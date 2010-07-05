NBA Trade Rumor: Monta Ellis To Knicks, David Lee to T-Wolves, Al Jefferson to Warriors

#Golden State Warriors #New York Knicks
07.05.10 8 years ago 21 Comments

After the dust has settled from the first couple days of free agency, it’s time for the real fireworks to appear. So with Joe Johnson comfy in Atlanta, and Amar’e Stoudemire most likely en route to New York, you knew that the Knicks were going to continue making moves. One such move would be part of a three-way trade involving the Timberwolves and Warriors moving their biggest trade assets.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the deal would have David Lee wind up in Minnesota (a place he visited last week), Monta Ellis in New York and Al Jefferson in The Bay. Considering all three teams are looking to move their contracts, it seems like this trade would make sense.

New York gets a scoring guard that would most likely be an All-Star playing for Mike D’Antoni, while the Warriors get a legit big man that they haven’t really had since Chris Webber in 1993. As for the Timberwolves, they obviously covet Lee, despite re-signing Darko Milicic and inking Nikola Pekovic. And the only way they’re going to get him in a uniform is they can move Jefferson.

What do you think? Who would benefit the most from this trade?

