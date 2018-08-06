The Seven Best NBA Win Total Bets You Can Make For The 2018-19 Season

Getty Image

The NBA season won’t tip off for more than two months, but on Sunday the good folks over at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook provided us with something to talk about here in the dog days of summer.

With every major free agent signed and most significant trades already made, the NBA win totals for the 2018-19 season could finally be adjusted and posted without fear of a big move altering them. There will undoubtedly be some movement in the coming weeks as sharps and the public begin shoveling money into the SuperBook and they react accordingly, but for the most part these numbers will hold true until the start of the season.

Win total futures are a dangerous game as, for the most part, oddsmakers (particularly somewhere like Westgate) are very good at their jobs and most will fall within a game or two of the projection. That said, there are always outliers and misses by the book, and if you can spot those early there is money to be made. With that in mind, below you’ll find five over/under plays for the upcoming season if you’d like to take advantage of somewhat suspect lines.