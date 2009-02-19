NBA Trade Rumor: Nate Robinson To The Kings

Could the Knicks make three deals today? According to ESPN, sources say the Kings have offered Kenny Thomas for Nate Robinson and Jared Jeffries.
If the Knicks could move Jeffries, it would clear another $6.8 million in the summer of 2010. The Knicks would have to give up Krypto-Nate and eat Thomas’ $8.7 million salary next year, but if 2010 is the goal, it’s probably worth it for the Knicks.
What are your thoughts on this deal?
Source: ESPN
dooo itttt
sigh
Slow Updates are Sloooooowwwwwww…..
UPDATE (2:36 p.m. ET): Just got word that the Knicks turned down the Kings again. Sounds like they’re not as motivated to move Jared Jeffries as so many of us thought.
Deal’s dead
its like the Knicks just want to start with a completely clean slate and get rid of any change Zeke ever made to the team.
(other than David Lee…maybe), are they burning anything he touched inside the garden from office furniture to his old desk? if they pull it off maybe they can start denying he ever even was a GM for them.
are they going to be an empty roster in 2010 full of cap space and just straight up sign 12 free agents?
Also Isiah didnt do a good job, but he could recognize talent (and would make a great NBA scout) and Nate Rob is a pretty good player imo.
NO SHOT! NY loves Nasty Nate
Will they let go of Marbury?
Aw, poor Nate Dogg….now he might not get to play with Lebron when (WHEN!) he goes to NYC
Nate isn’t going to get paid long term from the Knicks, so if they can get Jeffries deal off the books then see ya Nate.
Nate is garbage, he belongs on the Knicks. I’d hate to see a garbage player like him getting paid, but if he is going to get paid, I’d rather NY does it over a real team doing it.
@control- he’s not that bad-damm! do you have to hate all things new york,lol!
Grrrr! Anyone, someone take K9!
ESPN says it is officially confirmed that the deal did not get submitted for approval. I think the Knicks will regret not making this one. Not everyday you get to dump Jeffries. Wonder who signs Nate this summer?
nah….They need to keep Nate…hell no!
hell naw keep nate give jared jeffries &duhon&and galinari.lower money on nate contract then do no more trading until lebron comes if cant get lebron go for tracy & spencer hawes