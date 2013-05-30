NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic Interested in Dealing for Eric Bledsoe

This was making the rounds yesterday, but we wanted to post it in case our readers missed it – there are rumors that the Orlando Magic are interested in trading for Eric Bledsoe.

ESPN’s Chad Ford reported it yesterday, and it is one of those scenarios that actually makes total sense for both teams. Orlando holds the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft and they clearly need a point guard. Ford reports that the Magic are not sold on Trey Burke at that spot and are considering a deal for Bledsoe. Ford believes that Orlando would be willing to deal Arron Afflalo and Caron Butler‘s expiring contract. Orlando could then use that draft pick on a perimeter player to replace Afflalo.

The Clippers have little leverage in any of these Bledsoe dealings. Chris Paul is not going anywhere, especially after the team made this move to show him they’re serious about getting better. They have to move Eric and everyone knows it. Chris Paul announced it to the world last month.

So to get Afflalo and cap space in return for Bledsoe? Not a bad deal.

If you’re the Clippers, do you do that deal or look for something better?

