NBA Trade Rumor: The Knicks Clear Even More Cap Space For LeBron & Co.

#LeBron James #New York Knicks #Boston Celtics
02.17.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

If most NBA teams don’t want to see LeBron James end up in New York, then they should stop making trades that allow them to do just that and steal another marquee free agent along the way. According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, the Knicks have a deal in principle that would send Darko Milicic to the Timberwolves for Brian Cardinal, with a trade call scheduled for Thursday morning.

Both Milicic ($7,540,000) and Cardinal ($6,750,000) have expiring deals, so the only reason the Knicks make this move is to clear even more space for this summer’s free agent frenzy. And according to Ford, the Knicks plan to waive Cardinal to clear another roster spot to facilitate a the Nate Robinson deal, that now sounds like it’s bringing Eddie House and J.R. Giddens to New York.

If the Knicks are able to pull off the trade for Tracy McGrady, their goal will almost be complete. The bad contract left on the roster will belong to Eddy Curry, and there is no way they’re ridding themselves of that deal.

What are your thoughts on this trade?

Other NBA Trade Rumors:
The Sixers Turn Down Amazing Offer
John Salmons On His Way Out Of Chicago
Mike Conley On The Block
Spurs Trying To Move Richard Jefferson
Sergio Rodriguez To The Grizzlies, Knicks Or Nets
Nate Robinson To The Celtics
Troy Murphy To The Bucks

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#New York Knicks#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSBrian CardinalDarko MilicicDimeMagEddie HouseEDDY CURRYJ.R. GiddensLeBron JamesMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESNATE ROBINSONNBA Trade RumorNEW YORK KNICKSReal StoriesTRACY MCGRADY

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP