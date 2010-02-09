Ray Allen Must Go

It’s not personal. It’s just business. That’s one of the closing lines in a Boston Herald piece today on why the Celtics have to trade Ray Allen ASAP in order to A) put this Celtics season back on track and B) really set out to re-build the team around Rajon Rondo and Kendrick Perkins. And they couldn’t be more right – Ray must go.

Anyone who has seen the Celtics play over the course of the last few weeks knows that they are old, injured, slow, and in dire need of a dramatic shakeup. Unfortunately for Ray, he’s by far their best trading chip. At this point, Rondo is pretty much untouchable, and it would take a blow-you-away offer for Perkins to send him out of town. Who else does that leave? There are some options in terms of giving up expiring bench contracts to infuse some energy and back court support, but no other assets that could land them a player of say, Monta Ellis‘s caliber.

No team is going to take a hobbled Kevin Garnett. No one is going to take Rasheed Wallace‘s out-of-shape, three-ball-launching, no-rebounding act and the multiple years left on his deal. But a healthy Ray Allen and his (almost) $20 million expiring contact? That’s a different story, and most teams in the League would most likely be willing to listen.

There is clearly a rift in the Celtics’ locker room, and I am sure that a lot of it has to do with Rondo and Perkins having grown tired of being dictated to by older guys that they – especially Rondo – outplay every single night. This is clearly Rondo’s team going forward, and the sooner that Danny Ainge can make a deal to keep Boston highly competitive this season, while also building around Rajon, the better.

It’s not personal Ray, it’s just business.

