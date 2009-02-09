NBA Trade Rumor: Tyson Chandler For Shawn Marion

Next up in the bidding for Shawn Marion and his $17.1 million contract that expires at the end of this season appears to be Tyson Chandler. While Hornets GM Jeff Bower declined Sunday to say who they could have an interest in obtaining before the trade deadline, he did say he has made a number of phone calls and has received several inquires from around the league.
But despite Chandler’s underwhelming production so far this season, the move appears more to do with money than talent, as the Hornets fear they might not be able to re-sign him when he becomes a free agent after the 2009-10 season.
At the same time, Chandler is extremely attractive at 26 years old, seven-feet and with only one year remaining on his current deal after this season.
“I think you are seeing bigger names right now more than usual. But you know what you really end up finding out is that all the rumors before the trade deadline normally don’t happen,” Hornets Coach Byron Scott said. “Out of the 10 rumors, two might end up right as far as a player getting traded. Normally, it’s not to a team that everybody suspects.
On paper, this trade looks like it’s a win-win for both teams. The Hornets get cap relief and an athletic wing that can help them keep pace in the West, while the Heat get the center they’ve been looking for to flank alongside the core of Dwyane Wade and Michael Beasley.
it would leave a big hole in the hornet’s front-court and come playoff time, that would be an issue.
id make the deal- give beas more time and let him be more of an impact player
Heat Yes Hornets no.. the Hornets dont look like they are really interested in building a team around CP3.. they keep this BS and he gonna want to leave 2.. he in the same situation as Lebron
Good deal for both. Chandler helps the heat big w a presence in the Middle. NO isnt winning anything this year either way so they might as well get this big expiring deal and plan for the future.
I think the Heat can do better than Chandler for Marion’s contract. And this would leave a bigtime gaping hole in NO. They are undersized as is…especially since Tyson’s been hurt. I don’t think this trade is gonna happen.
Miller(sactown) for Marion would be more ideal. Or even Kaman if he gets healthy. Without an effective PG to run the pick and roll to death, Chandler is just a foul machine.
Who, exactly do the Hornets think they are going to get that drastically improves on what Chandler brings to the table?
He is a great combination of defense, rebounding, shotblocking and some scoring which is exactly what the Hornets need from their Center.
This trade is stupid for the Hornets but would be brilliant for the Heat.
I don’t understand the Hornets position on this trade. For Miami it makes sense. They get a true center who doesn’t need the ball, so they free-up touches for Beasley. For the Hornets, what do they get besides an expiring contract? If Marion can’t ball in the slow offense that Miami runs, why would he be better in N.O.? Besides, Marion & David West are kinda the same player.
I’d do it if they had a plan for the middle. There’s a huge hole in the D without Chandler, just watching the last two weeks, down season or not.
I wouldn’t make this deal I don’t see how it helps New Orleans at all. It’s a great trade for Miami if they could get it done though.
This deal makes Miami legit – with Chandler in the middle, Beastly next to him – D Wade now has a lot of incentive to stay in South Beach,
Its a head scratcher for NO but aside from the balance sheet this deal does not make a lot of sense, if this deal were to go down you could basically tag NO as an also ran for the rest of the year,
The west just keeps getting weaker
what bigs are on the market this off-season? anyone better at doing what tyson does than tyson? i don’t believe this will happen, but stranger trades have gone down in recent memory . . . like the lakers trading for gasol for three magic beans.
marion needs a true pg to play. if this happens watch marion flourish
uh, but that only inflates marions sense of self worth, which is the reason he’s in miami right now in the first place. he doesn’t appear to be a good locker room guy, especially not when he’s complaining about recognition. playing with CP3 and West would make him look great again, then the problems will start.
that said, i’m sure marion would be hella-awesome playing in greece or something. there he can be the star of the team and make all the money, and probably do something in the playoffs. over there. out of the nba.
@ Amar: Now, on this I agree with you. If he had to have his ego constantly stroked in Phoenix when he was the 3rd option, guess what, he’ll still be the 3rd option in New Orleans. About the only thing they could want him for is cap space. He’s not a Byron Scott type guy.
i don’t see how such a rumored scenario helps the hornets. tyson is their only true big. melvin ely and hilton armstrong suck. without tyson, they’d get punked on the boards and lose in the 1st round.
for miami, it makes more sense. but then they’d have 2 players (chandler, wade) who’d be free agents in 2010. are they gonna resign both? and even if they do, is that enough along with chalmers and beasley to keep the heat winning?
Chandler – CP = BUM!!!
D-Wade (or Chalmers) wont be feeding him oops all day. He’ll go back to being punked down low, with the occasional weakside block.
Whew…I thought I was going to be the first to say it, but Amar and ticktock6 is already on that tip. Allow me to jump on your bandwagon fellas:
MARION IS THE MOST OVERRATED “UNDERRATED” PLAYER EVER.
Dude was always talking about how he wasn’t appreciated in PHX…this f’er is an above-average role player at best.
If I’m Miami, I’d pull the trigger on this trade in a heartbeat. Chandler ain’t no game changer either, but he’s 7-feet, and we all know you can’t teach size. Get Matrix out of there.
This crap is right up there with trading Harris for Kidd. Ultra supid unless you were miami.Marion is a complementary player in the mold of tayshaun,ariza and mason(without the heroics).Not , I repeat to be the core part of a team.Chandler,with the right pg is magic.By right pg I mean harris,nash or oh yeah CP3. Sometimes the best thing to do is absolutely nothing.On that note is Marion the new understated version of Stephon.Im not saying but I’m just saying..