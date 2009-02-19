NBA Trade Rumor: Shaq To The Cavs

02.19.09 9 years ago 33 Comments
Shaq + LeBron = ???

Realizing that the Celtics aren’t going anywhere, and that Cleveland’s best chance at keep The King in their throne is winning, the Cavs are looking for a miracle. As one of the most aggressive teams on the market today, the Cavs are now looking to add Shaquille O’Neal.

Several reliable sources have told me they have offered Ben Wallace and Sasha Pavlovic (only $1 million guaranteed) for Shaquille O’Neal. The Suns may want to keep Amare Stoudemire but now have abandoned their plans to play slow down and Shaq is in the way. Also, it would save them millions next season because Wallace’s contract actually decreases next season and Pavlovic is not fully guaranteed.

While I don’t think Shaq is necessarily in the way down in PHX (re: the dime he dropped to Nash last night on the fast break), if the Cavs can pull this off, the potential of a Cavs/Celtics Eastern Conference Finals and a Cavs/Lakers NBA Finals could have David Stern pacing in his office right now.

Would you make this deal?

Source: Plain Dealer

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP