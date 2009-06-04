NBA Video Game Rumor: Kobe Bryant To The Knicks

Growing up, there are certain things that you always wanted to do surrounding basketball: (1) Make it to the NBA; (2) Make millions of dollars; and (3) Be featured on the cover of a video game. After today, Kobe Bryant will have achieved all three.

Sure he was on the cover of NBA Courtside 2 on Nintendo 64, but nothing like this. After Spike Lee and ESPN Films recently teamed up for “Kobe Doin’ Work,” the Black Mamba got up with Spike again for the TV spots surrounding NBA 2K10. And on the first day of the NBA Finals, they’ve put Kobe on the cover wearing a New York Knicks jersey.

As if Cavs fans didn’t have enough problems surrounding a superstar departure to the Big Apple, now it appears Lakers fans can join in the misery as it appears Kobe could very well be playing for the Knicks – even if it’s only in a digital reality.

If this upsets you or excites you in any way, 2K Sports is allowing fans to vote for the box art of the game through June 15, so make your voices heard.

Which cover are you voting for?