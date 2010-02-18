NBA Trading Day: McGrady to Sacramento for K-Mart; LeBron gets an All-Star Plan B

For two guys who were mentioned so often throughout the NBA trading deadline frenzy, it never seemed likely that Tracy McGrady and Kevin Martin would directly cross paths the way they did late Wednesday night. As we sent this Smack to post, the deal (almost finalized) has T-Mac, Carl Landry and Joey Dorsey going to Sacramento for K-Mart, Hilton Armstrong, Sergio Rodriguez and Kenny Thomas … There were still reports that the Knicks could be brought in last-minute and T-Mac could end up in New York, but as it stands, this is a good move for both sides. Tyreke Evans vaulted K-Mart as the Kings’ franchise guy a couple months ago; it was time to hand him the keys to the castle while you could get something valuable for Martin, and Landry is one of those glue guys that up-and-coming contenders need. In Martin, the Rockets get a legit 20-ppg scorer when everyone assumed they’d take back a bag full of crap for T-Mac’s contract, plus they get a decent-sized expiring deal of their own in Thomas, and Armstrong gets to be the 35th “he can provide depth behind Yao” candidate they’ve had since ’02 … Meanwhile, K-Mart scored a quiet 10 points and was benched for the second half of his final game with the Kings, an embarrassing 30-piecing by the patchwork Warriors. C.J. Watson and Stephen Curry looked like Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway in some NBA Jam fantasy, as Watson dropped 40 points (16-23 FG) while Stephen Curry added 24 and 15 dimes … Yesterday’s other major trade saw the Cavs pick up Antawn Jamison in a three-team deal with the Wizards and Clippers. Here are the details in case you missed it. Jamison is clearly the silver medal to the gold that was Amar’e, but he’s a 20-and-10 guy who immediately becomes Cleveland’s second scoring option after LeBron … Andray Blatche saw immediate benefits from the trade, taking Jamison’s vacated PF spot and posting 33 points and 13 boards as the Wizards beat the Wolves. (Josh Howard had 14 points and three steals off the bench.) Blatche still has a reputation as a knucklehead, but he also still has talent. If the Wizards are indeed blowing up this whole operation and starting over, this is his chance to deliver on that potential he’s supposed to have. Between Blatche, JaVale McGee and Al Thornton (from the Jamison trade), that’s a promising young front line to try and cultivate … Call it a post-graduate crash course, because in his handful of NBA starts, Darren Collison is getting the full Chris Paul experience: handing out 15-18 dimes a couple times, racking up near triple-doubles, knocking down dagger shots, etc. Last night he passed another crucial checkpoint — the head-to-head matchup with Deron Williams. Collison (24 pts, 9 asts) had better stat line, but D-Will (16 pts, 10 asts) got the win …

On the second part of a back-to-back for Utah, you kind of expected this game to be a mess. During Tuesday’s win at Houston, the Jazz announcers said the team would be flying into New Orleans during the final night of Mardi Gras and, well, you do the math. But neither team looked particularly sluggish. Just like the Rockets game, Utah won by cranking up the defense late in the fourth quarter, as N.O. made only two shots over the last three minutes … Peja Stojakovic cut his hair over the All-Star break. And not just a trim — Peja looks like Nikolai Valuev with a Ginobili-sized bald spot … In what might have been Amar’e Stoudemire‘s final game with the Suns, he dropped 30 points and 14 boards on the Mavs in a loss. Jason Kidd (18 pts, 7 rebs, 10 asts, 7 stls) led a Dallas squad that put together its first complete game since the Caron Butler trade, improving on a hit-and-miss effort against OKC the other night. Brendan Haywood started in place of Erick Dampier (finger) and put up 10 points, nine boards and five blocks … Other big stat lines from Wednesday: Aaron Brooks had 15 points and 12 dimes as the Rockets destroyed Milwaukee (but don’t worry, John Salmons is on the way); Al Horford‘s 31 points led Atlanta past the Clippers; Dwight Howard slapped 33 points, 17 boards and seven blocks on Detroit, while Rip Hamilton scored 36 in the loss; Tim Duncan shot 4-for-23 (8 pts) but grabbed 26 boards in a win over Indiana; Derrick Rose scored 27 to beat the Knicks; and D-Wade left Heat/Nets in the first quarter with a calf sprain, but Miami got the W behind Mike Beasley‘s 23 points and 11 boards … How callous is Lionel Hollins? The Raptors obviously scheduled “Iranian Night” on purpose for Feb. 17 to coincide with Hamed Haddadi and the Grizzlies’ one visit to Toronto, but Hollins still let Haddadi rot on the bench with a DNP-CD. The Raptors also prepared a tribute video for Damon Stoudamire, now an assistant with the Grizzlies. Hollins reportedly forbid Might Mouse from watching it, then made him come out of his own pocket for the bootleg … We’re out like McGrady …