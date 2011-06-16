NBA’s Best New Ink: More Eric Maynor

Yesterday, we showed you the picture Eric Maynor tweeted with his new sleeve of ink. And while players often roll through fall training camps with fresh tattoos from the summer, Maynor is going above and beyond the call of duty.

Today, we found more photos he’s posted of recent tattoos, one from earlier this month and another in April.

It looks like the OKC guard is spending the summer getting his Robert Swift on. They better hope the lockout doesn’t last too long or else Maynor will come back to the Thunder looking like Kat from “L.A. Ink.”

How does Maynor’s ink-gathering offseason compare to other famous ones?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.