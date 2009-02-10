NBA Trade Rumor: Ray Felton for Jamaal Tinsley

02.10.09 9 years ago 19 Comments
Ray Felton

Even though Larry Brown has found a modicum of success this season with Raymond Felton at the helm, it looks as though his insatiable itch to flip his entire roster is taking over.

ESPN.com is reporting that the Bobcats and Pacers are in serious discussions about swapping Raymond Felton for Jamaal Tinsley.

The discussions between the teams have been ongoing for weeks, though the parameters and pieces have continually changed. If the deal comes to fruition, the sources said, it would likely include Tinsley, Jeff Foster and a third player (Brandon Rush, Stephen Graham, Marquis Daniels) going to the Bobcats for Felton, Nazr Mohammed and Sean May.


So what’s the reason that these teams would do this? For Charlotte, they want to get something in return for Ray Felton, whose deal expires at the end of this season, but who will want more money than they’ll want to pay him. For the Pacers, adding Felton helps to deal with T.J. Ford, who has a propensity to be a knucklehead at times. Maybe forcing them to compete against each other will bring out the best.

What do you think about this deal?

Source: ESPN

