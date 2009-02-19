NBA Trade Rumor: Shaq To The Cavs

Realizing that the Celtics aren’t going anywhere, and that Cleveland’s best chance at keep The King in their throne is winning, the Cavs are looking for a miracle. As one of the most aggressive teams on the market today, the Cavs are now looking to add Shaquille O’Neal.

Several reliable sources have told me they have offered Ben Wallace and Sasha Pavlovic (only $1 million guaranteed) for Shaquille O’Neal. The Suns may want to keep Amare Stoudemire but now have abandoned their plans to play slow down and Shaq is in the way. Also, it would save them millions next season because Wallace’s contract actually decreases next season and Pavlovic is not fully guaranteed.

While I don’t think Shaq is necessarily in the way down in PHX (re: the dime he dropped to Nash last night on the fast break), if the Cavs can pull this off, the potential of a Cavs/Celtics Eastern Conference Finals and a Cavs/Lakers NBA Finals could have David Stern pacing in his office right now.

Would you make this deal?

Source: Plain Dealer