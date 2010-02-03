NBA Trade Rumor: The Grizzlies Looking For Bench Help

It’s safe to say that when the Grizzlies started the season, they (A) didn’t think that Zach Randolph would be an All-Star, and (B) didn’t think that they’d make the playoffs. But with (A) taken care of, it’s on to (B). With that in mind, you can understand why the Grizzlies – and the $3.2 million they have available – are looking to shore up their bench.
According to TrueHoop’s John Hollinger, the Grizzlies are one of the most important teams to watch heading into the trade deadline.
“With $3.2 million open, the Griz have more salary-cap space than any other team and can take on a player making as much as $7.5 million if they put Steven Hunter‘s expiring $3.6 million deal and Marcus Williams‘ $825,000 contract into a trade.
“The Grizzlies also have a first-round pick from the Lakers they can throw into the equation, and they have a clear cause for action: They’re making a strong bid for a Western Conference playoff berth but have one of the league’s least productive benches.”
Looking to add depth, but also to save enough money to re-sign Rudy Gay, the Grizzlies will look for guys like Miami’s Dorell Wright ($2.9 million), Ronnie Brewer ($2.7 million) or other low-level role players than can come in right away and produce – but come off the books this summer.
Hollinger also noted that even if the the Grizzlies don’t make a move to bolster their bench, they could rent out their cap space to facilitate another deal (like they’ve done on multiple occasions over the past few years).
What do you think? Will the Grizzlies make a move? Who should they go after?
I think the Grizzlies should stay with what they have and wait to see what shakes out next year. It’s not like one move is going to put them in position to get a ring or something. It’s a shame if Iverson could have accepted his position he would have been exactly what they needed. Too bad.
The trade I want to see is Rip Hamilton heading to Boston for Ray Allen.
At this point everything is just dry. I am just ready for anything to happen. Trade deadline is right around the corner.
The Rockets holding T-Mac hostage.
New York waiting on LeBron along with so many other teams.
Memphis need to do something.
Clippers might as well make a trade since they have given up.
Sacramento and Philly got bait but won’t cast.
Crazy that nothing has happened. Someone needs to pull that trigger. Sorry Arenas.
Lmao Poppi Gee strikes again
@ BiG ShoT BoB
Why do you wanna see that trade??
I do not see too much sense in it. Only thing I think it would do is spread the floor so Stuckey can work, otherwise, i do not see too much more of an upgrade.
WAIT!!! Before everyone jumps on me……..lets look deeper here:
RIP:
“ok” defense.
catch & shoot.
15-16ppg avg
crunch time player.
Ray Allen:
“ok” defense
catch & shoot. (3pt)
15-16ppg avg
crunch time player
Ray will take you to the hole quicker than RIP would but that’s about it.
The griz have over achieved and have been very lucky. They are not going to make the playoffs, they go to the free throw lines more than their opponents on most night
Aron: Can you see if maybe the Griz and the Nets can work out a Devin Harris for Mike Conley trade?
theres an AI joke somewhere here…
As a pistons fan i’d trade rip for allen, only because rays contrct ends this year and rips goes for another 3. We need money to get some help up front.
Back to the point of the article, the griz should do something to get some help because their bench is woeful. If they get hit with any injuries they’re finished.
I also think its funny that AI had a perfect opportunity to help this team and his reputation, but went for the easy way out. hahaha. if AI stayed put, came off the bench and didnt complain like a B**ch, he would have been the biggest story of the year, but now he’s doing nothing with a horrible team. I love it.
worst bench I have ever seen in the nba. The Grizzles bench would get torched BAD by any D-League team
griz should save their money. arent going no where
They won’t make the playoffs their defense is awful
the grizz should target cdr
I’m really sorry, but I’m so tired of you guys loving on Zach Randolph so much. I can’t remember who has the huge man crush (is it you Aron? I honestly can’t remember), but the dude is just honestly not that great.
He puts up good numbers on bad teams. He’s the Jamal Crawford of big men. The only reason he is an all-star this year (and essentially the 4th power forward on the roster: Amare, Duncan, and Pau {technically listed as a Forward on the ballet}) because he is surrounded by young talent that is takes a hell of a lot of pressure off of him.
Is he working is this system? Yes. Would he (and more importantly, the team) be as successful if say….Rudy Gay leaves next year? Absolutely not. I think that’s pretty obvious and you guys can definitely understand that, but I really think you’re pumping him up wayyyyy to much.
Do me a favor. Look at his career stats on his previous teams. Wow, he scores and gets rebounds. Then, look at the finishing records for all of those teams. They’re absolutely terrible. Weird huh? Like I said…the Jamal Crawford of big men: great numbers that strangely enough don’t help the team. To be honest, I can’t explain the connection, but I think it speaks for itself. Although they’ve been more successful than they expected, you have to admit they won’t even get a whiff of the title.
I’m calling it right now. This is his last all-star game.