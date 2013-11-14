NBA & adidas Unveil Short-Sleeved Christmas Day Uniforms

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The NBA created a hit with last year’s awesome “BIG Color” Christmas commercial, the spot garnering over eight million hits on YouTube. This year’s follow up (“Jingle Hoops”) is a worthy addition to the series. It featuresandshooting hoops in rhythm to create a little jingle. You might recognize it as “One-horse Open Sleigh.”

Here’s a look from behind-the-scenes:

The NBA and adidas have also announced an all-new “BIG Logo” platform connected to the Christmas Day NBA matchups, and all 10 teams will wear special sleeved uniforms, which can now be purchased at NBAStore.com, the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue in New York City and team retailers.

Check out all of the jerseys on page 2…