Iman Shumpert & The NBA’s 10 Best Dunks From Last Week

Counting down from 10 to one, it’s the NBA’s best dunks of the week, plus another day or two, since November 29. Among those featured include the usual theatrics of the Miami Heat’s All-Star duo, a pair of reverse slams, and a top four that’s complete with nothing but devastating posterizations.

10. Al-Farouq Aminu throws in the alley-oop over Jose Calderon

If there’s any player in the league who should not attempt to stop an alley-oop from happening, it would be Jose Calderon, the Dallas Mavericks’ 6-3, 210-pound point guard.

Aside from being extremely unathletic — I’m convinced he hasn’t dunked in an NBA game in his eight-year career — and being one of the poorest defenders in the league, he’s also attempting to jump with a certified athlete in New Orleans’ Al-Farouq Aminu.

9. Nick Young goes reverse over Portland’s Joel Freeland

Nick Young could posterize LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant at the same time and it wouldn’t eradicate the thought of this layup attempt he pulled against Toronto Sunday night.

Oh, but nice reverse on the Portland Trail Blazers’ big man, though. I almost lost my train of thought because of the mysticism evoked by that layup… or whatever you want to call it.