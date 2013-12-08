The NBA Welcomes Kobe Bryant Back With Video Retrospective

#Kobe Bryant #GIFs
12.08.13 5 years ago

The Lakers’ Hall-of-Fame shooting guard, Kobe Bryant, already informed his fans he would be returning from his Achilles’ tendon tear tonight with a remarkable video posted to his popular Facebook page. Now the NBA has released an equally as tantalizing look at Kobe’s 18 years in the league â€” all within the course of a single career-spanning free throw attempt.

And the NBA also added a career highlight mix of Kobe to commemorate his return.

Bryant is expected to play somewhere between 20-30 minutes in his return when the Raptors visit Staples Center tonight at 9:30 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

How will Kobe do in his return?

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSTORONTO RAPTORS

