NBA Trade Rumor: Shawn Marion For Jermaine O’Neal

I know what you’re thinking. Another trade rumor featuring Shawn Marion? Another trade rumor featuring Jermaine O’Neal? But after many trade rumors, the GMs in Miami and Toronto just had to connect the dots.

As an Economics minor, it’s simple supply and demand. The Raptors are in need of a small forward, and the Heat are in need of a center. With three 7-footers on the roster, and the sudden emergence of Andrea Bargnani, O’Neal became expendable after the Chris Bosh-J.O. experiment didn’t pan out early in the season. And with Michael Beasley living up to the hype and Alonzo Mourning’s retirement, the Heat are willing to part with Marion to complete their squad.

The biggest hang-up to such a trade would appear to be the health of O’Neal, who has missed 11 of the last 13 games with a knee injury. But there may be movement on that front, as the New York Daily News reported Thursday that the Raptors and Heat have exchanged medical records, usually a precursor to a deal.

Would you make this deal?

Source: CBC Sports