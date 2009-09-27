NBA training camps get started; all eyes on Bosh and Luol Deng

Now that NBA training camps are underway, some guys will have to get used to having all eyes on them — or more specifically, all eyes on their knees, shoulders, ankles, etc. — waiting to see if they’ll hold up or crumble like a toothpick sculpture … Chris Bosh wasn’t supposed to be on that list, especially given the results we’d seen from his offseason workout, but then he tweaked his hamstring right before Raptors camp opened. Bosh apparently hurt himself while playing golf, which just sounds like the first chapter of another bad-luck season in Toronto … Jose Calderon is coming off his own hamstring injury that bothered him all of last year, but after skipping the FIBA European Championships (Spain won gold without him anyway), he says he’s ready to run. Talking about how the injury affected him, Calderon said he often had to settle for jumpers, and added, “I couldn’t play defense.” But that had nothing to do with the hamstring … Andrei Kirilenko also sat out the FIBA tourney (Russia didn’t do as well without him), spending his summer putting on 20 pounds of good weight. After the Jazz were knocked out of the playoffs, AK-47 admitted he usually loses about 10 pounds over the course of the season. So Jerry Sloan told him to bulk up, and he did. If Kirilenko can get stronger without losing his quickness — a.k.a. not turn into Jimmy Jackson — the Jazz will be a lot better than an 8th seed … Luol Deng had “minor soreness” in his injured leg after the Bulls’ first practice, and while the team is monitoring him closely, it’s not expected to be a major deal. Deng needs a breakout this year, and it starts with him staying healthy. If he and John Salmons can make up for Ben Gordon‘s scoring, and Derrick Rose keeps being Derrick Rose, the Bulls will be dangerous again in the East. Nobody’s expecting Deng to be the next Scottie Pippen; a simple Josh Howard impersonation will be good enough … Jerome James was actually, like, doing stuff at Chicago’s practice. One local paper said ‘Rome was “moving at a slow jog.” Little do they know, that’s his sprint … Mike Dunleavy Jr. (knee) is also on the injury watch list, being held to limited work at Pacers camp, while Tyler Hansbrough (shin) is sidelined for the time being … Have you seen the cell phone ad with Hansbrough where he helps the little girl find her missing dog? Did Tyler’s people actually intend to promote him as the exact opposite of Michael Vick, or was that just a coincidence? … As if you needed another reason to laugh at Sasha Vujacic: He was ordered to cut his hair by Phil Jackson before showing up to Lakers camp. Sasha did as he was told, and somehow it’s supposed to have something to do with him playing better this year. “Sasha played with his hair last year more than he played on the court,” Jackson said, once again taking the early lead in the Coldest Public Insult By An NBA Coach contest … Going into yesterday’s college football schedule, Greg Paulus ranked 3rd in the Big East in passing yards, somewhere in the middle of the pack in QB rating, and had been sacked more than anyone else in the conference. On Saturday he got to pad his stats against poor little Maine, racking up 271 yards on 21-of-28 attempts, tossing two TD’s and not getting sacked once … We’re out like Sasha’s hair …
Lmao @ Jerome James line.
lakers startin big lineup of:
pg-kobe
sg-artest
sf-odom
pf-gasol
c-bynum
watch out nba and watchout fans and haters
The Celtics will destroy the Lakers.
pg: rondo
sg: allen
sf: kg
pf: wallace
c: perkins
[onlydopemusic.com] for all music downloads!!
Sasha Vujacic — His new name is Samson Vujacic!
KG will never play sf, be serious
The Machine cut his hair and will be cut from the Lakers. The machine sucks.
alking about how the injury affected him, Calderon said he often had to settle for jumpers, and added, “I couldn’t play defense.” But that had nothing to do with the hamstring.
OMG…. this is too funny
Smellycat will rule the world… GOGO SMELLYCAT!
…and last year
phil jackson played with his balls more than he coached
@ Mamba – So Paul Pierce ain’t startin for the Celts?
good luck
Yeah you forgot Paulie.And aint nobody scared of that Laker lineup.Bring it on!Yall know yall not better than my Sixers anyway.We bust that ass every year.Kobe dont want it with Willie Green bitches!
LOL@Jose Calderon’s matador defense. Ole!
Watch out, League. In the tradition of Havlicek, McHale, and Bill Walton, Paul Pierce now plays 6th man for the Celtics. Haha!!
I used to like Deng but his game hasnt changed since he’s been at Duke and the league got tape on his Bum ass.
And can we stop comparing these bums to Legends. These Legends put in work to become Legendary, these new niggas aint even make an allstar team.
are u serious, celtics starting line up without pirce in it???
Vujacic and Boozer are the two players i hate the most . probably ever. Whiny ass bitches . Most of the time just plain annoying. I will give Booz a litle credit, he has the numbers to back up himself up . its his offcourt selfish contract shenanigans that pisses me off. And sasha, motormouth cant back nothing up. And he gets 5M for it!!
This will make for a very good season, cant wait. LA, San Anton, Orlando, Boston and Cleveland. Lets not pretend this is your top 5. everybody else is second tier at this point. Personally i want to see a San Antonio-Orlando Finals matchup.
@ 12
That would be a boring ass finals.
The Lakers are realistically the most powerful team in the league this year. My trailblazers will hopefully tear it up too w/ the help of Andre Miller.
The east will be a gamble with Cleaveland, Boston and Orlando, personally I see it
Boston
Cleaveland
Orlando
Washington
Miami
Atlanta
Chicago
pistons????
@5
KG started out playin SF, did he not?
phil jackson played with his balls more last year than he coached
Dime, you get enough criticism. That was an awesome Smack.
four crunch time line upo
rondo
ray
PP
KG
Sheed
if KG comes back healthy its a wrap
pg: rondo
sg: allen
sf: kg
pf: wallace
c: perkins
What do you expect from a Celtics fan named Mamba?
Sheed sucks now. Can’t even shoot threes anymore. Celtics r dunzo.
kg will own the lakers,without kg in the mix they didnt repeat,watchout when kg is healthy
Deng is simply missing the tool to be a poor man’s Pippen or even a Josh Howard. Namely he’s not a great ballhandler, but he is still a serviceable small forward. I think he’s doing good if he can get 12ppg and 7rbs a game for Chcago although 15ppg would be preferable.
News update: No one in Chicago gives a shit about Loul Deng-a-ling. I just checked with every Bulls fan here and half of them didn’t know he was still on the team.
Deng-a-ling will/should be a bench warmer beind Johnny “3 Stacks” Salmons.
Jerome James’ Line is still the highlight of this post… hahahaha!
@chebs…so you one of those cats I hate playing against in 2K or Live because you start a gay ass lineup like that one. Kobe will never play point guard in his life…
KG never played the small foward in his career. Maybe a couple times in the allstar game where it didn’t matter. But people let’s not put players in positions they don’t belong in. Please I mean next maybe we should run Shaq at the point.
Ha @WetNurse…The Wizards a fourth seed? Reaching really far my man…
“Calderon said he often had to settle for jumpers, and added, “I couldn’t play defense.” But that had nothing to do with the hamstring”……..AHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA….thank you DIME that made my day
Yes, KG did play Sf.
He started at SF untill the team drafted Wally.
Joe Smith and Googs played the 4 untill the Joe smith scandal. He came into the league as a small foward. Kobe could play the one if Odom brings the ball up court. Fisher is a Jack. At least this way the triangle stays intact. However this is not going to happen its a waste of Kobe Bryant’s legs to force him to gaurd the one all night.