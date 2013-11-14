NBA & adidas Unveil Short-Sleeved Christmas Day Uniforms

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Oklahoma City Thunder #Los Angeles Clippers #James Harden #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant #LeBron James #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
11.14.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
The NBA created a hit with last year’s awesome “BIG Color” Christmas commercial, the spot garnering over eight million hits on YouTube. This year’s follow up (“Jingle Hoops”) is a worthy addition to the series. It features Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Steve Nash and LeBron James shooting hoops in rhythm to create a little jingle. You might recognize it as “One-horse Open Sleigh.”

Here’s a look from behind-the-scenes:

The NBA and adidas have also announced an all-new “BIG Logo” platform connected to the Christmas Day NBA matchups, and all 10 teams will wear special sleeved uniforms, which can now be purchased at NBAStore.com, the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue in New York City and team retailers.

Check out all of the jerseys on page 2…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Oklahoma City Thunder#Los Angeles Clippers#James Harden#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant#LeBron James#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENKEVIN DURANTLeBron JamesLos Angeles ClippersLOS ANGELES LAKERSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSTEPHEN CURRYSTEVE NASHStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP