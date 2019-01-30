The NBA Unveiled The Outstanding Uniforms For This Year’s Rising Stars Game

01.30.19 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Though the uniforms for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game were a little too safe and looked awfully similar to the threads that teams wore last season, the unis for the Rising Stars Game are some of the best All-Star weekend gear that we’ve seen in a long time.

Participants in the game, standout first and second-year players separated into Team World and Team USA, will rock some sweet unis inspired by the American Basketball Association’s Carolina Cougars from the 1960s and ’70s. The Cougars were briefly coached by Larry Brown in their final two seasons of existence.

Team USA gets a frosty blue jersey and shorts with white lettering and green, white and black striping throughout, while Team World gets black jerseys and shorts, with green accents around the white numbers and blue, white and green striping throughout. Both pairs of shorts feature a hornet’s nest on the leg with “CHA ’19” written in white across it. The shorts for Team World also feature three honeycombs with a crown, basketball and inside of them at the center of the waistband.

We’re looking forward to seeing these fire threads on the court when the Mountain Dew Ice Rising Stars Game, headlined by players like Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, and Luka Doncic, tips off on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike
TAGS2019 NBA All-Star Game2019 Rising StarsNIKE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP