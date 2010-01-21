NBA Trade Rumor: Ronnie Brewer To The Grizzlies

I don’t think any one – including Allen Iverson – thought that the Grizzlies would be sitting at 22-19 through 41 games. But just like any good team, they’re looking to get better. According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Memphis is discussing a trade that would net Ronnie Brewer from the Jazz in order to improve their bench. A great basketball move for Memphis, and another cost-cutting measure by Utah.

The teams have mainly talked about which future first-round pick the Jazz would receive in return for Brewer. It is not known whether other players are involved. Memphis is not willing to part with its own 2010 pick. The Griz have made available their late first-round selections (via Denver and the Los Angeles Lakers) for the right deal. The Jazz may also be seeking a 2011 pick. The Griz have also shown interest in dealing for Miami’s Dorell Wright.

If you ask me, Brewer is the perfect type of player to add to this young Grizzlies squad. For the type of output that he produces, his $2.7 million price tag this season – and restricted free agency this summer – fits in with exactly what Memphis is trying to do. And if they’d only have to give up a pick and not an actual player, it seems like a no-brainer.

For Utah, I’m worried if I’m Deron Williams. Between shipping out Eric Maynor and Matt Harpring for nothing, and then seeing Carlos Boozer walk this summer, there’s a lot of money invested in a team that is just shedding talent. Andrei Kirilenko is slated to make almost $18 million next year, while Mehmet Okur will make $10.5 million. I’m definitely a fan of Paul Millsap and think he’ll be great once Boozer leaves, where does that leave the rest of the roster?

I realize that the Jazz don’t want to pay the luxury tax, but giving up a talent such as Brewer for a late first-rounder doesn’t seem to make sense.

What do you think? Would you make this deal?

Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal