NBA Trade Rumor: Pacers Trying to Land Tyson Chandler

02.19.09 9 years ago 9 Comments
Who wants him?

Sports Illustrated‘s Ian Thomsen dropped this earlier:

The big surprise of the morning was interest from the Indiana Pacers in making a run at Tyson Chandler, who was back in New Orleans after his trade to Oklahoma City had been rescinded. The Pacers could offer a combination of expiring contracts attached to center Rasho Nesterovic ($8.4 million), forward Marquis Daniels ($6.8 million) and point guard Jarrett Jack ($2 million), in addition to center Jeff Foster.

A potential trade for Chandler would come with a lot of luggage: Would he be able to pass his physical with Indiana, and would the Pacers — who like a lot of teams are losing money — be willing to take on salary and bump against the luxury tax ceiling next season? But Chandler would definitely improve the team in the company of a healthy Mike Dunleavy and All-Star Danny Granger next season.

How nice would Tyson be in Indy? You roll out a squad with Chandler, Granger, Dunleavy, and Troy Murphy, with guys like Roy Hibbert (who has shown some flashes of brilliance this season). They would just have to find a point guard with an interest in passing the ball and they’d be headed in the right direction…

Source: CNNSI.com

