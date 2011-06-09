NBA Trade Rumors: Where Will Andre Iguodala Land?

Andre Iguodala was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, and soon enough, he was labeled the replacement for an aging Allen Iverson. That didn’t happen and Iguodala seems just fine with that, adapting into a role where dropping eight points, seven assists and nine rebounds is a solid outing – he’s not under the pressure of LeBron James to do any more. Well, at least not outside of Philadelphia.
Sixers fans don’t see it the same way, and they’ve let him know about it. Now, Philadelphia is looking to unload Iguodala, and it’s likely they will try to obtain a more impactful scorer in exchange for the 6-6, 207-pound wing. With that, here’s a look at some teams with rumored interest in Iguodala and how he might fit in with them.
Los Angeles Clippers
The hottest team to be rumored for Iguodala right now, the Clippers have had discussions revolving a swap between him and center Chris Kaman, according to ESPN. Financially, the trade makes sense, although Philadelphia is said to have wanted another player included in exchange for Iguodala.
The fit just might work for the Clippers, too. They have a rising center in DeAndre Jordan and enough scoring with Eric Gordon and Blake Griffin. That would mesh well with Iguodala playing the starting two or three positions, his passing ability perfect to facilitate for Los Angeles’ two young stars. Plus, a little veteran leadership and defense won’t hurt.
Reports ESPN’s Marc Stein via Twitter: “Trade-talk addendum: Iguodala loves idea of Clips but source briefed on talks says LAC likely has to sweeten offer to get Philly to bite.”
Golden State Warriors
Though talk of these discussions have fizzled, there’s still the possibility that Golden State unloads guard Monta Ellis for Iguodala. Like the Clippers’ proposition, this trade lines up monetarily, and it gives the 76ers a pure scorer that could improve their team right away.
On the Warriors side of things, Iguodala easily fits into a young and athletic bunch. Of course, much of the style of play depends on the style of incoming head coach Mark Jackson. But without a proven leader on the Warriors – unless Stephen Curry is ready to be crowned their franchise player – Iguodala doesn’t bring the scoring punch to a roster of raw talent, the same reason he’s being shopped around in Philly.
Orlando Magic
The biggest long-shot of them all, HOOPSWORLD writes that the Magic could package Jameer Nelson and Hedo Turkoglu in exchange for Iggy. RealGM.com wrote last week that he was indeed at the top of Orlando’s wanted list.
While taking in Turkoglu and Nelson seems like an ill fit for Philadelphia, Iguodala might be a nice piece in Orlando. His role would include feeding the ball to Dwight Howard and Jason Richardson, and after Turkoglu struggled last year, it’s an upgrade at the small forward position on both ends. In addition, losing Nelson won’t be a huge hit to the roster with Gilbert Arenas moving into the starting point guard slot, assuming he remains healthy.
Where do you think Iguodala will end up?
I actaully like the Orlando trade best.
Philly has a starting PG. And one, arguably better than Jameer, and still getting better. Nelson has no place on the Sixers squad.
The Clippers trade is the only one that makes sense for the Sixers. Hawes is a solid 5, but has struggles with conistency. Kaman would be a great option for them on the offensive end, provided he stays healthy.
The Sixers squad, as is, couldn’t feed Ellis the ball enough to make him as impactful as he is in Golden State, with Holiday and Brand (aging yes, but coming off a great year) dominating the offense.
And they don’t particularly need the pieces Orlando is offering.
On the downside, who on the Sixers squad, without Igoudala, can guard any of the elite 3-4 players in the Eastern Conference?
nelson is a great backup pg on a championship team could you imagine him starting on the heat tho?
team. could*
and kenyon martin will probably be the heat’s starting center next season when free agency is said and done.
Clips and Orlando are best for Dre I, but Warriors are best for the Sixers.
Clips is the only one that is best for both teams assuming Clips throw in a pick, Ryan Gomes or Moon. I don’t think should give up Aminu at all.
Dre would elevate all teams with his skill set as a playmaker and defender. Golden State outside of Stephen doesn’t have the shooters to really make Dre’s inabilities as a great scorer not stand out (like philly).
I’m a big fan of Dre I, even though I am from Philly and have witnessed his limitations. I have also witness him have an impact on the total game more than anyone else in the league not named LeBron at times. His passing and improved ball handling is greatly understated. This past year I think he put on too much muscle up top and his game suffer and his knee suffered because of it…
I say this all the time to young athletes…it isn’t mass it is power. Mass shortens careers especially for wings. Get on the DWaDe, D.Rose, Ben Gordon workout plans…incredibly balanced athletes that are as explosive as they come in real basketball moves.
Kudabeen says:
That really didn’t need to be posted three times.
I dont see why the Sixers would have any interest in Monta Ellis. one of the reasons they are testing the market for Iggy, is to FREE UP perimeter space/minutes. they already have: Jrue Holiday, Jodie Meeks, Evan Turner, Lou Williams, Thaddeus Young etc. What the hell do they need with another perimeter guard who cant help that at all defensively?
As for Andre Iguodala, he’d actually be best forcing a trade to Dallas. yup, Dallas. Caron Butler is a free agent and its unlikely Dallas will resign him. Shawn Marion’s value is high again and he’s aging. Philly knows they wont have to give Marion big bucks nor big minutes.
Expect Dallas to offer Shawn Marion and Brendan Haywood to Philly in exchange for Iggy, Spencer Hawes and a draft pick.
Of the teams with public interest, LA Clips would look good on paper with Iggy. Mo Williams, Eric Gordon, Igg, Blake ‘earthquake’ Griffin and DeAndre Jordon look VERY RESPECTABLE on paper. but vinny del negro aint the guy to lead them.
but the Clips could offer Chris Kaman, Craig Smith, Jamarion Moon and a draft pick for Iggy and Andres Nocioni
I actually like la clippers trade.
It would be highlight machine with BG,EG,IGGY & Deandre Jordan. That would be playoff team whith aminu and bledsoe on the bench
Iggy, Hawes AND a draft pick for Marion and the burden of Haywood’s contract? What are you smoking? How does that help Philadelphia in any way? Iggy is a younger, better Marion and Hawes at least has potential and a cheap contract… neither of which Haywood possesses and you want Philly to give up a draft pick too? How does this work out as a fair trade for them in your head?
The Orlando trade is AWFUL, Holiday is far better than Nelson and Hedo’s contract is one of the least wanted contracts in the league.
I agree with the 76ers that Kaman for Iggy is not good value for Philly. Throw in Aminu and I think that its fair.
If these are the best offers Philadelphia is getting I’d cannot see why they would even consider trading him.
The Monta Ellis deal is very even in terms of talent but I don’t see how it helps Philly in any shape or form. Holiday and Turner are the back court of the future in Philadelphia. They shouldn’t make a trade for the sake of it. A slightly overpaid Iggy is far more helpful to them than any of these horse shit trades they seem to be getting offered. If they are desperate to get rid of Iggy for some reason then I would trade him to Golden State based on the fact that they seem to be the only team who isn’t trying to molest Philly.
The trade that makes the most sense is the trade to the Clippers. I mean i think the Clippers should throw in a future draft pick or im even hearing aminu or bledsoe’s name and ill take that, but as for the other two trades their horrible.
On one side the warriors trade gives us montae who can be our closer at the end of games, but with him in Philly he’s going to stop the development of our young core such as jrue and evan, and on the warriors side I think this is good and bad cause iggy gives them a playmaker and a great defender but not another sccoring presence along with curry.
The Magic trade is just idiotic the only thing there is to say is that I think jrue and thad are better than jameer and turk so it would be a horrible trade.
And here’s why the Clippers trade makes so much sense. With Kaman on our team it gives us an all star caliber center with a good resume on a bad team and I feel he would fit in well with our team for a few reasons. #1. He adds another veteran presence along with EB and can help with the maturation of this team. #2 it adds to our depth down low for this year and I also feel like it would be really good for Spencer Hawes having a veteran center who plays the same type of game along with him for the year to help his progression because I feel that if he can work on his offense he can also blossom into a decent center. and #3 our lineup with Kaman makes us look like a 50 win team with out lineup being Jrue, Evan or Jodie(the other coming off the bench), Thad, Eb, and Kaman and then our bench would be even better than last year with lou will, jodie or evan, possibly aminu or bledsoe depending on the trade, speights, hawes, brackins, and nocioni coming off the bench. And this also makes the Clippers a much more scary team because they will give that young team even more athleticism, a veteran presence and a better playmaker than mo williams and baron davis were this past year.
who cares just get his ass out
To be honest, I’m stuck between the ORL & LAC trades. Really I see them as both good fits(for Iggy of course).
Orlando needs to get rid of Jameer and I honestly believe they want to and are trying to(saw it coming once Gil got there). You don’t bring in Gilbert Arenas only to sit him behind Jameer Nelson??? Are you serious? Jameer is a back-up not a starter, that’s how he started that’s we he should have stayed.
LAC works for youth and athleticism, but also leadership which is truly lacking for this squad. I agree to make it fair LAC has to throw in Aminu, they won’t be losing much he won’t be that great. Maybe get rid of Gomes and bring in Nocioni.
why would anybody in the world want kayman, he stays hurt all the time, so u trade ur best player for a guy that hurt all the time ? that a Charlotte bobcat move and we see how successful they are…. the clippers are a bad team and most people bid their time to leave….the orlando deal sounds crazy. they are weak at pt guard any way and give them 2 point guards…. doesnt sound right. Iggy needs wait for a team on the rise.
Clippers are in the rise Bozo. Griffin, Gordon, DJ, Bledsoe. They’re a legit vet (a wing at that) away from being a contender. You saw what the Grizz did this season–err–mabye not. Besides the Bobcats are waiting on some gold like CP3 or what not. They’ll get Kemba at the least.
But thats foolish of me to think that Paul would actually come to Charlotte…IMHO he’s a lock for Orlando if Howard doesn’t get shipped out–yet they don’t have the pieces to trade so we’ll see. I’ve been saying a Paul for Westbrook trade needs to happen. It’ll be the best for both players and teams. Durant gets a guy with a brain and Westbrook gets a franchise to stuff his statistics…Perfect.
No way Sixers are making the Kaman trade with the Clippers. They would require Amino and a pick as part of that deal. You don’t trade even up an all around talent like Iguodala for a perenially injured mediocre center in Kaman that is in his last year of contract. The Sixers have already stated they aren’t doing Iguodala for a salary dump!
Nice try Clippers fans trying to steal Iguodala but won’t work.
The Clippers always have young talent that never wins anything. Time to start looking at veterans Clippers and stop trying to win with 22 year old kids.
per the orlando deal..i would do it if i were gm and i know i could land cp3! that would make the most sense. per sixers. brings home jameer. gives em punch off the bench and lou williams can play off the ball as a non pure point!