler y eddy curry y algunas selecciones colegiales por chris paul. Entonces jugariamos de esta manera: PG.paul SG.ellis SF.gallinari PF.randolph
C.stoudamire. el up tempo d antoni seria perfecto,se ganaria 50 o mas y seriamos contendientes al titulo y en el 2011 vendria carmelo. LLEGO EL MOMENTO NYK.
NO HAY QUE DEPENDER DE LA DECISION DE LBJ PARA ARMAR UN EQUIPO CONTENDIENTE AL TITULO,CHRIS PAUL SERIA EL AJUSTE PERFECTO PARA STOUDAMIRE Y ELLIS UN BUEN REFENTE OFENSIVO YA QUE ASEGURA 25 PTS CADA NOCHE,CLARO ESTA QUE LA DIRECTIVA A TRABAJADO PARA CONSEGUIR SALARY-CAP PERO CON LA DUDA DE LBJ,Y WADE DE NUEVO EN MIAMI.HACER DE ESTE MOVIMIENTO UNA REALIDAD Y TRAER ALGUNOS JUGADORES DE ROL DEFENSIVOS NO SUENA MAL ESPERAREMOS EL DIA JUEVES PARA DAR LA BIENVENIDA A LBJ O NO HACER ESTE GRAN MOVIMIENTO.
I don’t understand Lee in Minnesota. Lee and Kevin Love are basically the same player; Lee is a little bit more athletic and Love is a little bit more skilled.
man, why the heck would minny want to get another kevin love clone when keivn love can’t even get minutes with that team…
btw, darko and nikola sounds damn funny…
^^^^^^^^^^ditto
ENGLISH, please!
@ post 11 …. name one part where i mentioned anything about off the court?
and “undersized 2” is just a nice way of saying “shit PG”. Anyone who watches basketball knows that teams with undersized 2s suck. cos these undersized 2’s all play the 1 and do the same ball handling duty as a PG they just dont do any of the rest of the work, and if you actually play them as a 2 then they just get destroyed on D. Thats the reason why your Robinsons, Crawfords, Gordons and Terrys are 6th men at best.
general rule for you – Having an “Undersized 2” as one of your top 3 players means your team will be shit.
If the Timberwolves are the worst team in the NBA? What does this make the New York Knicks? Face it Bay Bombers, your Knicks are even worse than Wolves. You live and play in a huge market, but stink and play like a raccoon.
Your players suck, system suck, and all your past assets and decisions are stupid and rediculously more stupid every year. It will get more stupid with the Amre Stoudemire signing. His kness will fall apart… lol you guys are the talk and laughter of the NBA. Sorry no championship in the Bronx this era!!! You agiys are screwed….