NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo and Chauncey to New Jersey, three different scenarios

For whatever reason, Jan. 10 has become the day it seems Carmelo Anthony HAS to be traded. As a result, the rumors are coming out of Denver faster than J.R. Smith can get “Peace Out ‘Melo” tattooed on the three inches of space he has left on his collarbone.

While the particulars vary from report to report, almost everyone is saying there is a three-team deal between the Nuggets, Nets and Pistons that is close to being confirmed by all sides. That would send ‘Melo to New Jersey along with Chauncey Billups and Rip Hamilton, with Devin Harris (Nuggets) and Derrick Favors (Nuggets) among the others prominently involved. The only differences lie in the details involving other players and picks

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the latest Carmelo trade being discussed looks like this:

Nets get: ‘Melo, Billups, Hamilton, Anthony Carter, Shelden Williams.

Nuggets get: Harris, Favors, Anthony Morrow, Ben Uzoh, Stephen Graham, two 1st-round picks from New Jersey.

Pistons get: Troy Murphy, Johan Petro.

The deal was close enough to finished that the Nets and Pistons were reportedly surprised that Denver allowed ‘Melo, Billups, Carter and Williams to play in last night’s loss to New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated says the proposed trade looks slightly different:

Nets get: ‘Melo, Billups, Hamilton, Carter.

Nuggets get: Harris, Favors, Morrow, Uzoh, Graham, 1st-round pick from New Jersey.

Pistons get: Murphy, Petro, 1st-round pick from New Jersey.

That deal reportedly stalled because Denver tried to include Al Harrington, and New Jersey doesn’t want him (or his contract).

But then ESPN’s Chris Broussard reports the trade looking like this:

Nets get: ‘Melo, Billups, Hamilton.

Nuggets: Harris, Favors, Morrow, Uzoh, Graham, Quinton Ross, two 1st-round picks.

Pistons: Murphy, Petro.

Obviously something is close to going down — only nobody knows exactly what. There are rumors of Billups demanding a buyout or a contract extension if he ends up in New Jersey, and others of Harris never suiting up for Denver and being immediately traded to Dallas or Portland. The only certainty, it seems, is that Carmelo will be sent to the Nets. But then again, no one is certain he’ll agree to sign a contract extension with them, which could cause the whole thing to fall apart.

What do you think will happen? Of the proposed deals, which one looks the best to you?