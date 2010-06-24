NBA Trade Rumors: Luol Deng To The Clippers; Joe Johnson To The Bulls

Chicago couldn’t have dreamt up a better scenario. In their pursuit of LeBron James, it’s obvious that Luol Deng became expendable. Not only does he play the same position as ‘Bron, but also has a salary of $10.3 million. By 2013, that salary will rise to over $14 million. Now, they have a rumored proposition on the table that not only moves them up into the middle of the Lottery, but also opens up even more cap space.
ESPN’s Chris Broussard is reporting that the Clippers are willing to give up the 8th pick in exchange for Chicago’s 17th pick and Deng. The trade is very possible because it is a plus for both sides. The Clippers aren’t in love with anyone they could draft at No. 8 and could definitely use Deng. His game would mesh well with the dribble-heavy perimeter play of Baron Davis as well as the L.A. big men, Chris Kaman and Blake Griffin. This trade would create a starting lineup of Davis, Eric Gordon, Deng, Griffin and Kaman. That’s dangerous right there. The move would eat up basically all of their cap space, but no one was realistically going to the Clippers anyways.
For the Bulls, they would have a chance to take a flyer on the best player available at No. 8, and would be almost $30 million under the cap. As far as attractiveness, they can now show LeBron the chance to sign him and one other big free agent, as well as Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, a new coach and a great city to play in.
One interesting subplot of all this is that the Chicago Tribune is hearing rumors that Atlanta’s free agent guard Joe Johnson wants to commit to the Bulls very early in the process. He is friendly with Rose and Arn Tellem represents them both.
Johnson would be a great fit next to Rose and if Chicago is able to pull this deal off, it will give them perhaps the best shot of anyone at getting LeBron. Chicago is also talking to Orlando about a possible Deng for Mickael Pietrus and Marcin Gortat trade.
What do you think? What trade would you pull the trigger on?
Clips would have a pretty impressive starting line up.
They will still be a lotto team, ain’t no way that Clips curse will be lifted until Sterling is DEAD!
would Joe Johnson be ok with playing 2nd (or maybe even 3rd) banana to LeBron (and Rose) though? i feel like his ego would be way too big for that…
Would be a great move for Chicago. If this works out, I have no doubt they pull a big name from the pool this summer.
pretty bummed, this was already debunked on espn
sterling and the clips counter-offered deng for a 2nd rounder straight up
…sterling and company sound like that one team in your fantasy league always proposing those BS trades
At first I was against any trade giving up Deng. But now if they can land Joe Johnson AND LeBron I say do it!!! I think Johnson would be ok with being 2nd or 3rd option. The Hawks had loads of talent and he got along fine. I think he just wants to play and have a chance at winning. Chicago is on the rise!!!
great move.. as much as i wanna see lebron in chicago, i think joe johnson fits better anyway. to me, rose and lebron are too similar offensively. both of them are great slashers.. but not necessarily great jump shooters. so overall it could be great.. but when it comes to the last possession.. itd be too predictable that theyd drive it in. they would need some serious shooters spreadin the floor.
joe johnson gives them more versatility. joe johnson can shoot from anywhere plus he can bring it in. d-rose can continue drivin and kickin without there being and space problems.
no way am i saying joe johnson is better than lebron.. im just saying given rose’s skillset.. somebody that can spread the floor while d-rose does as he pleases sounds like a better fit.
I agree completely Jace. You still gotta target LeBron, but “settling for” Joe Johnson and one of the bigs along with Rose, Noah, and Deng if they don’t move him still seems like a title contender for the next decade.
Great move if it ever happens. This also kills the Clips chances a little in getting LeBron since Deng already has the 3 spot filled up…
LeBron ain’t going to the paperclips!
Clippers should pull the trigger on this trade that starting would be fuckin amazing.
I hard Heinrich and #17 pick to the Wiz, effective 07/08/10? Anyone else?
Man the Clippers have to be the dumbest Franchise in the history of the NBA. Deng is not going to help them make the playoffs and that would put Chicago in a great oppurtunity to mess up my Heat plans. No wonder Y they will always stay second fiddle to all the sports teams in L.A. Pure stupidty when i would go after Lebron first, Joe Johnson second, and Rudy Gay 3rd. Idiots!!!
@Sporty J – and all 3 of those guys would laugh and say, “Heeeeelllllllllllllll no.”
i like the petrius one because u get a backup to replace miller, and a good bench player in petrius.
they also have a deal in place to send hinrich to the wizards, so in the end, they would still have the cap space for 2 free agents.
except if they trade deng to the magic, they get 2 good players, instead of just more cap space
and they can still sign joe johnson and chris bosh/boozer
Deng for marcin gortat and mikael peitrus?!!? ummm…..NEVER. and clippers are legit stupid and donald sterling should be overthrown for his frugality. reliable sourcs say lbj will sign three year deal with cavs so its probably a waste if they get rid of both hinrich and deng
hahah.. yeaa.. i think clippers figured that they wouldn’t attract anybody in free agency.. soo getting players by trade is prolly the more realistic option.
but yea man.. clippers’ 1,2,4,5 spots look pretty good. it SHOULD look enticing to free agents.. but the staff/personnel just hasn’t done anything right for a long time. and the it seems like the bench is nonexistent.
clippers have one of the worst records but a good lineup because there is no motivation with that ass hole of an owner. lebron will NEVER go there and try to compete with kobe, especially when he has to rep the clips
I would love it if the Hawks could pull a sign and trade with Chicago with Joe Johnson. Not sure how you make the $s work, but Atlanta could certainly use a guy like Heinrich (i.e., a half way decent point), whom Chicago certainly doesn’t want, and there are some other expendable guys like Flip Murray and Taj Gibson that I’d love to see in a Hawks uni too.
If el cheapo Hawks could pull something like that and also get Chill from Greece, they would have a nice season next year without ungrateful JJ.
what if chicago pulls this off and they dont get lebron james?
who is gonna play the 3 spot for them?
who is gonna be backup to rose if hinrich is traded? who is going to be their starting two guard if joe johnson doesnt sign?
what is the backup plan for the Bulls if they dont land a signif free agent?
Another way to perhaps make $s work is throw Marvin Williams in with JJ, for Deng, Heinrich and Flip Murray, or something like that. Deng does not impress me, but neither does Marvin. A wash with those 2 more or less.
Chicago ends up with Rose, JJ, Noah and then signs LeBron? Nice! And Hawks get talent too and don’t get skunked if/when JJ leaves town. Hawks starting 5: Horford, Smoove, Crawford, Deng, Heinrich.
imagine a nba finals LAL vs CHI
lal: fisher(?)-kobe-ron-bosh-gasol
chi: rose-johnson-lebron-taj(?)-noah
lakers dominating the paint and chicago dominating the perimeter
WOW
Great move for the Clippers but if i was the bulls i would be going after lebron and bosh rather than johnson, as u can get a decent sg to fill that gap but not a decent big that will guarentee u 20 and 10! i wouldnt deal for johnson just yet!
Do it. Do it now….
@ cesar
Rose murders Laker’s PG
Kobe murders Joe
Ron slows down Lebron
Bosh murders Taj
Pau murders Noah
IMO
honestly, chicago needs JJ+bosh.. that is a way better mix and chemistry than JJ+lebron
i dont think LBJ and D rose can play well together
Well I guess LBJ dancing during the game vs Chicago and Noah getting in his face about it, really doesn’t matter anymore. Or LBJ shooting left handed ft’s for no reason vs Bulls in the playoffs. I guess if we can forgive Rodman for what he did (Salley too) then we can forgive LBJ. Ahh, my city is so weak now. its all about the money
If Im a Gm it would be…Deng Who? unless Deng averages a double double playing b-ball somewhere over the summer.The guy aint played consistent trade worthy basketball in what? 3 seasons and Yeah I know due to “injuries”.
If Chicago’s want title next season they gotta get Lebron+Joe Johnson or Lebron+Bosh and Joe J would have to fall back to the second maybe third option and I think he did take some shots at some of his Hawks teammates late in the season or early in the playoffs about there being too much 1 on 1 play so he might not be willing to fall back.
Chicago should avoid Amare he’s a scoring Pf with no consistent rebounding or defense and without Nash his scoring might go MIA
@Alpha Goat
Joe Johnson has no right to say there was too much 1 on 1 play. He was the chief offender on the Hawks. Iso Joe = dribble between legs and taking contested jumper that missed more than he made. He wasn’t working off screens like Ray Allen does. Bulls would be way better to get Ray Allen for the MLE. If they get Bosh/LBJ then you might as well get Ray Allen and really go for broke. Plus Ray played solid defense on Kobe. With Rasheed gone, Perkins hurt, Garnett gonna be another year older(big men age way less gracefully), that leaves him with Rondo(without a J and poor FTs) and who the Big 3 butted heads and reluctantly passed the torch, and Paul Pierce who just can’t take over games consistently anymore particularly in the fourth.
I think if Chicago can get LBJ then any of the other 3 bigs(1. Bosh, 2. Boozer, 3. Amare) will be fine because Noah is just a great defensive anchor. You don’t lose too much by getting Allen instead of JJ and I think Ray is a surprisingly better defender than JJ. All in all Chicago is looking pretty as long as they don’t do stupid by paying max money to non max players.
BTW, I think Amare will still score a plenty without Nash. He can pretty much still get by anybody and he has a solid jumper. He just might need to learn to pass the ball a little quicker if they double him. He still hasn’t had a great teaching coach so he doesn’t make the best decisions. I think Miami is a bit screwed in getting a big man because all those guys play PF. They have Beasley and Haslem who is a solid PF at least as a backup if not starter. I actually think Joe Johnson makes the most sense in Miami if you are going to overpay for him as clearly DWade would be the alpha dog whereas I get the sense Joe wants to commit to Bulls early because he thinks he can be the man when he clearly ain’t. In an ideal world, JJ would take the 10 – $11 million from the Heat after they sign a big man but he seems like a consolation prize so it seems much wiser to wait another year for Melo for max dollars.
Also, I believe in the curse of leaving Nash. :) I predict that JJ and Amare will end up on bad teams to mediocre teams with early playoff exits just like Marion and Shaq.
Since Wade isn’t going anywhere in terms of desirability,
1. Lebron
2. Bosh
3. Boozer(playing in the East will make life much easier;
he will get an All star slot)
4. Amare
5. Joe Johnson
Lebron probably Chi or Miami.
Bosh probably Chi or Miami.
Boozer probably Miami or Chi
Amare probably Knicks
JJ probably Knicks or LA Clippers
I didn’t say Nets because somehow I feel like the new owner is smart enough because he said was taking a long term approach so I don’t think he will overpay for the last of those 2 guys as Amare and JJ are in that 27-28 age group. He just needs to keep developing young talent and position for the Brooklyn move. He likes taking on turnover projects and he can afford for his team to build up gradually. All his prior business track record says the guy is savvy. Plus with Favors they are set at PF position meaning they just need a wing and I think JJ is not the superstar he wants.
Also, I think Morey, the Rockets GM, might be able to nab Bosh which would change the scramble quite a bit. He can be the man on that team(with solid support from Yao and gang).
@SlimeBucket yeah I thought Joe J was outta pocket but he has been the man in Atlanta for a min so I guess he felt he could say something and I felt he was aiming at Crawford or maybe Smith with them shots he took.Joe J is a very good consistent scorer and not a bad defender against smaller 2 guards and points, he has decent size & length.
Yeah its a wrap for Boston winning titles but there’s noway I’d take Allen over JJ. Did u see Allen in game 6-7 against LA, to me he cost Boston more than anyone else. Allen capable of still going off but not consistently. I think father time has caught up with Allen, Peirce & Garnett.
Now I would take Wade over Joe J and almost wanna say Bosh But I know Chicago need a big like Bosh more, plus Wade not going nowhere
Yeah Amare has a solid jumper but “can pretty much still get by anybody” u didnt see what LA’s bigs did to him in the West Conf finals. Amare is very defendable in the post and without Nash and the pick & roll he gon need that jumper.I’m not a Boozer fan seem like he go where ever the money at and once he get there he spends more time in a suit next to the coaches than on the court.
I am a fan of Lebron James and i want him to come to Chicago for him to win his first ring.. But i think Bosh and Johnson would be the best fit for this team in their current roster..
PG: Rose
SG: Johnson
SF: Deng
PF: Bosh
C: Noah
So i think Lebron has to commit immediately to Chicago so they could trade Deng for Gortat and Pietrus.
PG: Rose
SG: Pietrus
SF: LBJ
PF: Bosh
C: Noah / Gortat
Gortat will be a great addition to this team especially when they will face Orlando later in the Conference finals.. cheers!