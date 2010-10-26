NBA’s Hottest Dancers: Southwest Division Season Preview

#San Antonio Spurs
10.26.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

While every basketball site on the planet (including us) is giving you their NBA teams previews, we figured we’d give you another kind of team-by-team preview before the action begins tonight. So without further ado, here’s a look at the best of the dance teams from the Southwest Division. Enjoy!

Paige of the Mavs Dancers

Savannah of the Rockets Power Dancers

Eunitta of the Grizz Girls

Alexa of the Honeybees

The Silver Dancers (You know with the Spurs it’s all about teamwork. Plus, their individual pics aren’t up yet.)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSdallas mavericksDimeMagHouston RocketsMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESNEW ORLEANS HORNETSReal Storiessan antonio spurs

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP