NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo down to Knicks and Nets, decision today

#Carmelo Anthony #Jay Z
02.21.11 8 years ago 15 Comments

I don’t care if Kobe Bryant had to play press secretary, or if Craig Sager decided to be a full-time reporter instead of a part-time pimp during All-Star Weekend in his efforts to get the scoop on Carmelo Anthony‘s future — I’m still refusing to stick the suffix “-gate” on the ongoing ‘Melo story line. Monday’s update:

* According to the New York Post, Carmelo will tell the New Jersey Nets today whether or not he’ll sign a contract extension with them, clearing the way for a trade where ‘Melo would join the Nets in a deal where Denver would get Derrick Favors, Devin Harris, Troy Murphy, Ben Uzoh and four first-round picks. The Nets would get ‘Melo, Chauncey Billups, Shelden Williams, Renaldo Balkman and Melvin Ely.

* Carmelo did meet with Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov on Saturday, as well as Jay-Z, after which the Post described him as “non-committal, maybe even unimpressed.” Prokhorov, however, told CNBC that the meeting was “fantastic” and said, “We looked into each other’s eyes. Just real man talk.”

* According to the New York Daily News, Carmelo met with Knicks owner James Dolan on Thursday, and the Knicks and Nuggets also have the basic framework of a trade worked out: ‘Melo, Billups, Williams and Balkman to New York for Danilo Gallinari, Ray Felton, Wilson Chandler and a 2014 first-round pick. The Knicks would also send Anthony Randolph and Eddy Curry to Minnesota, while Corey Brewer would go to Denver.

* A potential sticking point? Timofey Mozgov. The Nuggets want him, but the Knicks are hesitant to give up the 24-year-old rookie, who is averaging 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in the month of February while getting a season-high 22 minutes per game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Carmelo Anthony#Jay Z
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYCHAUNCEY BILLUPSDANILO GALLINARIDerrick FavorsDEVIN HARRISDimeMagJay ZRay FeltonSHELDEN WILLIAMSTIMOFEY MOZGOVTroy MurphyWilson Chandler

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP