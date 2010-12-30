NBA Trade Rumor: Nets backing off Carmelo Anthony pursuit

The Denver Nuggets (18-13) are in sixth place in a competitive Western Conference. The top seven players in their rotation are averaging between 24.0 points (Carmelo Anthony) and 11.5 points (Ty Lawson) per game. They just got their toughest interior presence (Kenyon Martin) back in the lineup. At the two traditional leadership positions, point guard (Chauncey Billups) and head coach (George Karl), the Nuggets have two of the NBA’s most accomplished and respected veterans, and on the court they have one of the League’s deadliest clutch performers (‘Melo).

On the surface, things should be looking up for Denver, but behind the scenes it still appears major upheaval is on the way. Carmelo trade rumors have persisted throughout the summer and the early part of the season, which have led to Chauncey trade rumors, which has led to confusion over whether the Nuggets are still trying to win now or rebuild for the future.

According to Ken Berger at CBS Sports, the Nuggets have been sending “mixed signals” to interested trade partners, and the New Jersey Nets in particular are re-evaluating if their pursuit of ‘Melo in a trade is even worth it.

“In view of their frustration,” Berger writes, “the Nets have not yet gotten to the point where they’re ready to pull all their chips off the table. But it’s clear that the Nets are ‘sick of the whole charade,’ according to one source and have ‘backed away,’ according to another.”

