NBA Trade Rumor: Raymond Felton To The Mavericks

Where isn’t Raymond Felton rumored to go? According to Marc Stein, the Bobcats, Mavericks and Thunder put the pieces in place for a three-team trade late last week, but NBA front-office sources said today that those talks have gone “dormant.”

Sources told ESPN.com that the full deal, as originally constructed, would have sent Raymond Felton, Nazr Mohammed and Sean May from Charlotte to Dallas, landed Earl Watson and Dallas’ DeSagana Diop with the Bobcats and shipped Jerry Stackhouse to the Thunder along with a future second-round pick.

If this deal goes down, who wins in this three-team trade?

Source: ESPN.com