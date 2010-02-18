NBA Trade Rumor: The Bucks & Sixers In Serious Trade Talks (Updated)

02.18.10 8 years ago 20 Comments

Although this isn’t a blockbuster by any means, as I wrote earlier today, the Bucks are not done dealing. According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, the Bucks are in serious talks with the Sixers surrounding a deal that would send Jodie Meeks, Francisco Elson and a second-round pick to the Sixers for Primoz Brezec and Royal Ivey. My initial reaction: Who cares?

Meeks should have a chance to play right away in Philly, so he will definitely benefit the most. Also, this deal saves the Bucks close to $1 million in salary.

UPDATE: Source tells us that the Bucks have agreed to a trade that will send Jodie Meeks, Francisco Elson to the 76ers for Primoz Brezec, Royal Ivey and a second-round draft pick.

What do you think? Would you make this trade?

