NBA Trade Rumor: The Knicks Clear Even More Cap Space For LeBron & Co.

If most NBA teams don’t want to see LeBron James end up in New York, then they should stop making trades that allow them to do just that and steal another marquee free agent along the way. According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, the Knicks have a deal in principle that would send Darko Milicic to the Timberwolves for Brian Cardinal, with a trade call scheduled for Thursday morning.

Both Milicic ($7,540,000) and Cardinal ($6,750,000) have expiring deals, so the only reason the Knicks make this move is to clear even more space for this summer’s free agent frenzy. And according to Ford, the Knicks plan to waive Cardinal to clear another roster spot to facilitate a the Nate Robinson deal, that now sounds like it’s bringing Eddie House and J.R. Giddens to New York.

If the Knicks are able to pull off the trade for Tracy McGrady, their goal will almost be complete. The bad contract left on the roster will belong to Eddy Curry, and there is no way they’re ridding themselves of that deal.

What are your thoughts on this trade?

