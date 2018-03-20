Getty Image

The NBA and USA Basketball are trying to change the way that the development of young basketball players is approached. On Tuesday morning, the two sides teamed up to announce a new set of rules and standards that will look to aid in the on-court development of children from four unique age groups.

Children ages 7-8, 9-11, 12-14, and grades 9-12 are all broken up into similar age groups, with the hopes that fundamentals can be built when children are getting into the game and developed as they age. The new guidelines touch on a number of different aspects of the game, from the size of the basketballs that children use to how things like defense and three-point shooting are taught at the youngest levels.

Per a release sent out by the NBA and USA Basketball, here are some of the highlights of the new rules, broken down by age groups.