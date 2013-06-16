NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics, Clippers Officially Talking Deal For Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Doc Rivers

Wouldn’t it be nice to take a look around at your NBA team, take the best pieces of that team, and then just transplant those pieces into the franchise of your choosing? That’s the scenario that appears to be building momentum in Boston as the the trio of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Doc Rivers may be pushing to get themselves all sent to the Clippers in a package deal.

This is what ESPN’s Marc Stein tweeted earlier today:

As of late this afternoon, the Boston Herald reported that the two teams “now engaged in talks involving Doc Rivers and players.”

A little while ago, ESPN.com reported that “… one source with knowledge of the talks said Saturday that, because Pierce can be bought out of his 2013-14 contract this month for a mere $5 million, his inclusion in the discussions would likely come after the Rivers and Garnett elements are sorted out.”

If Pierce isn’t released/bought out by June 30th, he is owed $15+ million.

