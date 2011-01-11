NBA Trade Rumor: Rockets back in the mix for Carmelo Anthony

Just when you thought Carmelo Anthony should start looking for property, elementary schools and good barbers in New Jersey, the Houston Rockets have re-entered the discussion as a potential destination for ‘Melo in the seemingly inevitable trade from Denver.
Yesterday morning, several reports made it appear to be a lock ‘Melo was headed to the Nets — who, along with the Nuggets and Pistons, just had to work out some minor details of a proposed three-way trade that also involved Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton, Devin Harris, Derrick Favors, and maybe or maybe not Al Harrington, among others.
Yesterday evening, word was the Nuggets were upset with the Nets for making so many of the trade talks public, and threatened to pull out and send ‘Melo to the Knicks if Jersey didn’t put a cork in it.
Today, the Rockets are back in the picture according to Sports Illustrated.
Ironically, one player whose presence in Houston originally made the Rockets a realistic long-term option for ‘Melo now may be included in these new trade talks. Yao Ming has gone from a franchise center to headline an All-Star frontcourt with ‘Melo to an attractive expiring contract and trade bait: Yao makes $17.7 million this season and may end up with the Nuggets in their efforts to clear salary cap space. Shane Battier ($7.4M) and Jared Jeffries ($6.9M) also have significant expiring contracts, and Houston can offer young talent like Aaron Brooks and Kevin Martin. The Rockets also own the Knicks’ 2012 first-round draft pick, and has the option to swap picks with the Knicks in 2011.
There’s always the issue of whether ‘Melo would sign an extension with Houston, but back when these trade rumors first popped up in the offseasn, the Rockets were reportedly on Anthony’s early wish list.
If you’re Carmelo, would you rather play for the Rockets, Nets or Knicks?
There is no doubt at all that I would want to go with the best overall organization and that is by far and away the Houston Rockets. The Knicks have made terrible decisions for years and New Jersey has too many unknowns. The one thing we all know about the Rockets is that they have both an aggressive GM and owner who will stop at nothing to try and win. They have been dealt a bad hand with the McGrady and Yao situation for years but have still come out ahead because of their moves. They might not be contenders yet but if a star player joins this team, watch out.
Denver is just delaying. Maybe they just don’t want whatever team Melo will be going to to make a run for a spot in the playoffs this year.
a trade to Houston makes too much sense and is by far the most logical choice if he really wants to win
…and thats why its not going to happen
How on earth would the Rockets win something (= a ring)without cap space, Brooks, Martin and Yao?
Ditto for the Nets without all the best prospects apart from Lopez?
The Knicks are Melo’s best chance to win, even without Curry, Azubuike, Randolph (or a 1st round pick to be grabbed somewhere for Randolph) and Gallo or Fields, which is the offer on the table for Melo.
Felton, Fields, Melo, Chandler, STAT,Turiaf, Douglas, Williams in D’Antoni’s system makes a title contender.
@ #4
Yeah, D’Antoni’s so called system is built for championships. Think about the teams that won the championship in lets say the last 20 years … Chicago, Houston, LA, San Antonio, Boston, Detroit, Miami
So you have a small forward in a power forwards body playing center, add a bunch of scrubs and you’re saying they would be title contenders? GTFOH
This is the shot in the arm that Houston needs. Cause they are certainly not where they need to be. The Yao thing was a total fiasco along witht the Trevor thing and while K Mart is good he is not a “solution” type player. Carmelo is a solution for so many problems.
Dude makes the Rockets a player again, fan base would get excited and re-ignited and with Melo you have an unquestioned leader and star to build around for years.
Houston’s best players are Brooks and Martin, why would they give them up? They would be worse than denver
“and threatened to pull out and send ‘Melo to the Knicks if Jersey didn’t put a cork in it.”
i’m all for melo to NY but Denver is threatening to send him to the Knicks in exchange for what? a slice of pepperoni pizza and the Spider-man broadway show tickets?
Like I said back in September when the Melo trade rumors really got going, A trade to Orlando or Houston was the best choice basketball and money wise for all parties involved. And because Orlando already made the trades they would have done for Melo, that leaves Houston. New Jersey can pull off a trade because of the sheer amount of first round draft picks and, of course, Derrick Favors, but Denver would basically be committing to starting from scratch. As good as Favors MIGHT be, he is still unproven and the draft picks (at least 4 from New Jersey) would be used to pick the rest of the team which makes for a very young, very inexperienced team. That strategy can work but history says it won’t work quickly. Denver is already a small market and, unlike Houston, Orlando, New Jersey, New York, and Chicago (Melo’s original list of preferrd teams), Denver can’t afford (literally and figuratively) to undergo an extended or prolonged rebuilding process. Because Chicago’s content to hold tight with what they have (and they should), New York’s inability to offer anything more than a bag of chips, and Orlando’s already completed mega trade, Houston and New Jersey are the only two of his preferred teams left… and Houston is the only one that can provide Denver with the opportunity to NOT start from scratch. And because Houston is deep with talent, they won’t neccessarily bleed if they have to ship out Brooks or Martin… and there is NO WAY Houston ships out both.
send him to the knicks so i can stop hearing about this
@ dung:
And what do you propose NEw York send to Denver in return? I don’t think autographed pair of Stoudamire kicks will cut it. The only way Melo ends up in New York is if a trade fails to materialize and he signs in the offseason. And even then it gets dicey because New York spent the bulk of it’s free agent money on Stoudamire leaving little money to actually sign Melo… unless they cut a few people contracts. And then the costs of buying out those contracts has to be considered increased costs of acquiring Melo too so that’s a risky move as well.
The botton line is that if Denver is okay with starting completely from scratch (Favors and 4, maybe 5, first round draft picks) then no one (not even the Rockets) can beat that deal! If Denver wants to come out further ahead in the process, then no one (not even New Jersey) can beat Houston’s offer!
The two key things here are Melo’s stated desire to be in or near New York and his stated desire to win… immediately. If being close to home is more of a factor, New Jersey gets the edge. If winning now is more of a factor, (even considering the Rockets current losing record) then Houston gets the edge. Furthermore, Melo WILL be traded before the deadline to one of those teams because Denver will not be “Lebron’d” or “Bosh’d” over the summer. It’s as simple as that.
Too much politics, he will play for the team he wants to play for after the season. And it is the Knicks. Nobody can force him to sign the contract and I don’t about the lock-out. Seems to me that he is wealthy enough to ignore it and sacrifice some millions to play for the club he loves and to play in in order to be close to his family.
man please get this trade done daryl morey! please!!!!
Melo is not about winning, his wife wants to move to a big city so he’s gonna get traded to NY, book it.
The New York Knicks want Carmelo Anthony and so do the fans!!!
