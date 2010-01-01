NBA Trade Rumor: Tracy McGrady For Andre Iguodala (And Youth)

It could be said that Tracy McGrady is the most embattled NBA player in the League right now. (Alright, besides Gilbert Arenas.) But with an expiring $23 million contract and the Rockets simply not playing him, every GM is trying to figure out a way to make a deal. Playing a lackluster 7:35 minutes per game – that is before he’s sat out the past four altogether – things aren’t looking good for T-Mac. So while the Bulls could be the team that rescues him, apparently the Sixers have jumped in the mix with a proposed package deal built around Andre Iguodala.
According to a source close to the situation, the Houston Rockets have said they would only consider shipping McGrady to the Sixers if the Sixers “knocked the Rockets over” with the amount of young talent included in the deal.
The source said that the teams have not spoken in “more than a week,” but that a deal involving Iguodala “has a chance.”
I realize that things aren’t going too well in Philly right now, but to blow up the youth movement and send multiple parts – including Iggy – would be just too much. Are they really that dissatisfied with their young core of Iguodala, Lou Williams, Thaddeus Young and Marreese Speights so much so that they’d included some of them in a deal?
While Sixers fans are probably clamoring to trade Samuel Dalembert and Elton Brand, the same source said that the Rockets were unwilling to do so.
If I’m the Sixers, the only way I trade for T-Mac is if I think I’m going to be a player in this summer’s free agent bonanza. That, or if I want the two starting guards in the NBA All-Star Game…
What do you think? Would you make this deal?
Source: Philadelphia Inquirer
As a Rockets fan, I’d like to see this happen. Send T-Mac, a throw-in player (Hayes) and a draft pick for A.I. The Sequel and see what happens
@1
ummm Tmac+Hayes+draft pick for Iggy? Did you not read the article? Rockets wants Iggy + more (young players) for Tmac’s contract. Iggy’s 12 million this year isnt even close to the value of Tmac’s 22.8 Million.
Great for the Rockets but WOW that would suck for Philly lol.
Philly will become the place for the for your veterans who have struggled greatly at some point or another lol.
Now Houston really needs to be going after Brand if they were smart. He is what they need more so than AI2.
Clearly shows the Ariza thing is not working out as much as they thought it would if they are trying to get AI2
Um…no it doesn’t (directed to Poppi Gee). The Ariza thing is going along just fine. We just want something out of McGrady’s contract. Some added pieces to make this team even better. This is why a McGrady + Cook + Taylor trade for Iguodala + Speights + Dalembert trade makes sense. We take on two center, but Speights can play the 4. Plus, Dalembert is an expiring next year, and we can move him (or try to trade him after acquiring him this year, and just use Speights).
Do it Morey.
@ Gee
c’mom, bro.
A 20-13 record makes me think Ariza workin out just fine. Don’t forget they got him cheap. Nuthin wrong with adding more depth, but Rockets need size cuz Landry playin outta his mind all year
This makes no sense for Philly at all. Trading youth and Iggy for a guy making top coin who is permenantly injured? Idiotic. Not saying Philly are even close to being contenders with their current core but that’s got to be a dumb move. Speights should be considered untouchable, Iggy would be a great number 2 (they just need a number 1).
Any combination of Brand, Delambert and picks and this might be worth thinking about. As it stands it’s not gonna happen.
20 and 13 K Dizzle it’s early and really are we playing just to make the playoffs and be out of them, cause with this squad that is what is likely to happen. Let’s be honest.
Ariza’a shot selection is horrible, he ain’t as good on D as he is really just going for steals and not playing Shane type D and he slows the team down holding the ball and trying to create horrible shots. His 3 is aight.
At this point he sounds as good as McGrady does injured and beat up. I always said they should have cut the middle man (Ariza) and kept McGrady who would be doing just as good as Ariza at this point or better with exception of playing even more horrid D before his body gets totally right. Then they should have taken what they gave Ariza and got a big man.
Landry is doing the thing but still let us not act like Ariza and a 20-13 record or blowing the roof off.
Right now they are where they are expected to be, well at least where I expected. They brung Ariza in to be the go to guy and he hasn’t been that, right now it’s Brook’s team still.
Again they should be going after Bran if anything.
man Id deinitely take Iggy but Brand!? seriously, Landry & Scola are beter than Brand! hes washed up always injured overpayed so no thanks to Brand or Dalembert!
I can’t see how this helps Houston..I’m biased as hell cause Mac has always been one of my favorite players but damn why get Ariza only to get a similar player in AI2 who both mirror Macgrady on a bad day
I personally think he’ll play with a vengeance this year just to prove he’s still got something left
^exactly and i agree
GEE, whats good cousin!!
u really think u guys will end up shipping mac?? or they’ll just let the contract expire an let it flip for the summers FA craziness…
an hey, shoot me w/ the email, ima hit u up
man I would love the Bulls to take Tracy and give up Salmons,Miller,Gray or any of those players I’m sick of Salmons I only liked him last year
As short-term Phila college dude, I held onto Sixers cuz they drafted Iggy, err, Dre, as he prefers. He is SO maligned by negative Phila media, and hero-worship fans,(self-proclaimed real SMART sportsfans, umm, no)Dre is dyin to play on a franchise that has competent balance; dude is so freaky athletically, smart, verstile, unselfish at 25 that its a no brainer..He always thought was a Sun in 2004 until draft trade goofs; he aint close to peak. Every playa wants outta City that boos Santa..Is a steaL
put in James Johnson too #16 pick, Bulls have too many forwards
Woah, I even mentioned this possibility to Aron earlier today. I like it for the Rockets, not so much the 76ers. Actually, Trevor + Iggy may not work out very well.
ME sayin that if Dre really put in play, which am skeptical about, one can bet Lakers, Cavs, et al are already on phone too. Dre currently a poor-mans LeBron; w his work ethic, w/in 2 years, yikes. Remember he plays w/o a PG this year, so has to do EVERYTHING needed on a per game basis. Is a Kobe ‘disciple’, re work, durability. Jus sayin, he aint gonna last long if actually made ‘available”.
A Brooks will add 6 PPG to Dre’s game, w reciprocity. Easy. Dre 14 IN NBA in Assists cuz he a freak at 6’7. Check stats.
but guarantted, others gonna jump in
Dre, Trevor be fine- ex Pac 10 BOYS w Aaron B. No worries- other than NegDELPHIA fans awakening in their slumber be4 trigger pulled. Dre is the ultimate versatile team guy, and helluva defensive menace. Prolly top pass deflector in NBA, TO generation machine. He, Trevor be kewl as tandem, as Dre, Thad are
DB what up man! Yea I am afraid with Mac’s representatives asking for the trade it’s eventually going to happen. Might be a while though, I would be shocked if a team pulled a trigger so fast.
Houston is in (as I read somewhere) let us trick some poor team into giving up vaulable guys in giving them Mac mode.
Yo my email is GOD4GC@aol.com let me know what’s good.
Deuces!
I eat and breath NBA..Im a Rockets fan. However, I would take Iggy straight up for tmac if I could. Thats how good Iggy is. Hes only 25. However the money doesnt work. Realistically , I would give Tmac,and a first round for Iggy , Thadeus Young. and HOPE LIKE HECK the 6ers go for it… if their nuts. I would put Thadeus Young at Pw Forward in the Rockets next to Yoa Ming. He is much more Athletic than Scola. I would put Iggy at Guard next to Brooks. We would beat the snot out of the Lakers.!
to clarify. first Happy, safe 2010 TO y’all out there. While am personally happy, if real, if Dre in play, given Phila GM in dire straits, if I was he, would stand pat. Yet Philly an odd mkt re irrational impatience, lose the forest 4 trees, etc While I have admitted Dre bias, as JKidd plus Pac 10 freakdom, Me have lil doubt he droolin over move back West w fast pace hoops etc. Good luck Rox fans, most have no clue how vlauable team dude Dre is, more what he strives to become w tad stable teammate crew
Tracy is an expiring contract, meaning teams that need to make room for the lowering salary cap next year can do it through him. So, the sixers would give up a big contract (many years) and get 22 mil worth of cap room to level off the books. Then if it works out and Tracy turns out to be tmac again, sixers will have a good chance to resign him during the fa bonanza in the offseason.
I think dre and kapono for tmac and a draft pick would be great. I think the rockets are sitting, waiting for a team to come with something that actuay helps the squad. Dalbert, brand, iverson, Young, no way. They do nothing for us. Carl landry is out of his mind this year. The dudes a true warrior, &*^* Ron artest. Carl has had something like 7 teeth knocked out from bodying up guys that are normally held by 7 footers, been shot for his car at a run down gas station in downtown Houston, and is only paid 3 mil this year and next. David Anderson and chuck Hayes aren’t doing to bad running the floor and working the post either. Chuck actually looks better offensively, and at the free throw line.
Ariza is our new tmac. He can draw double teams, and he’s young. I’ve seen him live. He’s streaky, but it’s cause he’s young. He flushed a 180 dunk driving the lane, in traffic. Add iggy to that, forget about it.
NO. T-Mac stay out of the east
Negadelphia- Please learn English. You look like a fu$%#ng retard.
Exactly WHY would Philly get rid of Iggy??
Houston’s brain trust is fucking high as a kite if it thinks Philly would trade their best player without getting rid of 1 of their bad contracts (Brand, Sam). Absolute nonsense.
You know this won’t fucking happen. Sixers’ best player for T-mac’s 4ppg? Damn.
But watching AI’s and T-Mac’s egos that are still stuck in the early 2000’s play together should be fun to watch. LOL.
Man, ask for AI w Dre…Philly in disarray,AI in perfect repent mode, deal is steal of nwq decade..gotta be fill or kill….
If they pull this off, Rockets GM will be executive of the year no doubt…
That trade is shit. If you were to blow up the sixers Iggy is who you keep. And If they were to trade him the Sixers would lose even more fans including me. And for that matter Speigts better not be in no deals either. Real Sixer fans know that Green, Delembert, and Brand are the real people who have to go want to go. and the way young is playing right now him 2. Rockets fans keep dreaming about it.
Damn negadelphia. With all your praise for Dre sounds like you’re trying to convince yourself that he is worth keeping. I bet the 76er front office did the same thing when they justfied giving him that ridiculous contract.
At least you admit you have a bias.
“a throw-in player (Hayes)” If you are a real rockets fan you would realize the true value of the chuckwagon. Should he be a starting center? No but he works hard and plays defense better than most centers who are much taller than him. As for Tmac I would not wish him on anyone since he is a prima donna who does not realize he is past his prime and refuses to accept his new role.
Yeah, got a bias,but a rather informed one.. Watch and see gow coveted he becomes Check his stata w/o a PG…and his OPP player inEFFICCNY..always…be lotta suitors is da point Das all
who wuddnt want, at worst, the next Scottie Pippen? I repeat, at worst? check dudes durability, et al Wanna let Kobe grab him as running mate, already his protege? Jus askin, guys
last re above-lol- wuddnt wish on any brother to spend a career in Phila…4 yrs Ivy scholl was
last re above-lol- wuddnt wish on any brother to spend a career in Phila…4 yrs Ivy school was EXCESSIVE there…pardon the poor print, lil girl havin her New Years fun etc..hope ya follow me
consider that AI2 is UNDERRATED, ignore mrdia BS,,,das all,,,dude is 25 y/0…Happy 2010 all
I don’t even know why houston is shopping his contract around. If I where them I would hold on to his expiring contract and pay one of the free agent fowards this summer. I’m sure boozer, bosh, or Amare would all do well on this unit. Especially Bosh since the rest of the team could cover for they’re defensive shortcomings, and Laundy could come off the bench.
i think this only benefits rockets. soooooo dont trade.
rockets are already a tough team to face without mcgrady.. add someone they actually like and fits in with the defensive capabilities like iguo… and the team just got better.
the only good thing about philly right now is the youth.. trade that in for a player who’s on his last 2 years of actual star relevance? i dont think so.
i dont mind sam or elton goin (actually.. i dont think elton is that capable of it nowadays, but id like to see him stay so that he can teach speights some lowpost moves so that he can eventually take over that starting pf job for good).. cuz eltons got a long and expensive contract left and dalembert just stinks it up sometimes. but id only like that to happen if we can get some big men here.. cuz if they go.. we wont be able to rebound anythign or stop anything.
i dunno why you say andre iguodala is underrated.
didnt they trade iverson years back to make the 76ers’ dre’s team? what has he done so far? jack.
the dude’s talented, but at best he’s a more athletic richard jefferson. he’s no superstar, he’s not even a guy i’d trust in the clutch.
Sixers fans. Yalls games look like like they
were run by Jackie Moon. Yall need to sell seats, or the front office is gonna be forced to sell the team. Tmac is an allstar
candidate and he didn’t play. That, and his contract is worth more than his ability as a player. Iggy is a team player, and doesn’t fit with ai or brand, or any of those dudes. Yall want cap space to make a move in the offseason. Whether you like it or not, you’re gonna have to trade away talent to make that happen.
Why don’t yall go to the games in Philly? Toyota Center sells out, and we’re missin 40 mil worth of our squad. Clutch city support.
Wait..Billy King is still the sixers GM????
All of you saying “why would the Sixers want to trade for McGrady?”, are looking at it too much as McGrady the player. The reason the Sixers do this is for McGrady’s contract. They need it to rebuild. Now, in order of them to get McGrady’s contract, the Rockets need a player back like Iggy, but Philly doesn’t want Dalembert’s contract. So, a three team deal like this would work:
Rockets receive: Iguodala, Speights, Kenny Thomas
Sixers receive: McGrady, S. Rodriquez, Taylor
Kings receive: Dalembert
Every team is happy. The Kings have been wanting some size for a while, too.
Ok…. This is what we should do. As a Rockets fan. REALISTICALLY SPEAKING THOUGH…. TRADE Tracy McGrady a first round and ZaZa Pachulia for Iggy, Dalembert (Yao Ming cannot play a full year anymore and is hands down better than Zaza.) And they may do this trade cause of the draft pick and the 2 expiring Rocket contracts. You got to think like a GM
Oh sorry wrong team my other favorite team is Atlanta Hawks with ZaZa Puchulia… I meant to say Scola… Trade Scola, but thats a bit rich..If Rockets included Scola …. I would ask for Speights instead of Dalembert and play Speights at the PF.
Tmac for Iggy & Dalembert the Rockets need a shot blocker & some size
from philly perspective this is to unload alot of salary in the offseason. pretty much any big name you can think of will be a free agent this offseason. if the sixers can get mcgrady in then let him walk in the offseason they’ll have a whole lot of spending money to go after a free agent superstar to build around. giving a deal like iggy+young for mcgrady+draft pick will benefit both teams in the long run. having ariza and iggy together would be great for the rockets. this also allows the sixers to have a few draft picks this year and bring in a big name in the offseason.
I guess most people don’t understand NBA trades. The numbers have to match. Tmacs 23mil is already hard enough for anyone to match. The rox won’t be throwing anyone else in with tmac.
As far as the trade…I’d take Andre and some ho-bos off of the street for tmac, as long as the contracts match. Sam Dal would be worth bringing on as well.
As far as the ariza thing goes….it’s not working out AT ALL. He’s shooting 25%, getting burned on defense each night, and turning the ball over like it’s in his job description…..yet somehow, he’s playing 40 minutes a night. I would hope that if we picked up Andre, we then began to shop ariza around and played budinger behind iggy.
In the end, the only dead weight on the rox are tmac, cook, and ariza. If Morey finds a way to move any/all of them this season without touching other core players, ill love him forever :)
MOREY, GET IGGY HERE SOMEHOW!!!
as much as I like Tmac this move is bad for both parties or actualy all three. Tmac won’t have pieces around him and him and AI on one team is just gonna break a lot of hearts of guys who think they’re still top notch talents. I don’t see where AI2 fits in with houston where are the minutes gonna come from? battier is a better defender and ariza probably has a higher ceiling and I don’t think he’d take the sixth man role
It’s a crap shoot for any team willing to trade for McGrady. What year was it that T-mac last played an entire season? And after all the injuries he’s now 30, can he still play at a superstar level? The Chicago trade is interesting especially if T-Mac can still ball and the Bulls could get him without giving up Rose, Noah, or Thomas. I know the Bulls would never give up Rose but I’m sure Houston is demanding a big man from any team looking to deal and Noah & Thomas should be a no go like Rose