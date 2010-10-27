NBA’s Hottest Dancers: Northwest Division Season Preview

While every basketball site on the planet (including us) is giving you their NBA teams previews, we figured we’d give you another kind of team-by-team preview before the action begins tonight. So without further ado, here’s a look at the best of the dance teams from the Northwest Division. Enjoy!
Danielle of the Nuggets Dancers
Virginia of the Timberwolves Dancers
Kodie of the Thunder Girls
Vanessa of the BlazerDancers
Kylee of the Nu Skin Jazz Dancers
What do you think?
nu skin jazz dancers? WTF?
and the timberwolves should play a game against their own cheerleaders. i’d say that would be a tight game right there
Check out the camel toe on the thunder girl.
I bet that is a really risky picture in Utah!
Only liked the last 2
The T-Wolves chick is the only one that matters
T-Wolves. No contest.
I’m going with the Jazz dancer… she’s showing off some nice ta-ta’s. I’d donate to breast cancer for her.
I think Virginia would help keep me warm on those cold Minnesota nights.
ill take minnesota since she already on her knees. just how i like em