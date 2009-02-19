NBA Trade Rumor: Nate Robinson To The Kings

02.19.09
Krypto-Nate

Could the Knicks make three deals today? According to ESPN, sources say the Kings have offered Kenny Thomas for Nate Robinson and Jared Jeffries.

If the Knicks could move Jeffries, it would clear another $6.8 million in the summer of 2010. The Knicks would have to give up Krypto-Nate and eat Thomas’ $8.7 million salary next year, but if 2010 is the goal, it’s probably worth it for the Knicks.

What are your thoughts on this deal?

Source: ESPN

