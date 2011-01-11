NBA Trade Rumor: Rockets back in the mix for Carmelo Anthony

Just when you thought Carmelo Anthony should start looking for property, elementary schools and good barbers in New Jersey, the Houston Rockets have re-entered the discussion as a potential destination for ‘Melo in the seemingly inevitable trade from Denver.

Yesterday morning, several reports made it appear to be a lock ‘Melo was headed to the Nets — who, along with the Nuggets and Pistons, just had to work out some minor details of a proposed three-way trade that also involved Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton, Devin Harris, Derrick Favors, and maybe or maybe not Al Harrington, among others.

Yesterday evening, word was the Nuggets were upset with the Nets for making so many of the trade talks public, and threatened to pull out and send ‘Melo to the Knicks if Jersey didn’t put a cork in it.

Today, the Rockets are back in the picture according to Sports Illustrated.

Ironically, one player whose presence in Houston originally made the Rockets a realistic long-term option for ‘Melo now may be included in these new trade talks. Yao Ming has gone from a franchise center to headline an All-Star frontcourt with ‘Melo to an attractive expiring contract and trade bait: Yao makes $17.7 million this season and may end up with the Nuggets in their efforts to clear salary cap space. Shane Battier ($7.4M) and Jared Jeffries ($6.9M) also have significant expiring contracts, and Houston can offer young talent like Aaron Brooks and Kevin Martin. The Rockets also own the Knicks’ 2012 first-round draft pick, and has the option to swap picks with the Knicks in 2011.

There’s always the issue of whether ‘Melo would sign an extension with Houston, but back when these trade rumors first popped up in the offseasn, the Rockets were reportedly on Anthony’s early wish list.

If you’re Carmelo, would you rather play for the Rockets, Nets or Knicks?