ESPN’s ‘Timber’ Remix For The 2014 NBA Playoffs Is Still Delightful

The 2019 NBA Playoffs began on Saturday afternoon, and for the next two months, the best teams in basketball will battle to try and determine a champion. In other words, folks, it’s about to go down.

Longtime basketball fans — and by that I mean people who had cable in 2014 — will remember the summer in which ABC and ESPN decided to inundate the airwaves with a playoff-themed video package set to a basketball remix of “Timber” by Pitbull feat. Ke$ha. If you never saw it, or you haven’t thought about it since that postseason came to an end, please, take a moment and watch.