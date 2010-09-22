NBA Unveils All-New On-Court Uniforms

Technology is always evolving in the modern society. This fact is no different with the sports world. Scientists are always trying to find a way to make athletes strong, faster and more agile. This morning, the good folks over at adidas unveiled the NBA Revolution 30 at the world famous NBA Store on Fifth Avenue. By using NBA stars Dwight Howard, Brook Lopez, Wilson Chandler and Jordan Farmar as runway models, the sneaker giant showed off the results of their research and hard work over the last four years.

It’s no secret that the players sweat at an enormous rate during the course of an NBA game. The jerseys of the past would absorb the perspiration, adding extra weight for them to carry around. With adidas’ new Climacool fabric, extra baggage is no longer a problem for players. The Climacool fabric moves the heat and sweat away from the body with its moisture management material, three dimensional garments and ventilation channels. As a result, the uniforms are 30 percent lighter and dry twice as fast as previous NBA uniforms. “It’s lighter,” said Chandler. “It helps with speed and makes it easier to jump.”

Some guys even touched on the fact that the old jerseys would become so humid, that players would often change them during halftime. “On occasions I’d change my uniform during the break,” said Farmar.

So adidas set out to fix this problem. Featuring Formotion technology. This reduces the steam stored in the jerseys by decreasing friction between the garments and the player’s skin. Farmar continued: “I like the new jerseys a lot. They are breathable.”

As we noted last night, limited edition versions of the jerseys were available for fans to purchase for $350. As an added bonus for fans in attendance, with the purchase of their jerseys, they were able to meet and get autographs from the four players on hand.

What do you think?

Follow Casey on Twitter at @MrMack3142.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.