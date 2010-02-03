NBA Trade Rumor: The Grizzlies Looking For Bench Help

It’s safe to say that when the Grizzlies started the season, they (A) didn’t think that Zach Randolph would be an All-Star, and (B) didn’t think that they’d make the playoffs. But with (A) taken care of, it’s on to (B). With that in mind, you can understand why the Grizzlies – and the $3.2 million they have available – are looking to shore up their bench.

According to TrueHoop’s John Hollinger, the Grizzlies are one of the most important teams to watch heading into the trade deadline.

“With $3.2 million open, the Griz have more salary-cap space than any other team and can take on a player making as much as $7.5 million if they put Steven Hunter‘s expiring $3.6 million deal and Marcus Williams‘ $825,000 contract into a trade. “The Grizzlies also have a first-round pick from the Lakers they can throw into the equation, and they have a clear cause for action: They’re making a strong bid for a Western Conference playoff berth but have one of the league’s least productive benches.”

Looking to add depth, but also to save enough money to re-sign Rudy Gay, the Grizzlies will look for guys like Miami’s Dorell Wright ($2.9 million), Ronnie Brewer ($2.7 million) or other low-level role players than can come in right away and produce – but come off the books this summer.

Hollinger also noted that even if the the Grizzlies don’t make a move to bolster their bench, they could rent out their cap space to facilitate another deal (like they’ve done on multiple occasions over the past few years).

What do you think? Will the Grizzlies make a move? Who should they go after?

