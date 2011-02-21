NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo down to Knicks and Nets, decision today

I don’t care if Kobe Bryant had to play press secretary, or if Craig Sager decided to be a full-time reporter instead of a part-time pimp during All-Star Weekend in his efforts to get the scoop on Carmelo Anthony‘s future — I’m still refusing to stick the suffix “-gate” on the ongoing ‘Melo story line. Monday’s update:
* According to the New York Post, Carmelo will tell the New Jersey Nets today whether or not he’ll sign a contract extension with them, clearing the way for a trade where ‘Melo would join the Nets in a deal where Denver would get Derrick Favors, Devin Harris, Troy Murphy, Ben Uzoh and four first-round picks. The Nets would get ‘Melo, Chauncey Billups, Shelden Williams, Renaldo Balkman and Melvin Ely.
* Carmelo did meet with Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov on Saturday, as well as Jay-Z, after which the Post described him as “non-committal, maybe even unimpressed.” Prokhorov, however, told CNBC that the meeting was “fantastic” and said, “We looked into each other’s eyes. Just real man talk.”
* According to the New York Daily News, Carmelo met with Knicks owner James Dolan on Thursday, and the Knicks and Nuggets also have the basic framework of a trade worked out: ‘Melo, Billups, Williams and Balkman to New York for Danilo Gallinari, Ray Felton, Wilson Chandler and a 2014 first-round pick. The Knicks would also send Anthony Randolph and Eddy Curry to Minnesota, while Corey Brewer would go to Denver.
* A potential sticking point? Timofey Mozgov. The Nuggets want him, but the Knicks are hesitant to give up the 24-year-old rookie, who is averaging 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in the month of February while getting a season-high 22 minutes per game.
please let this crap be over by today already
melo looked like he wanted to stick Sager in the face when he wouldn’t let up with the questioning, lol
had it been Jim Gray’s b!#ch @ss, we probably would have seen a reaction
..and even when this is over, we’ll go thru it again next season (lockout NOT withstanding) with Dwight Howard.
…and then again with perhaps Chris Paul and Deron Williams….
@ Austin (OR anyone else who knows more than me)–
If it is true that Carmelo Anthony met with the NJ Nets and NY Knicks over the weekend, wouldnt that shit be illegal?!!?
…isn’t that the HEIGHT of TAMPERING with a player under contract with another team?
how can players and teams get fined for (just) talking about other teams and players (agents included0—but a pulic meeting can happen with David Stern in town and no penalty nor warning for niether player nor team?
Carmelo Anthony just basically had a job interview with the owners of the Knicks and Nets while he is STILL under contract with the Nuggs.
again, how is this legal?…isnt it tampering?
Someone on here please explain to me. the league is suspect…
@heckler
if ur team agree with the interview, u can do that
Well i think the best part of this deal is billups…melo no doubt the best player in this deal butt cluth in the final 2 minz of a game yu hav 3 offensive weapons tht can tak nd make the big shots…nd billups has alot more playoff experince than galo wilson and felton combine…
And its not tampering if all partys agree to it…what bosh lebron nd wade did thts a little bit more like tampering…
NTstateOFmind
Melo would have stuck him in the face, but there wasn’t enough clearance behind him to backpedal away.
And let me remind you guys…if yu gett amire yu get melo if yu gett melo yu gett CP3 or Dwilliams…nd when yu hav those peices tha garden will be rock like a crack house like the patrick ewing days…and everyone guys like tyson chandler or deandre jordan will come here for less money…maybe even michael jordan will cum out of retirement to make one last run lml…butt i think the knicks should try milk dis thing and go for Nene and maybe chris anderson contracts…
the nuggets gave him permission to meet with the nets owner and dolan because the trades depend on him signing an extension
i cud swear i saw this news 2 f-ing months ago anyway im glad all star crap is over n its busines as usual again btw today i was watchin bill lambeers highlights n utube n i found this clip of him getin physical with larry bird during some game then robert parish give him few shots t the head from behind ahah it reminds me bt modern enforcers like kg or… Dnt know who else my point is the worst thing that may happen t u these is getiin a bitch slap from kg i wish this league moves a lil bit towards more physical days not talkin bt riots n the floor im talkin bt letin them play their game n not punishin this massive f…ers for putin their hands n somebody i hate violence but in my opinion its all 2 softee softee wot do u fink bt it POZDRO
I can’t wait until melo says no to nj, then ny comes back and says.. oops, we changed our minds.. heres chandler, a 1st round pick and eddie curry contract for Melo.. U dont like it? Oh I guess we don’t care because hes coming in the summer time anyway..hahahahhahahahah… stupid nuggets … i hope they get played
I hope this doesnt happen. It would be a typical Knicks move if it does. Give up all our young peices, depth and flexability just to add a slow-it-down halfcourt PG and a defenceless rebound-allergic scoring forward to an uptempo runing team which scores the most points in the L but sucks at D and rebounding.
Then to make it worse, one of the big issues with the new CBA will be small market teams trying to stop teams like the Knicks going way over the cap just because they can. So once theyve got 35+ mill locked up in amare and melo they wont be able to do shit for the next 5 years.
The Problem is, Dolan cares more about marketable stars than winning.
Funny that Carmelo tells the media that there is no meeting but then does 2 meetings. Lebron was a douche for talking too much, Carmelo is a douche for being shady. The All Star game showcased something that should have D’Antoni concerned about his 12 second shot clock. Even on an All Star team, Melo gets the ball.. waits…. waits… waits.. shoots!
ANyone who doesn’t think Melo is good is Superstar is a dumb ass.
To WinDelRoj…melo is one of the best scores in the L…nd billups is one of the smartest minds in the game…billups will not run most of the time…butt the pick and role will be awsome…Dantoni will me out the door b4 CP3 or Dwill arrives i pray cause you can only win tha USA olimpics with that style…