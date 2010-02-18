NBA Trade Rumor: The Bucks & Sixers In Serious Trade Talks (Updated)

Although this isn’t a blockbuster by any means, as I wrote earlier today, the Bucks are not done dealing. According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, the Bucks are in serious talks with the Sixers surrounding a deal that would send Jodie Meeks, Francisco Elson and a second-round pick to the Sixers for Primoz Brezec and Royal Ivey. My initial reaction: Who cares?

Meeks should have a chance to play right away in Philly, so he will definitely benefit the most. Also, this deal saves the Bucks close to $1 million in salary.

UPDATE: Source tells us that the Bucks have agreed to a trade that will send Jodie Meeks, Francisco Elson to the 76ers for Primoz Brezec, Royal Ivey and a second-round draft pick.

What do you think? Would you make this trade?

Other NBA Trade Rumors:

– Nate Robinson To Boston In 5-Player Deal

– Tyrus Thomas To The Bobcats

– John Salmons Traded To The Bucks For Hakim Warrick & Joe Alexander

– Amar’e Stoudemire’s Agent: “Not sure that he will be traded at this point”

– The Sixers Turn Down Amazing Offer

– Mike Conley On The Block

– Spurs Trying To Move Richard Jefferson

– Troy Murphy To The Bucks

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.