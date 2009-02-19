NBA Trade Rumor: Pacers Trying to Land Tyson Chandler

Sports Illustrated‘s Ian Thomsen dropped this earlier:
The big surprise of the morning was interest from the Indiana Pacers in making a run at Tyson Chandler, who was back in New Orleans after his trade to Oklahoma City had been rescinded. The Pacers could offer a combination of expiring contracts attached to center Rasho Nesterovic ($8.4 million), forward Marquis Daniels ($6.8 million) and point guard Jarrett Jack ($2 million), in addition to center Jeff Foster.
A potential trade for Chandler would come with a lot of luggage: Would he be able to pass his physical with Indiana, and would the Pacers — who like a lot of teams are losing money — be willing to take on salary and bump against the luxury tax ceiling next season? But Chandler would definitely improve the team in the company of a healthy Mike Dunleavy and All-Star Danny Granger next season.
How nice would Tyson be in Indy? You roll out a squad with Chandler, Granger, Dunleavy, and Troy Murphy, with guys like Roy Hibbert (who has shown some flashes of brilliance this season). They would just have to find a point guard with an interest in passing the ball and they’d be headed in the right direction…
I don’t get it. Wouldn’t he just fail his physical again?
From the Pacers perspective, I like it. Their defense needs help, and Chandler is a center who can run along with Jim O’Brien’s style. Jarrett Jack and T.J. Ford are pretty much the same player, two-guards in PG bodies, so one of them is expendable. I like Marquis as a scorer off the bench and Foster as an enforcer/rebounder with an occasional jumper, so I’d hope to keep those two.
Correct me if I’m wrong. But isn’t Jack the #2 PG? Chandler would be nice, but I think Indy would be giving up too much for him. I’d keep the inevitable cap space.
Daniels, Jack, Foster and Nesterovic are not great players but the Hornets do need a deeper bench. It would be a good deal for both teams (if Chandler passes the physical)
Jack and Ford trade starts, and trade who’s in at the end of the game depending on who’s playing better. Jack is a little less of a gunner, but he’d be a good backup for Chris Paul.
jack pulls the trigger way too much for a pg and they would giving a lot of players for a guy who just more than likely fail the physical anyway.
I’m particularly upset that the cavs made no moves whatsoever to shore up any weak spots …. stupid Danny ferry ….
Tyson Chandler is so overrated right now it’s not funny. Let’s see. He’s averaging 8.8 and 8.3…and you want to trade half of the team for him? He doesn’t even block shots like he used to, he’s been injured for a little bit of this year, and he won’t have CP tossing him lobs anymore. He’s only marginally better than Jeff Foster is right now, haha.