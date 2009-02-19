NBA Trade Rumor: Shaq To The Cavs

Realizing that the Celtics aren’t going anywhere, and that Cleveland’s best chance at keep The King in their throne is winning, the Cavs are looking for a miracle. As one of the most aggressive teams on the market today, the Cavs are now looking to add Shaquille O’Neal.
Several reliable sources have told me they have offered Ben Wallace and Sasha Pavlovic (only $1 million guaranteed) for Shaquille O’Neal. The Suns may want to keep Amare Stoudemire but now have abandoned their plans to play slow down and Shaq is in the way. Also, it would save them millions next season because Wallace’s contract actually decreases next season and Pavlovic is not fully guaranteed.
While I don’t think Shaq is necessarily in the way down in PHX (re: the dime he dropped to Nash last night on the fast break), if the Cavs can pull this off, the potential of a Cavs/Celtics Eastern Conference Finals and a Cavs/Lakers NBA Finals could have David Stern pacing in his office right now.
Would you make this deal?
Source: Plain Dealer
this is crazy
WOW.
This won’t happen unless Cavs give em Wally. And I don’t think they are biting. We’ll wait and see…but more than likely, this won’t go down.
do it do it nowwwwwww
i just jizzed my pants
Naw I hope this doesn’t happen. Now that the Suns are running again it’s fun to see Shaq lead breaks and what not.
How is Shaq in the way when Amare is happy again and they have scored 140 in the last 2 games (all-b-it against the Clippers)
Shaq fits Phoenix and come playoff time they will need him and Stat.
Cleveland has Biz Z lol they straight.
“UPDATE (12:29 p.m. ET): Multiple sources with knowledge of the talks between Cleveland and Phoenix today are saying as of noon that a deal actually coming together to team Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James is very unlikely.
No one is denying that the teams have talked, but we’re getting strong hints now that this deal is in no way close.”
Y’all guys are late and wrong.
Thaaaaak you Anthony! I so don’t want that to happen.
yo where can i contact the fantasy doctor i need to knwo if i should pick up mccants?
LOL Aron Phillips it must be your turn to do the web-site articles, or either you are the trade guru or something cause you have pushed out about 6 of the last 7 articles today.
Dang rook are they making you do this or is doing the web-articles the bomb job to have during the day?
Why would the Cavs not throw in Wally? Shaq will give them a HUGE boost now, and he is $20M coming off the books in 2010. The way Shaq has played this year, the Cavs would be able to beat the Celtics and reach the finals.
If this trade goes down it’s jsut a matter of time shaq drops a rap and says “lebron couldn’t do it without me”
@ ShadyKidd
Luxury Tax. No one wants anything to do with that luxury tax. Plus, it’s championship or bust this season and no other excuses. You just rented Shaq for 40+ mil and a season and a half.
Told ya’ll. The luxury tax is going to inhibit alot of these big time trade rumors that have been talked about for weeks.
Why is Cleveland so intent on keeping Wally. He sucks!!! Wallace, Wally and Pavlovic all suck for that matter. Trade them for Shaq and get Lebron his big-time sidekick.
The Suns are winning it this year anyway so dump the big fella’s contract and run and gun for the rest of the season.
Good move for both teams.
Fallinup…Let’s face facts. Just as NYK plans on life beginning in ’10, Cleveland needs to plan on life ending in ’10. Once Lebron leaves, that team will be back in the cellar and worth nothing again.
It’s like a doctor saying you only have a year and a half to live. Live it up! Do something crazy like this and hope that a miracle happens and Lebron decides to stay.
the CAvs should have takenn this already … this should even be a rumor.. u get that offer u take…
Damnit. Awesome trade if I didn’t like either.
I don’t think its the Cavs….I think it’s the Suns. They want cap space…you get that with Wally…you don’t with Ben.
imagine a shaq v kobe finals….SICK
the suns wont win anyway cuz they cant stop anyone on defense in the playoffs..looking at you mr. double mvp…so might as well trade shaq so he can bully the likes of perkins. I doubt it will go through but if it does i’m caught in the middle. I’d hate to see lebron win a ring (bias reasons and hes already full of himself enough) BUT I’d love to see shaq win another ring just to piss off kobe and earn some “ya i can do it with anyone” rap. so i dunno.
The Cavs can’t be worried about luxury tax. Bringing in Shaq will nearly guarantee them a Finals appearance. Finals = $$$ for team. As PALakerFan said, they also need to do this to keep Lebron happy.
On paper..and in our EA sports fantasy rosters, this is a great deal. But money talks…and money is what’s gonna keep this deal from not happening.
I hope not, but I think this will happen. We’ll have to wait and see, of course, but Shaq has the (irritating) knack for landing on contenders, and if he makes a wrong move he’s almost instantly bailed out. Plus the NBA wants this deal to happen, and if they want it, it won’t matter if it “doesn’t work on paper”. Me and Kobe will be holding our breath until 3pm.
I don’t think that playing in the Finals solves all of the Cavs money problems, especially considering their owner’s company is probably bleeding red all over the place. The Diamondbacks had to get a loan from MLB the year after they won the World Series.
Larry Hughes for Tim Thomas and Jerome James.
Ug…we got Thomas Again….well, looks as though Pax is planning for 2010.
WHO’S GONNA SIT, SHAQ OR Z
Larry Hughes for Tim Thomas and Jerome James. That’s the equivalent of trading cancer for heart disease.
Z would have to come off the bench. Which is actually okay cause neither one can really play more than half a game anyway. 2 big slugs.
Trade him to Houston for TMac and put him at the 4. Shaq and Yao guarding the post, Battier and Artest guarding the wings. Scariest defense in decades.
(not serious, of course)
Actually I’d probably try and trade Z and Pavlovic, for Shaq, but if the suns want to run and want Wallace I’d pull the trigger. This isn’t a bad trade for either team.
aaaaaaand TIME!! It’s 3pm, did it happen??!?!?!
Why would Phoenix do this?
aaaaaaand TIME!! It’s after 3pm, did it happen??!?!?!