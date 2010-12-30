NBA Trade Rumor: Nets backing off Carmelo Anthony pursuit

The Denver Nuggets (18-13) are in sixth place in a competitive Western Conference. The top seven players in their rotation are averaging between 24.0 points (Carmelo Anthony) and 11.5 points (Ty Lawson) per game. They just got their toughest interior presence (Kenyon Martin) back in the lineup. At the two traditional leadership positions, point guard (Chauncey Billups) and head coach (George Karl), the Nuggets have two of the NBA’s most accomplished and respected veterans, and on the court they have one of the League’s deadliest clutch performers (‘Melo).
On the surface, things should be looking up for Denver, but behind the scenes it still appears major upheaval is on the way. Carmelo trade rumors have persisted throughout the summer and the early part of the season, which have led to Chauncey trade rumors, which has led to confusion over whether the Nuggets are still trying to win now or rebuild for the future.
According to Ken Berger at CBS Sports, the Nuggets have been sending “mixed signals” to interested trade partners, and the New Jersey Nets in particular are re-evaluating if their pursuit of ‘Melo in a trade is even worth it.
“In view of their frustration,” Berger writes, “the Nets have not yet gotten to the point where they’re ready to pull all their chips off the table. But it’s clear that the Nets are ‘sick of the whole charade,’ according to one source and have ‘backed away,’ according to another.”
Where do you think Carmelo will end up by the end of this season?
it seems to me that more and more teams are building for the future. some are doing it for years. when did sucking became building for the future?
blake griffin needs to make the all star game!!!!!!!
I still for the life of me do not understand why Carmelo wants to leave the Nuggets.
Carmelo is making an absolutely retarded decision. HIS Nuggets are contenders when they play effectively. Rather then blab on about what he feels his team lacks, how about be patient and focus on improvement? With multiple contracts ending, Denver will build cap room, AND, denver will pick up some MORE talent.
With a solid bench, an extremely intelligent point guard, dominant big men, and some youth, what team could be in a better position then the Nuggets?
2 seasons ago, Denver was a turnover away (stupid Dantey Jones) from possibly taking out the mighty lakers! No other team has even put up a tougher battle. Last season was merely due to numerous unfortunate events.
Melo, these are my words of wisdom to you… “PLEASE.. use that thing which rests on your shoulders and stay in Denver where your team is easily a contender, where you are a leader, and where you are loved.”
Sounds like an easy decision to make buddy.
probably doesn’t like playing for a team that, instead of getting better, trades Marcus Camby away for cap relief.
sports are tough in that regards, there’s a couple teams in all leagues that don’t care, they just want to be good – the Nuggets aren’t one of those.
Thats real messed up how Denver is doing Melo. Just read that they are asking for not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, but 5 fu%#ing 1st round picks for Melo. There the 1s that went into panick mode when they saw how the whole Lebron thing went down and started “THREATENING” him to sign the cont ext or else they would trade him to the highest bidder as if hes a piece of “MEAT”. I would not sign that sh%# either and say: F yall, I’ll sign it if you trade me to N.Y. How you like me now and how about that!?!? Cant wait to see Melo bust there a$$e$ year in and year out and they will be just like Cleveland pretty soon wondering Y players dont want to sign with them unless they “OVERPAY”. Denver is dogging out all there players all of a sudden and this whole Melo thing has turned into a mess. There only trying to burn him so he wont be able to sign his cont ext before this new agree thing comes up. What a fu##ed-up back stabbing world we live in. The NBA is turning into “JERRY SPRINGER” type of drama sh#@. What happened to the days when people just move on and get what they can get out of whatever situation…
Kid’s a bitchass who can score…. And scoring is different from leading. HIS Nuggets? Damn, Chauncey will be offended. At best, Melo is the best complimentary player that parades as a superstar, since Rip Hamilton fooled all of us into thinking he’s the primary option.
@QQ who is your list of superstars? Just curios cause you think melo is a complimentary player.
I do not see why the Nets would back off; they are horrible. I like the coaching staff, and the adjustments that Coach Johnson is making, but this team cannot close games well. They start out okay in the first 24 mins they falter. I like Travis Outlaw but I love Carmelo’s game even more.
What do I know? I am just a Black scholar. Blackscholaronline.com
My top 5 true superstars in the L right now( no particular order):
1.Kobe
2.Lebron
3.Wade
4.Nowitzki
5.Durant
Melo can score, but he aint a superstar. I dont really see why people go gaga for a REALLY GOOD SCORER but one that wont ever play defense or wont ever play with heart. I mean put him in a team with an established star, and boom, theyll wreak havoc, but saying he is a great primary option????? DOn’t the playoff disappointments of the Nuggets of the past years tell you he can’t lead a team?
LOL and lebron really “led” the cavs to …wait nothing either nice but you have him ranked #2…good analysis and Dirk wait led his team to nothing either nice analysis again…melo was the best player in the Olympics and hes a complimentary player …hmmm…reconsider your logic dude and use facts thank you
wait you have DIRK over derrick rose and dwight howard in your top 5? do you know basketball?
Yea u tellem Sporty , I have to sit here and watch my crappy little team in Atlanta cause no one wants to come to it. I reaally feel sooo sorry for Carmello. When the NBA league wises up and recognizes the superstars for what they are, investments, the small teams will be just as entertaining as the big teams. They need to apply the Franchise tag (just like football)to their star players. They will be able to keep their big Name players. Then when they pull a Lebron and decide to split sure no problem but the other team will have to cough up some big time draft choices.