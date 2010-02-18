NBA Trade Rumor: The Knicks Clear Even More Cap Space For LeBron & Co.

If most NBA teams don’t want to see LeBron James end up in New York, then they should stop making trades that allow them to do just that and steal another marquee free agent along the way. According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, the Knicks have a deal in principle that would send Darko Milicic to the Timberwolves for Brian Cardinal, with a trade call scheduled for Thursday morning.
Both Milicic ($7,540,000) and Cardinal ($6,750,000) have expiring deals, so the only reason the Knicks make this move is to clear even more space for this summer’s free agent frenzy. And according to Ford, the Knicks plan to waive Cardinal to clear another roster spot to facilitate a the Nate Robinson deal, that now sounds like it’s bringing Eddie House and J.R. Giddens to New York.
If the Knicks are able to pull off the trade for Tracy McGrady, their goal will almost be complete. The bad contract left on the roster will belong to Eddy Curry, and there is no way they’re ridding themselves of that deal.
What are your thoughts on this trade?
Other NBA Trade Rumors:
– The Sixers Turn Down Amazing Offer
– John Salmons On His Way Out Of Chicago
– Mike Conley On The Block
– Spurs Trying To Move Richard Jefferson
– Sergio Rodriguez To The Grizzlies, Knicks Or Nets
– Nate Robinson To The Celtics
– Troy Murphy To The Bucks
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
It’s kinda weird that the knicks are putting all their eggs in one (or two ) baskets if King James or D Wade don’t sign with them they’re fucked
As players, Nate and Eddie are polar opposites. Whilst Nate provides youth and the ability to create his own shot, he’s not the shooter Eddie is. If the Celts are looking to make one last run they need Eddie’s clutch shooting to provide the floor spacing for PP, KG, Perk etc. I’m just not really feeling this trade at all.
Wade is staying in miami or going to Chicago, lebron is going 2 be champ. Their best chance is Amare & Joe Johnson
Knicks + Amare/ Bosh + Joe Johnson = Interesting.
“Swade” ain’t going no where. Kypto-nate is in deep crap with Garnett Wallace and a defensive minded coach.
You can save all the money in the world. You are all a bunch of morons if you think LBJ is going to NY. Your franchise is an absolute fucking joke. LBJ or Wade will not sign with a shit franchise.
Darko for Cardinal. LOL
Tough to examine this trade in isolation, especially since it’s happening in order to facilitate (an)other trade(s).
This is not a cap saving move.
Fans of the New York Knicks – this was the plan all along. Worry not about this ‘Lebron’ character. He is merely a mortal whose time will come and go. Rejoice that your true saviour is here. His name is Brian Cardinal.
Make no mistake. He is a basketball genius. Plug him into D’Antoni’s system and run the offense through him. Run isolations. Clear the wing. Give the man room and let him operate.
He is the maestro D’Antoni has been looking for to interweave this roster of misfits and spare parts into a world class symphony.
Congratulations to Donnie Walsh. Your rebuilding operations have been more sophisticated than I could have ever imagined. Your plan has exceeded my wildest expectations. Brian Cardinal is the Holy Grail we have been waiting for.
DarkDefender,
You have said it so eloquently, put it is succinctly that I can hardly say more than, well, bravo good man. Let us all toast to the genius of Donnie Walsh and celebrate Cardinal’s imminent domination.
sincerely,
Boogie
p.s
Did you catch our excellent back to back with the Bulls? D’antoni is working wonders. I almost feel sorry for other franchises’ when we’re stacked with such tremendous talent. Almost.
@Royal
Even if DWade and LeBron don’t sign with them, doesn’t mean they’re fucked. Cap room is never a bad thing to have, especially when basically every team in the league is over the cap and players always have $$ in their eyes. Besides, it ain’t exactly like the Knicks are blowing up a great team or anything…
This move doesn’t affect the Knicks’ cap room for the offseason. It just saves them some money this year. (Just sayin’)
shoulda – coulda – woulda, but if the Knicks had taken Jennings in the draft and Eddy Curry could get his act together the Knicks could easily come out the East by picking up Stoudamire and Joe Johnson. They both thrive under Dantoni. Add Dano and Chandler to that mix and you have a solid rotation.