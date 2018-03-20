The NBA And USA Basketball Are Teaming Up For New Age-Specific Rules And Standards For Children

#USA Basketball
Associate Editor
03.20.18

Getty Image

The NBA and USA Basketball are trying to change the way that the development of young basketball players is approached. On Tuesday morning, the two sides teamed up to announce a new set of rules and standards that will look to aid in the on-court development of children from four unique age groups.

Children ages 7-8, 9-11, 12-14, and grades 9-12 are all broken up into similar age groups, with the hopes that fundamentals can be built when children are getting into the game and developed as they age. The new guidelines touch on a number of different aspects of the game, from the size of the basketballs that children use to how things like defense and three-point shooting are taught at the youngest levels.

Per a release sent out by the NBA and USA Basketball, here are some of the highlights of the new rules, broken down by age groups.

Around The Web

TOPICS#USA Basketball
TAGSUSA BASKETBALL

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP