NBA’s Best New Ink

#Ink
10.12.10 8 years ago 10 Comments

Although this isn’t a new tattoo, Derrick Favors is new to the NBA. And while our guys from China Dime were getting up with the Nets during their visit to Beijing, they snapped a pic of Favors’ awesome tat in all its glory. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Ink
TAGSDerrick FavorsDimeMagInkNEW JERSEY NETS

