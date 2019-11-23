The NBA Family Offered An Outpouring Of Support After Kemba Walker’s Injury

Kemba Walker has been a breath of fresh air in Boston so far this season. Not only did he replace a disgruntled Kyrie Irving who, fair or not, had become the scapegoat of their chemistry issues, he’s taken a major step towards superstardom that seemed hard to accomplish with the ceiling the Charlotte Hornets possessed, no matter how brilliantly he played.

But all of that came crashing to a halt on Friday night in Denver during the second quarter the Celtics’ game against the Nuggets. As Walker tried to reel in a loose ball in the lane, he lost his footing and ran head-first into teammate Semi Ojeleye. He immediately crumpled to the ground and lay there for several minutes until he was eventually stretchered off the court. Beware that the video is difficult to watch.

Walker was later diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms and was taken to a local hospital, which was relatively promising news considering the potentially devastating alternatives. Almost immediately, messages of support came pouring in on social media from around the NBA family from both current and former players.

Prayers for Kemba 🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Reggie Jackson (@Reggie_Jackson) November 23, 2019

Prayers Kemba! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 23, 2019

Prayers Kemba Walker 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) November 23, 2019

Kemble walker …. stay strong son🙏🏼 — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) November 23, 2019

Prayers for my boy @kembawalker — JARRETT JACK (@Jarrettjack03) November 23, 2019

Prayers up for @KembaWalker 🙏🏼 — Beno Udrih (@BenoUdrih1) November 23, 2019

Praying for Kemba @KembaWalker 🙏 — Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) November 23, 2019

Prayers To Kemba🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 23, 2019

prayers for kemba 🙏🏽 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 23, 2019

Prayers up to my boy K 🙏🏽 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) November 23, 2019

Thankfully, Walker’s injury doesn’t appear to be as serious as it could’ve been, although he’ll continue to be evaluated throughout the night, and we’ll provide updates as they come in.