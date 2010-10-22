NBA’s Best New Ink: Paul Pierce Edition

#Ink #Paul Pierce #Boston Celtics
10.22.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

We had Paul Pierce on the cover of Dime #5 back in 2003 showing off his gigantic back tattoo, and now as the Celtics look to embark on a new run at a championship, he’s got some new ink. In case anyone forgot who “The Truth” was, now you won’t. Gotta love Twitter.

To me, the best part isn’t the four-leaf clover, but rather the set of dice. I’m sure Pierce has a mean cee-lo game.

What do you think?

