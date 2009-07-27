NBA Trade Rumor: Tyson Chandler-for-Emeka Okafor Deal In Works

ESPN.com’s Marc Stein is reporting that a Hornets/Bobcats deal that would essentially swap Tyson Chandler with Emeka Okafor is in the “advanced” stages.

Stein doesn’t know yet if the deal is limited to these two players and/or teams, but says that talks have been going on since last week.

If it’s a straight-up swap of Chandler and Okafor, which team benefits the most?

