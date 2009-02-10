NBA Trade Rumor: Ray Felton for Jamaal Tinsley

Even though Larry Brown has found a modicum of success this season with Raymond Felton at the helm, it looks as though his insatiable itch to flip his entire roster is taking over.
ESPN.com is reporting that the Bobcats and Pacers are in serious discussions about swapping Raymond Felton for Jamaal Tinsley.
The discussions between the teams have been ongoing for weeks, though the parameters and pieces have continually changed. If the deal comes to fruition, the sources said, it would likely include Tinsley, Jeff Foster and a third player (Brandon Rush, Stephen Graham, Marquis Daniels) going to the Bobcats for Felton, Nazr Mohammed and Sean May.
So what’s the reason that these teams would do this? For Charlotte, they want to get something in return for Ray Felton, whose deal expires at the end of this season, but who will want more money than they’ll want to pay him. For the Pacers, adding Felton helps to deal with T.J. Ford, who has a propensity to be a knucklehead at times. Maybe forcing them to compete against each other will bring out the best.
Any idea what the contracts look like for these guys?
Waste of time for all parties involved. I don’t see how anyone comes out better than they went in with this trade. Pacers need a big man with something resembling defensive presence and Charlotte needs help everywhere besides PG. I think Larry Brown is trying to get himself exiled from the NBA.
why on earth would the cats take on the abuser’s long term deal? I understand that adding guys like foster and rush would help them somehow, but their payroll is going to be really hard to work with in the next few years. Think about it : meka, crash, tinsley, boris, diop…
They’re already having a hard time dealing (with) those.
Mike just doesn’t want to admit he’s been wrong, so he’s even ready to make up for his poor draft day decisions with dealing for a handful of Da Vinci Codes : diop (full mle, 6 years left), “shaun whitovic” (mle, 2 years left), tinsley (20+ millions left i guess)…
Where’s Scott Layden when you need him?!!
i’m surprised noone has stated the obvious yet. Larry Brown does not want Sean May on his team. trade him at all cost even if that means trading Felton who’s been a huge boost this year
This trade scenario is like trading bologna for olive loaf. Either way you’re still not getting anything good for you.
dime-
tell me you have any inside info on amare’s trade you gotta be hearing something….
the cavs (wally + varejeo/ hickson/ gibson/west are expendable for amare) would be a great scenario for me,
but teams like the:
blazers (bayless, fernandez, outlaw, reif’s contract)
bulls (noah, thomas, deng, hinrich)
miami (beas, marions contract, cook, chalmers)
have me scared that cleveland doesnt have enough youngins to pull it off.
anybody got comments/ rumors?
Big trade to happen tomorrow or Thur.
If the cats could get Foster and Rush for Felton, Mohammed, May they should do it – even if it means taking on and possibly cutting tinsley.
I hope Cleveland trades for Marion!
Szchebiak for Marion?
Who is in charge in charlotte?
They obviously don’t know how to run a franchise
Magic should trade for Reddick for Felton; let Felton fill in for Nelson for the rest of the year then let him hit free agency. Reddick can take Morrison’s spot in the rotation
1) just like morrison, reddick wouldnt get burn as a bobcat cuz he is shorter than morrison, can’t play D, and they have matt carroll..
2) why would u trade a draft pic like reddick who is on his rookie contract, for a guy ur just gonna let walk anyway.
Ummm, last time i checked Carroll played for Dallas?
The deal is real nice for the Bobcats, especially since they want to turn things over to DJ. Tinsley is about as good as Felton anyways and they get a contributing big in Foster (more than they can say about Nazr or May) and either a young player (Rush) or a decent vet (Daniels).
The minus would be having a knucklehead like Tinsley around DJ.
Considering how well TJ reacts to ‘competition’ lol, it’ll be interesting to see how he handles competing against Felton if the deal goes through.
As a pacer fan, I’d LOVE this, EXCEPT for Foster being involved. May will never play into shape in the league, but I think Mohammed still has some in him. Hibbert will
eventually be in the post, and Nesto will be gone after this year, so the Pacers could probably pick up a good backup big man. I’d also hate to give up on Rush..but go ahead and give them Daniels. Maybe Nesto, Tinsley and Daniels for Felton, Muhammed and (ugh) May?
go aheadtrade them and get felton hes a good player try next year to get in the playoffs with him get some othergood players for 2009
