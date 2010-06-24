NBA Trade Rumors: Luol Deng To The Clippers; Joe Johnson To The Bulls

Chicago couldn’t have dreamt up a better scenario. In their pursuit of LeBron James, it’s obvious that Luol Deng became expendable. Not only does he play the same position as ‘Bron, but also has a salary of $10.3 million. By 2013, that salary will rise to over $14 million. Now, they have a rumored proposition on the table that not only moves them up into the middle of the Lottery, but also opens up even more cap space.

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is reporting that the Clippers are willing to give up the 8th pick in exchange for Chicago’s 17th pick and Deng. The trade is very possible because it is a plus for both sides. The Clippers aren’t in love with anyone they could draft at No. 8 and could definitely use Deng. His game would mesh well with the dribble-heavy perimeter play of Baron Davis as well as the L.A. big men, Chris Kaman and Blake Griffin. This trade would create a starting lineup of Davis, Eric Gordon, Deng, Griffin and Kaman. That’s dangerous right there. The move would eat up basically all of their cap space, but no one was realistically going to the Clippers anyways.

For the Bulls, they would have a chance to take a flyer on the best player available at No. 8, and would be almost $30 million under the cap. As far as attractiveness, they can now show LeBron the chance to sign him and one other big free agent, as well as Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, a new coach and a great city to play in.

One interesting subplot of all this is that the Chicago Tribune is hearing rumors that Atlanta’s free agent guard Joe Johnson wants to commit to the Bulls very early in the process. He is friendly with Rose and Arn Tellem represents them both.

Johnson would be a great fit next to Rose and if Chicago is able to pull this deal off, it will give them perhaps the best shot of anyone at getting LeBron. Chicago is also talking to Orlando about a possible Deng for Mickael Pietrus and Marcin Gortat trade.

What do you think? What trade would you pull the trigger on?

