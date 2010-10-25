NBA’s Hottest Dancers: Atlantic Division Season Preview

While every basketball site on the planet (including us) is giving you their NBA teams previews, we figured we’d give you another kind of team-by-team preview before the action begins tomorrow night. So without further ado, here’s a look at the best of the dance teams from the Atlantic Division. Enjoy!
Ashley from the Celtics Dancers
Jerese of the Nets Dancers
Sarabeth of the Knicks City Dancers
Kerri of the Sixers Dancers
Karissa of the Raptors DancePak
What do you think?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Sarabeth alias is Captain Cameltoe.
LMAO @ mules… nice
Karissa (Raps girl) is much cuter in person.
the Nets need to sign me right now
Damn.. Gimme 3 1/2 minutes, maybe even 4 w/ Ashley she be wantin to marry a brotha!
yessir. Ashley FTW here…
Make it a three-peat, as Ashley is smoking hot! Not a Celtics fan, but I am starting to consider it with pics like that. Yowch!
this starts off pretty good but there’s a dropoff towards the end..
Ashely is my cousin!
Nothin’ beats a Laker girl…
Ashley ALL DAYYYYYYYYYYYY
Even though that gang green in FUGLY hahahaha
Nice, keep these great articles coming Dime.
That Celtics chick is cute as fuck, but she’s probably a douchebagette, just from hanging around the team facility too long.
Nets all day
the philly dancer looks like a basketball
LMAO @ CONTROL
ASHLEY = SNOW BUNNY
THAT WHIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITE GIRL
Jerese is the best!
So Cheesy!
THE CELTICS ARE LOOKING GREAT IN EVERY ASPECT AS TOMORROW NIGHT APPROACHES, Ashley is special…GO GREEN
Dayam! Ashley is hot as f*@#
Why the hell are Knickcity dancers dressed up like superheros?
Ashley is fine. whoa
ashley, a thousand times ashley.
Jerese is fiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiinnnnnnnnnnnnnnee!
Pass me that Knickerbocker.