NBA’s Best New Ink: Paul Pierce Edition

We had Paul Pierce on the cover of Dime #5 back in 2003 showing off his gigantic back tattoo, and now as the Celtics look to embark on a new run at a championship, he’s got some new ink. In case anyone forgot who “The Truth” was, now you won’t. Gotta love Twitter.
To me, the best part isn’t the four-leaf clover, but rather the set of dice. I’m sure Pierce has a mean cee-lo game.
What do you think?
Of all the ink posts here at Dime, it sucks for me to say, but PP’s has the one with the best work. I’m not saying it’s a good tattoo, but the work is exceptional. Perfect shading, clean lines, and excellent colouring.
Still won’t change the fact PP is completely overrated…and a douchebag (the “goto” insult for Celts, eh?).
The Truth and his ink are ready for a huge year. He has quietly committed himself to being in great shape and game 7 still lingers in the Celtics minds.
Pierce knows another championship will put this Celtics group in a special category when it is all said and done.
Bad ass ink for a guy that has had quite a career. Banner 18
that four-leaf clover looks dumb as hell, even though he plays for the celtics, he is still not an Irish decendent
I agree, best artwork so far.
Can’t handle THE TRUTH!!
yall remember when paul pierce said he was the best player in the world?
he was obviously on his championship high.
but as long as kobe is breathing and his mind is right, (i find no need to say healthy cuz kobe wuld probly play thru bullet wounds) he isn’t THE TRUTH
but a LIE !!
everybody gets “high” for at least one time in their life…
That’s his arm, right?
