NBA Trade Rumor: T.J. Ford For D.J. Augustin (Updated)

With a little over 30 minutes before the NBA Trade Deadline, there are still rumors surfacing for the first time. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, Charlotte and Indiana are in serious talks on a deal that would send T.J. Ford to the Bobcats for a package that includes D.J. Augustin.

While no other information is known at this time, we’ll keep you posted.

UPDATE: According to Woj, the Indiana-Charlotte discussions are broad, as talks included Ford and Brandon Rush for Augustin, Nazr Mohammed and Gerald Henderson.

UPDATE: With the Bobcats big men hurting – Mohammed and Tyson Chandler missed practice for a second straight day and DeSagana Diop will be sidelined up to two weeks with a sprained right knee – the Bobcats couldn’t afford to trade big for small. Also, if Felton decides to leave this summer, Charlotte needed Augustin as insurance.

