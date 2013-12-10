Iman Shumpert & The NBA’s 10 Best Dunks From Last Week

#Paul George #Nick Young #Dwyane Wade #Video #LeBron James
12.10.13 5 years ago
Counting down from 10 to one, it’s the NBA’s best dunks of the week, plus another day or two, since November 29. Among those featured include the usual theatrics of the Miami Heat’s All-Star duo, a pair of reverse slams, and a top four that’s complete with nothing but devastating posterizations.

*** *** ***

10. Al-Farouq Aminu throws in the alley-oop over Jose Calderon
If there’s any player in the league who should not attempt to stop an alley-oop from happening, it would be Jose Calderon, the Dallas Mavericks’ 6-3, 210-pound point guard.

Aside from being extremely unathletic — I’m convinced he hasn’t dunked in an NBA game in his eight-year career — and being one of the poorest defenders in the league, he’s also attempting to jump with a certified athlete in New Orleans’ Al-Farouq Aminu.

9. Nick Young goes reverse over Portland’s Joel Freeland
Nick Young could posterize LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant at the same time and it wouldn’t eradicate the thought of this layup attempt he pulled against Toronto Sunday night.

Oh, but nice reverse on the Portland Trail Blazers’ big man, though. I almost lost my train of thought because of the mysticism evoked by that layup… or whatever you want to call it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul George#Nick Young#Dwyane Wade#Video#LeBron James
TAGSAl-Farouq AminuANDREW BOGUTCHRIS BOSHDimeMagDWYANE WADEGerald WallaceIMAN SHUMPERTJAMEER NELSONJeffery TaylorJoel FreelandJonas ValanciunasJOSE CALDERONJOSH SMITHLeBron JamesMoe HarklessNICK YOUNGPAUL GEORGEVICTOR OLADIPOvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP