NBA Trade Rumor: Shawn Marion For Jermaine O’Neal

I know what you’re thinking. Another trade rumor featuring Shawn Marion? Another trade rumor featuring Jermaine O’Neal? But after many trade rumors, the GMs in Miami and Toronto just had to connect the dots.
As an Economics minor, it’s simple supply and demand. The Raptors are in need of a small forward, and the Heat are in need of a center. With three 7-footers on the roster, and the sudden emergence of Andrea Bargnani, O’Neal became expendable after the Chris Bosh-J.O. experiment didn’t pan out early in the season. And with Michael Beasley living up to the hype and Alonzo Mourning’s retirement, the Heat are willing to part with Marion to complete their squad.
The biggest hang-up to such a trade would appear to be the health of O’Neal, who has missed 11 of the last 13 games with a knee injury. But there may be movement on that front, as the New York Daily News reported Thursday that the Raptors and Heat have exchanged medical records, usually a precursor to a deal.
Would you make this deal?
Source: CBC Sports
not a great deal either way.
but since only billups and iverson were a headline trade thus far….i think we are all ready for some more trades and player movement.
we got spoiled last year with pau, shaq and jason kidd. time for some more deals.
i dont think this scenario will help either team much….but at least its some action for us fans.
Its like trading a muffin for a granola bar.
Marion’s gonna finish this season and then bounce, so Toronto is just dumping O’Neal’s salary.
miamis problem is that michael beasley doesnt have a real position. so they dont know what to do with him. not big enuff to play PF, and not fast enuff to play SF.
if they make this deal, i guess that means beasley will play the 3, o’neal 4 and haslem 5?
too slow on the frontline for miami….
JO for Richard Jefferson
This trade has been floating around for over 2 weeks. A little later with the news.
Welcome to 15 days ago Dime.
If JO can give them a dependable defender/rebounder at the 5 then the trade is pretty good for Miami. Although this will keep them from getting any decent help for PG. The only trade bait they have is Marion, really. If JO can stay healthy and channel his inner Allstar…It would suck to deal with JO and DWade for a playoff series.
Marion I think, would thrive in Toronto and jump right back into the role he played with the Suns. He’d fit right in as a big SF. Stretching the defense for Bosh, Bargnani. (Who would you double team with them on the floor?)And Marion would also bring much help on the defensive end. Although signing a rake to the team would do that for Toronto these days.
Calderon, Parker, Marion, Bargnani, Bosh
I could see a PHX Suns Lite.
I like this move a lot for Toronto but Miami should think twice about O’Neal.
Toronto: The trade for O’Neal was a mistake and it is time to admit it. An opportunity to dump the last year of his contract would be great for Toronto. Marion won’t really help the Raptors (He’s Jamario Moon on steroids) but they want him for his expiring contract.
Miami: They have to be able to get something better than a player who may or may not be healthy enough to play for Marion’s expiring contract.
If we (the HEAT) get rid of Banks and Blount it may be a little more enticing. However, in the end, we will have traded Shaq for JO (and pay JO more in his final year than we would have paid Shaq). I remember when JO was relevent but i think he’s washed up and we already got one of those (Magloire). I’d like to think the HEAT could get a better option at the 5.
sounds like a good deal for Toronto.Not so much for Miami due to O’neal’s health issues.i think Miami should look elsewhere. Last thing they wanna do is trade for him and he doesn’t live up to his earnings.Look elsewhere Miami.
Maybe for Bynum. YEAH RIGHT. GO LAKERS!!!!!!
@fallinup
Really? you think Marion would stretch the defense for Bosh/Bargnani? Have you seen him shoot?
Miami should trade Marion to Philly for Elton Brand.
Philly gets their money back on a contract gone wrong and Miami gets a Brand and Beasley frontcourt.
I like the fit of Marion in Toronto. With a healthy PG who likes to distribute I bet he can start putting up big fantasy numbers again — even though he’s probably kicking himself for not staying in PHX…
…and J.O. in Miami…well, maybe. It’s all about those injuries, man. We’ve seen that when he plays, he’s a force. All he’ll need to do is defend and rebound, basically.
Trading a healthy albeit disgruntled Marion for a oft-injured O’Neal? I say…”what’s the rush?”
This is a decent trade but it drastically changes the dynamic of both teams with too many questions
Toronto: who plays where? does bosh or bargnani play C or PF. while bosh is tougher on that Bargs, Bosh is not a inside defensive prescensce and niether is Barg. they turn into a running who is going to up even more points. marion brings D but he cant check everyone.
Miami: Becomes more of a halfcourt team because JO cant run up the court (unless he was playing like shit to get the hell out of Toronto and canmove again). the question still arises on where Beasley plays. i dont see him defnding anyone smaller than him but he athletic enought to defnd PFS
Jermaine better do something quick. He’s well on his way to being finished.
Miami has no decent big man and Marion isn’t working. Do it.
nice for both squads… I know JO has health issues but Marion has missed a lot of games this season so far too…(not physically)… i just don’t know if Marion would want to play for Toronto… but he’s easier to trade than JO… In Miami, they were hoping for Zo to come back… JO is like ZO lite…
a couple points, first off Dime reported this a while back, and this is clearly an update with the note about the medical reports, from all accounts it seems like a done deal, just waiting on things to process.
O’Neal could be a force if he can stay healthy, but thats a big IF, still he’s been a big force on the defensive end when he’s on the floor for Toronto. Miami is definitely upgrading from Magloire, considering O’Neal isn’t that far off from playing like Magloire in his better days, lol.
Marion in Toronto would be interesting, but is it just me or are both of these players becoming irrelevant FAST. O’Neal with his injuries, Marion with not fitting AT ALL in Miami and it shows in a big way.
I think its a good gamble. Trading for O’neal doesn’t hurt their ’10 cap space. Obviously Marion isn’t fitting in as well as they hoped in Miami. But if I’m Miami I am concerned about O’neals knee. A healthy Marion is still better thatn a hurt O’neal.
You know how COLD it is in Toronto right now?? Miami is glorious all year long. JO is doing his best Shaq impersonation. I suspect we’ll see a resurgence in Miami.
LL
Good point LL.
Jermaine’s (lack of) performance in Toronto is his ticket to South Beach.
Isn’t the trade deadline bout to be up soon. They need to go ahead and make it happen. Just make it do what it’s going to do.
I don’t think Shawn is going to want to go to Toronto though.
I am sure J.O. is probably all for it.
This seems like a business move more than a basketball move to me. From the Raptors perspective, they need to improve the team significantly, maybe not this year, but definitely next year, because Bosh won’t stay if the team is still a .500 or worse team by the end of next year. Marion’s contract is up this year, which will give the Raps some cap space to sign a couple free agents or take on a larger contract via trade(s). They should end up with a top 10 lottery pick, who will need to make a strong impact to help turn the team around.
I’m not so sure why Miami wants to make this trade. Maybe to just get rid of Marion who isn’t contributing to what little success they’ve had this year and hope JO can help them to a playoff berth. I don’t think JO’s anything more than an expiring contract at this point, so making this deal will give them cap space in 2010 to sign someone to pair up with Wade (possibly Chris Bosh, who I think would make a perfect compliment to Wade).
David Aldridge wrote an intersting article on nba.com about the 2009 free agent class and the state of the economy leading to a buyers market and bargains galore. If BC has been given the go-ahead to spend as long as he stays below the cap, which I think is the case, then Toronto will be one of only 4 or 5 teams with cap room (remember that Portland has lost theirs) compared to 16 for 2010. While Aldridge points out that the FA class is full of PG and Bigs, one has to think that the available swingmen of Shawn Marion, Ron Artest, Lamar Odom, Hedo Turkoglu would be good additions to Toronto, and each will be had at a bargain price with no one else wanting to spend during this economic downturn.
[www.nba.com]
Most importantly, JO comes off the books so the Heat can play Wade, Lebron, and Beasley together. :)
Aron — please proofread your posts before publishing them.
“As an Economics minor, it’s simple supply and demand.” Is “it” — the trade — an economics minor? That is how your sentence reads, right now, with “As an economics minor” modifying “it.” If you are the economics minor, the sentence should read something like: “As an economics minor, I see this trade as an exercise in supply and demand,” or something like that. Or, break the sentence in to two parts. “I was an economics minor. This trade is simply supply and demand.”
What has happened to the quality of writing on this site recently?
@George W Kush Sr
Haha. That’s hilarious!
@Mark
It was barely a rumor then, but figured since talks were heating up, I’d let the readers weigh in on it.
I should also add to my post (#25) that the teams with cap space in ’09 are Atlanta, Memphis, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, and none of these teams need wingmen. They all need a PG or a BIG, so that leaves the Raptors with their pick of the litter.
How would you rank Shawn Marion, Ron Artest, Lamar Odom, Hedo Turkoglu, Allen Iverson, Anthony Parker, Grant Hill, and Wally Szczerbiak?
Eugene just Ether’d Aron F baby
On paper the trade seems decent but here are the things to consider:
1. You failed to mention that Toronto has to take Marcus Banks’ horrific contract to make it work (2 years left, about $9 million).
2. Marion is a 35 game rental player and then he’s throwing 2 fingers up in the air and saying “PEAAAAAAACE”.
3. Marion does not have the ability to create his own shot, so down the stretch in close games, he won’t be much help on the offensive end.
4. Marion is a dummy that welcomed a trade from one of the best teams in the West to the worst in the East.
Sure it temporarily fixes both teams immediate problems (Miami’s lack of big men and Toronto’s lack of wing defense) but it doesn’t get either team over the top.
TCL:
I don’t think either team could, in reality, make one trade that would put them over the top.
good trade for the raps. i think marion would be a nice fit in toronto and if he leaves, so what. at least they dumped some salary. bargnani’s too good to be splittin time with a broke down JO. with calderon back, their starting 5 would look pretty good on paper. JO hopefully magically gets healthy and could play the 5 in miami and stick haslem back to the 4 with beasley comin off the bench. better trade for the raps though cause i think JO’s done.
To #4 Jay, i don’t think you guys would want RJ. dude’s whack.
No I would not make this deal. It’s a stupid deal. And unbeliveable too. The Heat can’t get more for Marion than the broke up O’neal? Oneal would bring all of nothing to the Heat. They might as well sit him on the bench and start Beasley in that case. But then they should probably do that anyway with O’neal. Also who would run center for the Raptors? Bosh? Then is Bargnani going to play more minutes at power forward, so Marion can continue to do nothing at small forward as he has been doing for the Heat? This trade is a net ZERO for both teams.
karizmatic you are an idiot Barnani has been playing the 5 since oneal was out and he has been doing a damn good job of it, if this deal goes through it will benifit both teams, not just the raptors, have you seen the heat bigs, they need Jermaine oneal and we need Shawn Marion
the raptors should not resign marion over hte off season and go after hedo
no..
marion need a team tht runs so tht his game will be fully utillized ” see Mike D’Antoni Phoenix Suns”
Most of the time u see him finish plays, not creating his own shots. He’s not good in half court ball..
Can Raptors give him tht? They’re not totally a running team…
JO to Miami might b a good move, as Miami has no one taller than Udonis Haslem.. problem is whether Miami could live with JO’s history of injury…
toronto sends oneal for marion and banks; toronto may have to/want to send another body to balance things off, like ukic or jawai or moon, which will appease miamians if oneals knees don’t work any better in miami than they do in toronto. it would be cool if canadian joel anthony could be worked into the deal, too,but please, no magloire !
the trade to get oneal in the first place was NOT a bad move, t.j ford sucks and still thinks he is a starter in this league, he is a really good backup, nothing more, he refused to play that role, rasho’s contract expires this year so i.o gettinng nothing for them, we got oneal. even tho he hasnt been healthy we are better of with JO(who understands the concept of TEAM) rather than t.j who understands nothing about a team … i still think we(toronto) won in that trade cause t.j ford was becoming a cancer on the team, probably b/c he BELIEVES he is better that jose …. no way lol
ironically now indiana has the SAME problem they WANT to start jarret jack, but t.j doesnt want to come off the bench … lol
If this trade does goes down, and as useless as Marcus Banks is to the Toronto Raptors, couldn’t the Raptors just release his contract, like the Nuggets did with Antonio McD?
Sounds like the Dime is like the national inquirer. There is no way Portland would make this trade! False! Made up!! Retarded!!