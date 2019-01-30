Getty Image

Though the uniforms for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game were a little too safe and looked awfully similar to the threads that teams wore last season, the unis for the Rising Stars Game are some of the best All-Star weekend gear that we’ve seen in a long time.

Inspired by Charlotte’s basketball origins, the Nike-designed #MTNDEWICERisingStars uniforms put a modern twist on the jerseys worn by the ABA’s Carolina Cougars in the 1960s & 1970s. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/uvVoPUikkw — 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 30, 2019

Participants in the game, standout first and second-year players separated into Team World and Team USA, will rock some sweet unis inspired by the American Basketball Association’s Carolina Cougars from the 1960s and ’70s. The Cougars were briefly coached by Larry Brown in their final two seasons of existence.

Team USA gets a frosty blue jersey and shorts with white lettering and green, white and black striping throughout, while Team World gets black jerseys and shorts, with green accents around the white numbers and blue, white and green striping throughout. Both pairs of shorts feature a hornet’s nest on the leg with “CHA ’19” written in white across it. The shorts for Team World also feature three honeycombs with a crown, basketball and inside of them at the center of the waistband.

We’re looking forward to seeing these fire threads on the court when the Mountain Dew Ice Rising Stars Game, headlined by players like Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, and Luka Doncic, tips off on Saturday, Feb. 16.