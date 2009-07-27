NBA Trade Rumor: Tyson Chandler-for-Emeka Okafor Deal In Works

ESPN.com’s Marc Stein is reporting that a Hornets/Bobcats deal that would essentially swap Tyson Chandler with Emeka Okafor is in the “advanced” stages.
Stein doesn’t know yet if the deal is limited to these two players and/or teams, but says that talks have been going on since last week.
If it’s a straight-up swap of Chandler and Okafor, which team benefits the most?
hornets of course
basically trading apples for apples
^exactly.
one often injured defensive center with no offense for another..
@ Ian
homie u must be smokin rocks wit pookie in the alley cuz the hornets would be dumb as hell to make that move. The only benefit is chandlers contract getting let go but okafor adds nothing to their offense. Chris Paul is the master of the pick n roll and having a 7ft’er with springs is perfect for his game. Okafor will catch ZERO lobs from paul the whole season. I feel kinda bad for paul cuz the roster hasn’t improved at all the whole summer. i guess its all on him and david west. again
anyone know what the their contracts are?
Kind of the same guy, but if Chandler is healthy, Chandler has had more experience winning at an NBA level. Okafor has been buried in Charlotte, but the knock has always been that he has underachieved. Hopefully a change of scenery will do him good.
gotta agree wit Jhustle. Its apples and oranges but its on really athletic apple (when healthy) to a pretty average orange at this point. Okafor will slow down the offense even more since hes not the most nimble of guys and i undersized for the most part. Def sucks for chris paul….his gm is lookin like one of those “maybe if i trade my bad players for other teams bad players, people will think i actually have a plan” gms.
a double double guy with 2/3 blocks a game for a guy who averaged 8 and 8 at 7-1? hornets are clearly the winners but so are diaw and wallace one of them has a chance to be an all star cuz chandler doesn’t get no touches
I have GOT to think that one of these teams is doing this in order to flip the player again to another team that is looking for a specific body but doesn’t have the pieces to get them directly.
Is this a serious question? Okafor is a much better player than Chandler; he averaged 13 pts and 11 rbs last year in 33 minutes as a defensive anchor (plus 2 blcks). And the Hornets offense isn’t exactly run-and-gun anyway.
PS: plus Okafor has played in all 82 games two seasons in a row . . . .
Yes there is no denying that Okafor is better than Chandler. Like I said b4, regardless of who is better than the other, they essentially do the same thing and I don’t see the rational of Hornets taking on Okafor when they are trying to SHED salary according to all reports. So either MJ and Larry Brown love Chandler and hate Okafor that much OR they have the ability to flip Chandler for something more useful OR the reverse… The Hornets love Okafor and/or are going to flip him for cheaper/useful parts or trying to please Paul by getting a healthier Center…
Actually I think Chandler might be better in Charlotte than Okafor in New Orleans. I like Chandler’s height and athleticism, a little more than Okafor. I always thought Okafor should be a power forward instead of a center. I don’t see how this trade benefits New Orleans at all. It benefits Charlotte marginally. Basically a long way of saying what everyone else has already said…the trade is a wash.
Okafor is making about 10.5 next season, Chandler about 1mil more. Chandler expires in 2011 (if he uses his option), Oka4 expires in 2012 if memory serves.
I find it hard to believe that NO (probably the club in the L most desperate to trim payroll) would do this. We shall see.
No!!!!!!!!
I thought the Hornets were looking to shed salary? How does taking on a similar big contract like Okafors for more years make any sense for NO unless they decided they just want to get better. I’m with the group that thinks Okafor is better than Chandler even though I think they’re both grossly overpaid.
Maybe the Hornets will turn Okafor into something else because everything I’ve read implies that they want to move salary.
hey, okafor is a bettre player. chandler does good in his role but he hasnt developed any type of offensive game where okafor can give you a double day in and day out, especially a guy playing 33 min a game and and doesnt gte as many touches. plus he is stronger than tyson. yea tyson is more mobile but what happens when he plays the larger centers in the league? he gets bullied.
Wow, Oakefor is way better then Chandler.
Oh yeah because Okafor never gets handled by big centres. Okafor is as slack on D as Chandler and at least Chandler is a decent weak-side guy. Give it rest, nuthuggers.
And the Hornets save 3 mil over two
Okafor is beter than Chandler but Chandler is better FOR the Hornets. Kind of like the nice, cool, respectable girl is better FOR you even though the busty blonde is better looking.
As a Hornets fan, I say we win. Only because a month ago we were resigned to trading Chandler for *nothing at all*. And now it seems we’re getting back a better player. And short term, Okafor’s deal saves the team $1M this year and $2M the next. But the Hornets are over the lux tax, so you can really double the savings. Maybe trimming that little bit of salary while not regressing and pissing off their star player is enough. I certainly hope so. Okafor’s 14/10 career average is slightly better than Chandler’s best year (I’m not looking this up– I could be wrong– I know Chandler averaged 8-8 this year injured).
It’s a weird trade.
P.S. I’m not certain I’ve got the math right on the salaries… don’t jump on me for that, I forget the actual numbers. But it IS true that Okafor would save the Hornets a couple million.
So does this mean we will never be able to beat the Hornets??
Okafor is WAY better than chandler because he can score on his own. I see them about equal other than that with a HUGE strength advantage for okafor.
I cant believe that charlotte would make that deal in the interest of shedding salary. After they let chandler walk they would be left with Nazr Mohammed at center.
Jordan is FAIL!!!
Oka4 is done for huge money, Brave. When you graduate business college let us all know.
down*
haha
Okafor has one more year on his deal and is paid almost exactly the same amount of money as Chandler so it is basically a 1 for 1 swap.
I have to go with Aaron and say NO is doing this only because Okafor is easier to move than chandler.
REMEMBER – Chandler failed a physical earlier this year, otherwise he would have been in OKC right now. I think there may be more to Chandler’s foot injury than we know.
Oh yeah – Jonathan Bender announced today he’s going to attempt a comeback. Apparently those chronically busted knees weren’t so bad after all.
@ post 4:
You think Ian’s smokin in the alley cuz he got the Hornets better with Okafor?
I’m not feelin you likin Chandler more than okafor at this point of their careers.
The only reason Chandler did anything offensively is cuz CP found him for lobs. Okafor been playin with Felton and still been at least as solid as chandler on d and waaaaaay ahead of him on offense. He’s gonna bubble playin with CP3 and gettin those easy buckets, plus D West drawin the other big away from the basket with his solid mid range j so Emeka can beast down low. Most importantly, one guy is fully healthy and the other guy had his ass returned by the Thunder, who could actually have used him.
Does anyone remember all of the outcries (not just Dick Vitale) when Orlando chose Howard over Okafur?
got me thinking, ex-charlotte trading with charlotte – so if trade goes down do the players say they played for charlotte hornets like the good ol’ days?
ok, yes, i’m bored at work.
i believe this trade is done so the bobcats can get iverson u know with iverson u have to have a center who can cover alot of ground so he can play the passin lanes ala like theo ratliff felton like snow a better scorer though wallace better lynch diaw more o than hill bell same as mckie 76ers010
Bobby stew, how are you going to bring titties into the equation? They are both ugly fat chicks.
@ctkennedy I hope you are right.
That trade benefits the hornets straight up. . . Omeka might have a breakout year if he has a guy to open up the floor for him . . . To be honest bobcats ruined it stock since draft night
And who the haillll is even bringing up iverson. . . Honestly i love iverson but if he goes to grizzlies or bobcats, i loose respect for him because then he’s doin it for the money instead of goin to miami and connecting the d wade. . .
if you trade shit…
for shit…
you’re all stuck with shit…
go ahead and pull the trigger on this blockbuster
Okafor = worse contract
Chandler = worse player
Pick ur poison. Surprising of NOH to choose the worse contract.
I hate to admit it but I took a nap, woke up and thought to myself “I need to be a GM or Owner” these dudes are SUCH CLOWNS!!!
My little cousin could run teams better than these fools. My gosh this trade makes NO sense at all. Why on earth would you trade for the same player and one being worse game wise or contract wise. Isn’t Okafor worth MORE than a broke down Tyson Chandler. Like wow!
Bobcats what were you thinking
Same shit. Both are good shot blockers but limited offensively, can’t shoot and are equally awful from the line. A rebuilding city can always use more Bricks. So New Orleans benefits the most, no matter what.
Okafor is better than chandler.
dizzle
yeah man and he thinks im the one smoking rocks.
jhustle
i guess you are alone on this one my man but there is no way that chandler is better than okafor not even close. chandler cant even get 10 a game playing with paul that shit is a joke. let me see a 8 and 8 player that is always injured for a 15 and 10 guy of course im smoking rocks.
Remember that Chandler played great when hes healthy, all because of CP. Now that he’s vulnerable and no super CP3, what’s next?
A top-10 and healthy emeka okafor running on the court with Chris Paul is really a dangerous force on part of the other teams on the league.