This Week In Greatness: A Doubleheader Finally Delivers The Goods

For much of the young NBA season, there have been complaints on social media that there hasn’t been enough discussion about some of the best things happening on the court. To an extent, those complaints may right. As such, we wanted to make sure we had a place to highlight the best performances from the last week in the NBA, and thus we get This Week In Greatness, a column meant to highlight the best things we saw the previous Monday to Sunday in the Association.

This past week we finally had a national TV doubleheader deliver in the form of two high-quality, competitive games as Lakers-Bucks and Rockets-Clippers lived up to expectations on Thursday night. In the early game, Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show, out-dueling LeBron James and Anthony Davis with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in a 111-104 win. Davis was spectacular with 36 and 10, while James put forth a 21-point triple-double — albeit with some uncharacteristic miscues in key spots. It was the game we hoped we’d see as a potential NBA Finals preview, and even included some spice, courtesy of Giannis.

"I'M THE KING NOW!" Giannis making it known 👀 pic.twitter.com/WyvfxpFYI7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2019

In the nightcap that followed, the Rockets and Clippers kept up that same level of play in a 122-117 Houston road win that proved their duo of Russell Westbrook and James Harden could keep them competitive with the league’s best. The assumption is that the Rockets are going to make some kind of move at the deadline to bolster their rotation with more depth, but the real question in Houston has been whether Westbrook, in particular, can hold up his end of the bargain and be a more efficient scorer when teams force the ball out of Harden’s hands.

Against the Clippers, he did that in a 40-point outing that was the best of his first season in Houston, and while his 13-of-31 shooting wasn’t spectacular, he was great at the free throw line (12-of-13) and put tremendous pressure on the Clippers defense attacking downhill. L.A. got big nights from Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, falling just shy of a win, but for the first time since really opening night we got two high level games in a national doubleheader. That is something to celebrate, and it gave us two possible postseason matchups to be excited about going forward.

Here’s the rest of the best from the week that was in the NBA:

Players

Giannis Antetokounmpo: He averaged 30.5 points, 13.8 boards, and 7.5 assists in 31 minutes per game. He dominated against the Lakers and went 9-of-21 from the three-point line in four games this week. There is, simply put, not a better player in the NBA right now and while it’s become the expectation from him, it should not be taken for granted.

The best of The Greek Freak: 34 PTS | 11 REB | 7 AST | 32 MIN. pic.twitter.com/zBTeHrnE7C — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 20, 2019

Jayson Tatum: Three straight 24-plus point games this week for Tatum, who seems to be headed for an All-Star nod in the East, culminating in a spectacular 39-point performance against Charlotte on Sunday. Tatum has taken on a bigger role this season and made the statistical leap many expected from him last year. The scariest part is, he’s shooting it solidly but there’s likely room for his three-point shooting to get better.

Trae Young: The Hawks are abysmal right now, but it’s not for a lack of effort from Young. The fact that they’re hanging around with teams is a testament to what he’s doing on the offensive end, and hopefully the return of John Collins from suspension brings some wins back for this Atlanta team. Young averaged 39.7 points and 7.3 assists per game in three losses this week, and while there’s some inflation in that from him playing much of the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to the Knicks, there was no such padding against the Jazz and Nets. He’s been spectacular and should be a lock to make his first All-Star team, even on a 6-24 squad.