NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo down to Knicks and Nets, decision today

I don’t care if Kobe Bryant had to play press secretary, or if Craig Sager decided to be a full-time reporter instead of a part-time pimp during All-Star Weekend in his efforts to get the scoop on Carmelo Anthony‘s future — I’m still refusing to stick the suffix “-gate” on the ongoing ‘Melo story line. Monday’s update:

* According to the New York Post, Carmelo will tell the New Jersey Nets today whether or not he’ll sign a contract extension with them, clearing the way for a trade where ‘Melo would join the Nets in a deal where Denver would get Derrick Favors, Devin Harris, Troy Murphy, Ben Uzoh and four first-round picks. The Nets would get ‘Melo, Chauncey Billups, Shelden Williams, Renaldo Balkman and Melvin Ely.

* Carmelo did meet with Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov on Saturday, as well as Jay-Z, after which the Post described him as “non-committal, maybe even unimpressed.” Prokhorov, however, told CNBC that the meeting was “fantastic” and said, “We looked into each other’s eyes. Just real man talk.”

* According to the New York Daily News, Carmelo met with Knicks owner James Dolan on Thursday, and the Knicks and Nuggets also have the basic framework of a trade worked out: ‘Melo, Billups, Williams and Balkman to New York for Danilo Gallinari, Ray Felton, Wilson Chandler and a 2014 first-round pick. The Knicks would also send Anthony Randolph and Eddy Curry to Minnesota, while Corey Brewer would go to Denver.

* A potential sticking point? Timofey Mozgov. The Nuggets want him, but the Knicks are hesitant to give up the 24-year-old rookie, who is averaging 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in the month of February while getting a season-high 22 minutes per game.