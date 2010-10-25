NBA’s Hottest Dancers: Central Division Season Preview

While every basketball site on the planet (including us) is giving you their NBA teams previews, we figured we’d give you another kind of team-by-team preview before the action begins tomorrow night. So without further ado, here’s a look at the best of the dance teams from the Central Division. Enjoy!

Nia of the Chicago Luvabulls

Jamie of the Cavalier Girls

Brittany of Automotion

Shea of the Indiana Pacemates

Bishara of Energee!

What do you think?

