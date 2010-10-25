NBA’s Hottest Dancers: Atlantic Division Season Preview

#Philadelphia 76ers #New York Knicks #Boston Celtics
10.25.10 8 years ago 22 Comments

While every basketball site on the planet (including us) is giving you their NBA teams previews, we figured we’d give you another kind of team-by-team preview before the action begins tomorrow night. So without further ado, here’s a look at the best of the dance teams from the Atlantic Division. Enjoy!

Ashley from the Celtics Dancers

Jerese of the Nets Dancers

Sarabeth of the Knicks City Dancers

Kerri of the Sixers Dancers

Karissa of the Raptors DancePak

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#New York Knicks#Boston Celtics
TAGSAtlantic DivisionBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagDimepieceFeatured GalleryNEW JERSEY NETSNEW YORK KNICKSPHILADELPHIA 76ERSReal StoriesTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP