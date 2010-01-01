NBA Trade Rumor: Tracy McGrady For Andre Iguodala (And Youth)

It could be said that Tracy McGrady is the most embattled NBA player in the League right now. (Alright, besides Gilbert Arenas.) But with an expiring $23 million contract and the Rockets simply not playing him, every GM is trying to figure out a way to make a deal. Playing a lackluster 7:35 minutes per game – that is before he’s sat out the past four altogether – things aren’t looking good for T-Mac. So while the Bulls could be the team that rescues him, apparently the Sixers have jumped in the mix with a proposed package deal built around Andre Iguodala.

According to a source close to the situation, the Houston Rockets have said they would only consider shipping McGrady to the Sixers if the Sixers “knocked the Rockets over” with the amount of young talent included in the deal. The source said that the teams have not spoken in “more than a week,” but that a deal involving Iguodala “has a chance.”

I realize that things aren’t going too well in Philly right now, but to blow up the youth movement and send multiple parts – including Iggy – would be just too much. Are they really that dissatisfied with their young core of Iguodala, Lou Williams, Thaddeus Young and Marreese Speights so much so that they’d included some of them in a deal?

While Sixers fans are probably clamoring to trade Samuel Dalembert and Elton Brand, the same source said that the Rockets were unwilling to do so.

If I’m the Sixers, the only way I trade for T-Mac is if I think I’m going to be a player in this summer’s free agent bonanza. That, or if I want the two starting guards in the NBA All-Star Game…

What do you think? Would you make this deal?

Source: Philadelphia Inquirer

