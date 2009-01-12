NBA Trade Rumor: Raymond Felton To The Mavericks

Where isn’t Raymond Felton rumored to go? According to Marc Stein, the Bobcats, Mavericks and Thunder put the pieces in place for a three-team trade late last week, but NBA front-office sources said today that those talks have gone “dormant.”
Sources told ESPN.com that the full deal, as originally constructed, would have sent Raymond Felton, Nazr Mohammed and Sean May from Charlotte to Dallas, landed Earl Watson and Dallas’ DeSagana Diop with the Bobcats and shipped Jerry Stackhouse to the Thunder along with a future second-round pick.
If this deal goes down, who wins in this three-team trade?
Michael Jordan seems too obsessed with getting N. Carolina cats in Charlotte…
i mentioned raymond felton to the mavs about 2 months ago.
Dime….look u my archive.
i might have posted it under my former name of: YALLALLREADYKNOW
i dont like the nba stealing my trade scenarios
They all lose more than they gain, IMO.
dallas wins since they’ll be getting 3 players (two young and one vet) by dealing an old jacker in stack, and a so-so big in diop.
felton’s ok as long as he doesnt start and play heavy minutes. sean may is big. and nazr mohammed is better than fantasy player diop.
Dallas… in the future… they already got Kidd at the PG spot and Terry is the sixth man this year without a doubt.
No one would really win from this.
i really hope it happens, but really ray felt isnt what the Mavs need, htey need a big man.
The Bobcats are on a roll if they pull this off. The Richardson trade looks very smart now and the Bobcats are the winner in this (not sure why the Thunder would do this).
This trade allows the Bobcats to move Augustin to PG with Watson as a more than capable backup…possibly even starter. Diop is a real presence down low and a nice young backup for Okafor.
Felton and Muhammed don’t make Dallas better or worse and like I said, the Thunder probably cut stack.
There is another rumor about Mike Conley going to the Bucks for Ramon Sessions and Joe Alexander. A lot to give up for him I think.-
Nobody.
I dont get why the Mavs would do this. It’s not like they’re in desperate need for a point. Sure, J-Kidd’s lost a step, but he’s still capable of putting up Kidd-like digits. And Jet and JJ Barrea are more than capable backups. If any team makes a play for Felton, it should be Golden State.
stern wins
his league get additional media attention…
beyond money, cap and the like, it doesn’t make sense for charlotte and OKC… felton & jet would kill each other for shots LOL…
what does Dallas need so many PGs for? Dallas needs more interior defense, and sean May and Nazr is not the solution, it’ll be a good trade for the Thunder though, since Earl Watson is useless anyway. Bad for the Bobcats, because they get the useless Earl Watson and Diop has no offense ability…
btw..Ramon Sessions is better than Mike Conley
winner = mark cuban’s blog
I’ll agree that Sessions is superior right now, but I think Conley still has a higher ceiling.
In this supposed Dallas trade no one wins. These are all marginal players that won’t make a difference ever on a playoff team.
Sadly enough the one that’s worth the most is Diop. At least he has the shot blocking skill. None of these other clowns have any skill at all.
How’d Diop get 30 million though? Aren’t there like 6 guys in the D-League who do the same thing?
Post like Samer’s make me laugh. It’s amusing to see how foreigners try to pretend to be casual Americans. Amusing. When I self-narrarate shit like that, I like to use a Borat voice.
“Diop is a real presence down low” Kobeef seriously?
Terrible trade for Charlotte that’s basically giving up a decent point guard and two bigs for a terrible point guard and a terrible big. I have no idea how players like Diop stick around the league that long. He has never averaged more than 3 points, and he’s been in the league 9 years.
@kermit- pay attention-he’s trading 2 carolina guys.
I’m with everybody else-why does dallas need a another pt guard?
oh and watson isnt that bad!
Is Michael Jordan purposely trying to sink this team?
If he is, then he’s doing a damn good job.
I thought J Kidd was “the best player on the Mavericks by far” according to the Cube. Send Felton and May to Detroit for Rip and a cheeseburger