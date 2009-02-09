NBA Trade Rumor: Tyson Chandler For Shawn Marion

Next up in the bidding for Shawn Marion and his $17.1 million contract that expires at the end of this season appears to be Tyson Chandler. While Hornets GM Jeff Bower declined Sunday to say who they could have an interest in obtaining before the trade deadline, he did say he has made a number of phone calls and has received several inquires from around the league.

But despite Chandler’s underwhelming production so far this season, the move appears more to do with money than talent, as the Hornets fear they might not be able to re-sign him when he becomes a free agent after the 2009-10 season.

At the same time, Chandler is extremely attractive at 26 years old, seven-feet and with only one year remaining on his current deal after this season.

“I think you are seeing bigger names right now more than usual. But you know what you really end up finding out is that all the rumors before the trade deadline normally don’t happen,” Hornets Coach Byron Scott said. “Out of the 10 rumors, two might end up right as far as a player getting traded. Normally, it’s not to a team that everybody suspects.

On paper, this trade looks like it’s a win-win for both teams. The Hornets get cap relief and an athletic wing that can help them keep pace in the West, while the Heat get the center they’ve been looking for to flank alongside the core of Dwyane Wade and Michael Beasley.

Would you make this deal?

Source: The Times-Picayune