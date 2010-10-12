NBA’s Best New Ink

Although this isn’t a new tattoo, Derrick Favors is new to the NBA. And while our guys from China Dime were getting up with the Nets during their visit to Beijing, they snapped a pic of Favors’ awesome tat in all its glory. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
What do you think?
not a big fan of tats, but thats a good one
jesus holding a basketball?? lol
I believe it is a little bit historically inaccurate…best I can recall…they didn’t have basketballs when that Jesus guy was around. It’s been a while since I’ve read up on that specific bronze age mythology though.
I thought Jesus was black… and i thought he was bald… and doesn’t Jesus play for the Celtics now?
at some point the insanity will stop
That’s pretty fucking funny.
jesus def like to ball out with his disciples back in the day…. nice tat.
Should’ve had a picture of Jesus Shuttlesworth instead
Gay
Looks like Jesus has a turnaround jumper in his arsenal!