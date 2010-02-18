NBA Trade Rumor: The Bucks & Sixers In Serious Trade Talks (Updated)

Although this isn’t a blockbuster by any means, as I wrote earlier today, the Bucks are not done dealing. According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, the Bucks are in serious talks with the Sixers surrounding a deal that would send Jodie Meeks, Francisco Elson and a second-round pick to the Sixers for Primoz Brezec and Royal Ivey. My initial reaction: Who cares?
Meeks should have a chance to play right away in Philly, so he will definitely benefit the most. Also, this deal saves the Bucks close to $1 million in salary.
UPDATE: Source tells us that the Bucks have agreed to a trade that will send Jodie Meeks, Francisco Elson to the 76ers for Primoz Brezec, Royal Ivey and a second-round draft pick.
What do you think? Would you make this trade?
Wonderful. Start scheduling the parade in Philly.
– PC
wtf is that?
is that what should get me excited Stefanski?
are you kidding me?
Do the sixers have any semblance of a plan of direction for the franchise? It really doesn’t appear as if they do
Not bad, but Meeks could be nice and at least there’s some added big man depth for Philly. I think Philly clearly gets the better of this one, but it’s not exactly changing the landscape of the East
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a picture of a guy who is more scared than that one up there…he looks like he is about to shit his shorts. Not sure why the background makes it look like he’s playing basketball in the movie “Book of Eli” either…
As for the trade, “who cares?” sums it up perfectly. Once upon a time, wasn’t Primoz Brezec tearing shit up? Or at least showing some flashes of potential?
@Control – yup, next to ‘Meka on those early Bobcats teams, but as the saying goes, SOMEONE’S gotta get the #s.
Aron, your initial reaction nailed it.
If Meeks means less playing time for Willie Green, count me in.
not that i have anything against meeks, and i’m sure he could be a promising young player, but geez, is that all they can come up with, when in fact they should have blown this ish up?
lol, and now espn says the sixers are giving up a second round pick, in stead of getting one.
So its
Meeks and Elson
for
Brezec, Ivey and 2nd rounder
i dont even know wtf i’m breaking this down for
Man, F the Sixers.
I gotta say DIME you all have been on your trade ish. Making it easy to keep up with.
As far as this. I guess the Sixers better do something. They had the trade that got away in their hands, so I guess this piss poor trade will be better than nothing.
Haha control don’t know why, but you really had me rolling with that one.
Fresh off of ESPN Insider:
Thwarted in their efforts to trade for Amare Stoudemire, the Heat are reportedly making a last-minute play for Carlos Boozer.
But we’re note making any promises.
According to ESPN’s Chad Ford: “Looks like Jazz are going to say no to Heat on Boozer. Heat made the effort, but aren’t offering enough.”
Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports add this to the fray: “Utah and Miami have recruited Wizards to be third team in Boozer talks. Wash would get cap relief out of it. Michael Beasley not involved, source says.
The Heat could still sign Boozer or Stoudemire this summer if they fail to land them before the trade deadline, as they’ll have money to retain Wade and sign a free agent.
FUCK THE FUCKING SIXERS WTF..IM DONE WATCHING THE SIXERS
a whopping 1mm saved.
I don’t wanna see Meeks go, but I guess small markets gotta scrape up that Million when you can.
Okay…first…F**K THE SIXERS and ED, EDD, & EDDY…..Second, WTF??!!!! This is a trade you could have made at any time during the season….bench players for bench players on trade day!???!!! Ed really doesn’t recognize what city he is in…you can’t pull crap like that in Philly….when you got a whole city willing and ready to ride with you if you make a move, you don’t do this……..Man, F the Sixers.
someone pick Pat up off the floors of the Dime offices…
Philly has a player in Sean Singletary who could start & help the sixers on the cheap. Even Kyle Lowry would be an upgrade over Jrue Holiday. If he didn’t go to UCLA he wouldn’t even make the D League. I’ve told people before when they use the word tall or high IQ to describe your game. YOu Suck.
@alex Iam sure thats really true