NBA’s Hottest Dancers: Pacific Division Season Preview

While every basketball site on the planet (including us) is giving you their NBA teams previews, we figured we’d give you another kind of team-by-team preview before the action begins tonight. So without further ado, here’s a look at the best of the dance teams from the Pacific Division. Enjoy!
Rachel of the Warrior Girls
Justene of the Spirit Dance Team
Bailie of the Laker Girls
Rachel of the Suns Dancers
Carly of the Kings Dance Team
What do you think?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Wow!
Rachel would get it, something serious too
Go Warriors & Go Rachel. I think her being there cemented the Warriors as a League Pass choice.
Gonna have to go Justene, here…i’m a sucker for the brunettes i suppose. Rachel a sexual second though.
Wow I like Carly. she’s top on this list.
BOTH Rachels!!
Well that’s not really fair. Rachael from the Warriors is 3/4 naked LOL.
Rachael from the Suns is a close second.
Ballie. Laker Girls all the way. Carly looks like a freak though.
I’d breed Rachel something fuckin nasty…
I got the Suns girl…
The Warriors chick looks EXACTLY like Veronica Mars [img2.timeinc.net]
Pac Div’s got the best ladies in the league.. This Laker Girl wasn’t to hype tho!